The majority of football clubs within the SPFL’s four leagues in Scotland do not have insurance cover against ‘infectious diseases’, according to a report.

Scottish football’s governing body recently urged clubs to check their policies in a bid to make sure they were sorted should any unprecedented issues surface.

And now, with football on lockdown for the foreseeable future, the Scotsman report that most clubs in the country will not be paid out and indeed only SIX clubs may have insurance against “labour disputes or infectious or contagious diseases”.

Financially, this insurance could have been worth around £500,000 to clubs to keep them ticking over while games are not able to be played. There is already serious worries for some clubs that they may not be able to survive the coming months due to no revenue coming in from paying supporters or advertising cash.

Hearts chief Ann Budge has already written to her players, coaches and club staff to ask them to take a 50 percent pay cut. Manager Daniel Stendel has agreed to work for nothing while it is believed Craig Levein and Austin MacPhee have also agreed to a cut.

The Scotsman also report that, for the payout to come into play, a decision would have to be made about either ending the season now or playing games behind closed doors.

The SFA recently confirmed they would be paying out £1.5million between Scottish football clubs in an aim to keep clubs in business throughout the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA President said: “I am pleased to announce the immediate cash payments to members of Club Licensing and Club Academy Scotland amounts which were budgeted to be paid later this year.

“Given the financial uncertainty faced by clubs, we have looked at areas of distribution where we can accelerate and pay now, rather than wait to pay on the usual distribution dates.

“The combined amount forward funded in this way is approximately £1.5m, which we believe will be of great support to clubs who face uncertainty and, worse still, a significant loss of revenue as a result of the impact of coronavirus in Scotland.

“I would like to thank our Chief Executive, Ian Maxwell, and the Operations Board for their expediency in enabling us to bring forward the payments.”