Coronavirus recovery in Eurasia nations top 1,500

NUR SULTAN, Kazakhstan

Eurasian nations are witnessing a rise in recoveries from coronavirus cases with the tally crossing the 1,500 mark.

The number of cases increased by 18, bringing the total to 1,498 in Kazakhstan. So far, 347 people have made a full recovery, according officials.

In Azerbaijan, the total number of cases stand at 1,340, according its health authority. Fifteen have died, however, 528 recovered.

Ten additional patients contracted the virus in Uzbekistan, raising the tally to 1,390.

Four have died and 153 recovered, according to health officials.

Georgia said the total number of its cases stand at 373. It recorded three deaths and 79 recoveries.

The number of cases in Moldova increased by 110, bringing the total to 2,264, but it has 55 deaths and 276 patients have recovered, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Social Protection.

Belarus’ cases increased by 75, bringing that figure to 4,779, according to the Health Ministry.

So far, 139 people have recovered and 42 people have died.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 153,100, with total infections exceeding 2.2 million, while nearly 566,000 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.