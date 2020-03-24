Coronavirus: Rendi-Wagner again calls for the tests to be expanded

SPÖ boss Pamela Rendi-Wagner – despite the Minister of Health’s refusal – remains in her call for significantly more coronavirus tests Austria. She referred to the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the successes achieved with extensive tests in Taiwan, South Korea and Veneto. “We have to follow this principle of success,” said the SPÖ boss Montag in “ZiB2”.

The former minister of health specified what she meant by her call for “comprehensive” tests: This was not meant spatially, but that all Austrians who had contact with infected patients were tested – including those who showed no symptoms themselves. Because, as can be seen in other countries, this group “unknowingly produces the strongest spreaders of the virus“In a second wave one would have to test randomly for immunities for the prognoses of the next weeks and months.

“Must be doable”

That health minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) rejected her claim, stating that there was not enough capacity left Rendi-Wagner does not apply: “It must be possible to do what is necessary,” she said. You have to use all the capacities that exist. You also have the Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) communicated, and that is quite her opinion.