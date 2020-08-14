Coronavirus rule changes: Beauty salons can restart facials and brows from Saturday

Beauty salons can restart facials and brows from Saturday, the government confirmed today.

Boris Johnson put the brakes on relaxation of lockdown measures due on August 1 following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Salons were banned from restarting close-contact beauty treatments such as eyebrow waxing and facials with just a day’s notice, leaving customers and businesses disappointed.

Plans to restart wedding receptions of up to 30 people were also put on hold, along with the reopening of venues such as ice rinks, casinos and bowling alleys.

However, the government said today that these lockdown easements could go ahead from Saturday, August 15.

Facials, eyelash treatments, tattoos and botox are among the services that can now go ahead from Saturday.

Hairdressers and salon staff will be required to wear surgical face masks as well as a clear visor after Government scientists said stricter social distancing measures should be brought in.

This guidance also applies to businesses that operate remotely, such as massage therapists working in people’s homes.

But the easing of restrictions will be balanced with tougher enforcement measures.

Fines for those who flout rules on wearing masks will be doubled on each offence – to a maximum of £3,200.

Failing to wear a face covering carries a fine of £100 at present, which is reduced to £50 if paid within two weeks.

Repeat offenders will now see the fine doubled each time they are caught without a mask – up to £3,200.

And there will be new financial penalties for people hosting raves or other unlawful gatherings of more than 30 people, amid a surge in house parties.

The Prime Minister said: “Today, we are able to announce some further changes which will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed.

“However, as I have always said, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if required, or to continue to implement local measures to help to control the spread of the virus.”

It comes after Mr Johnson postponed the reopening of a number of indoor venues and gatherings due to restart on August 1 amid increasing infection rates.

Casinos, bowling alleys and ice skating rinks were told to stay shut and indoor performances such as live music and theatre were put on hold.

Mr Johnson said allowing larger crowds in sports venues and conference centres would be postponed.

And wedding receptions of up to 30 people were not allowed but ceremonies can continue to take place, as long as coronavirus guidelines are followed.

Hairdressers and barbers, which reopened in July, were able to remain open as long as staff took protective measures, such as wearing face coverings.

But close-contact treatments such as eyelash tinting, brows and facials were not allowed to restart.