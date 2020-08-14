Coronavirus rule changes: Full list of venues opening from Saturday in England

Boris Johnson has confirmed plans to ease coronavirus restrictions further, allowing beauty treatments, wedding receptions and indoor venues to resume in England from Saturday.

The Prime Minister slammed the brakes on the latest round of lockdown easements expected on August 1 after an increase in coronavirus infections in England.

From August 15, beauty salons will be able to restart close-contact treatments, wedding receptions can go ahead and a number of indoor venues will be able to reopen.

Mr Johnson said: “Today, we are able to announce some further changes which will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed.

“However, as I have always said, we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if required, or to continue to implement local measures to help to control the spread of the virus.”

Rules had been set to change from August 1 in England to allow small, socially-distanced receptions of up to 30 people.

However, the move was one of those postponed for at least two weeks by Boris Johnson.

Receptions can now take place of up to 30 people in the form of a “sit-down meal”.

Wedding ceremonies of up to 30 people have already been allowed in England since July 4 and can continue.

However, guests must be socially-distanced and the ceremony must follow Covid-secure guidelines.

Salons were banned from restarting close-contact beauty treatments such as eyebrow waxing and facials with just a day’s notice, leaving customers disappointed.

That is despite salons having opened from July 4. The difference is because there’s more risk of Covid-19 if you’re face-to-face with someone.

From Saturday, these treatments can resume, including brows, eyelash treatments, make up applications and botox.

New rules mean hairdressers and salon staff will have to wear surgical masks as well as clear visors, following a change in the scientific advice.

This also applies to workers who visit people at home, such as massage therapists.

Trials of a small number of sporting events will resume from August 15 with a view to reopening competition venues for sports fans, with social distancing measures in place from 1 October.

The pilots will begin with the final of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre from August 15-16.