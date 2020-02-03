Coronavirus: Risky Qantas rescue operation is delayed by SIX hours

An evacuation flight carrying Australians home from Wuhan was delayed for six hours before it took off this morning.

The Qantas flight was stuck at Wuhan airport while extensive medical and immigration checks were carried out on the passengers.

A total of 243 Australians are heading home on the flight to escape the deadly coronavirus.

The plane, which took off at 11am AEDT, is due to land at the RAAF Base Learmonth near Exmouth in Western Australia’s north on Monday afternoon.

Passengers will then be taken to Christmas Island on smaller military aircraft where they will be isolated in small groups while quarantined for at least 14 days.

Of the 243 passengers, five are under two years old while 89 are younger than 16.

Chief medical officer Brendan Murphy says the plan is for passengers to be kept in small family groups.

‘There won’t be a full mingling,’ he told reporters in Canberra.

‘If someone does get unwell their family might have to start again for 14 days but we wouldn’t want to expose the whole group to that.’

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the government would ‘consider what might be necessary’ when asked if a second flight would be organised from Australia to Wuhan.

Earlier, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce paid tribute to the crew of four pilots and 14 cabin staff who volunteered for the mission.

‘I spoke to the crew last night and through FaceTime video and they were all very keen to get this done and get the Aussies out,’ he said.

Passengers underwent health checks before boarding the flight and will wear surgical masks.

There will be a limited food and beverage service to minimise interaction between crew and passengers and the plane will undergo a three-day cleaning process when it returns.

The crew have masks, gloves, and sanitisers and will be placed on the upper deck of the aircraft.

‘In-flight, there is water left on the seats. The crew go back to the upper deck, which is sealed,’ Mr Joyce said.

The plane has medical-grade filters that remove particles in the air, including viruses.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, and more than 17,000 cases and 360 deaths globally.

Foreign travellers who have left or passed through China will be denied entry to Australia to limit the spread of the virus.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families, dependents, legal guardians and spouses, are exempt from the restrictions.

Some 71 travellers to Australia were not allowed to board their plane in China overnight and 12 flights were cancelled on Sunday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the government’s protective measures were effective.

‘Many people now coming from mainland China, who have been in China as at the first of February, are deciding not to travel,’ he told reporters in Canberra.

‘That’s been because of the edict issued by the border force commissioner that people shouldn’t be uploaded onto flights.’

Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said thousands of tourists would also be affected by the virus, with the sector expected to take an $11 billion hit, but public health must come first.

‘This is our largest tourism market, our largest international education market, our largest trading partner so, of course, it is a significant and severe impact,’ he said.

Senator Birmingham said Tourism Australia would look to ‘recalibrate’ existing resources to help affected tourism operators, and urged Australians to holiday domestically.