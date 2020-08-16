Coronavirus rule changes: What you can and can’t do from today as salons fully reopen

Indoor theatre, music and comedy performances can restart today, along with a host of beauty treatments after fresh coronavirus lockdown curbs were lifted.

Facial threading and waxings resume in England almost five months after they were banned in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Snooker fans return to the World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield, to watch the final.

The moves were announced alongside plans to relax rules on businesses including bowling alleys, skating rinks and casinos.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The nation’s hard work to keep the virus under control means we can now make further careful progress on recovery with allowing audiences back for indoor performances, fans back at sports events and the reopening of more Covid-19 secure leisure businesses.

“We must all continue to stay alert but today’s welcome news means these organisations can finally get going safely, and we can enjoy more of the things we love as a nation.

“I have no doubt that they will work incredibly hard to keep their fans, patrons and customers safe.”

Here’s what you can – and can’t – do from today as coronavirus lockdown rules are eased.

Wedding ceremonies have been allowed since 4 July, but only for a maximum of 30 people – and that includes the photographer.

But until this weekend, the happy couple haven’t been allowed to celebrate their union in a traditional knees-up with friends and family.

Rules had been set to change from August 1 in England to allow small, socially-distanced receptions of up to 30 people.

But the move was one of those postponed for at least two weeks by Boris Johnson.

Receptions can now take place of up to 30 people in the form of a “sit-down meal”.

Live entertainment venues will be allowed to reopen for performances for the first time in months – but there’s still a few catches.

The maximum capacity of some venues will have to be reduced to ensure social distancing rules can be observed. And they’ll have to deep clean regularly – including between performances if there’s more than one a day.

The guidance says people should be seated, not standing – and recommends using booths, barriers and screens between performers and audience where possible.

It also says venues with balconies should keep the first 2m worth of seats empty, so anyone coughing and spluttering in the cheap seats doesn’t infect the entire theatre.

The biggest issue, particularly for live music performances, is going to be the ban on singing.

That’s right, venues are asked to ensure audiences don’t need to “unduly raise their voices to each other” and discourage “singing along to music or cheering, refraining from playing music or broadcasts that encourage shouting”.

The actors’ union Equity said: “While we welcome this news, the majority of live performance can’t reopen with socially distanced audiences.

“Our members are still out of work and in urgent need of income support.”

Salons were banned from restarting close-contact beauty treatments such as eyebrow waxing and facials with just a day’s notice, leaving customers disappointed.

That is despite salons having opened from July 4. The difference is because there’s more risk of Covid-19 if you’re face-to-face with someone.

From Saturday, these treatments can resume, including brows, eyelash treatments, make up applications and botox.

New rules mean hairdressers and salon staff will have to wear surgical masks as well as clear visors, following a change in the scientific advice.

This also applies to workers who visit people at home, such as massage therapists.

About 300 fans will be allowed into Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre to watch the World Championship Snooker final which begins on Saturday.

The Championship became the first indoor live sports event in England to have crowds since lockdown, allowing some supporters in for the three sessions on July 31.

However, they were kicked out the next day when a spike in coronavirus cases led the Government to halt its gradual lockdown relaxations.

World Snooker said: “We are delighted to announce that a reduced crowd will be welcomed to all sessions of the final of the World Championship on Saturday and Sunday.”

The snooker was among pilot matches where fans were admitted to test the safe return of spectators at sports events.

Ministers hope to allow a wider return, with social distancing rules in force, from October.

But getting back to normal with cheering supporters packed into stadiums is a long way off.

Soft play centres will be allowed to re-open from this weekend.

But they’ll have to comply with a strict new set of rules.

They include having hand sanitiser stations, one-way systems, reduced capacity, online booking, increased cleaning and antibacterial fogging.

Visitors over the age of 11 will have to wear face coverings – and children must stay socially distanced and be supervised at all times.

And crucially, the ball pit is out. Loose play items like the balls in ball pits will have to be removed because they’re hard to clean.

Punters can stick or twist at casino blackjack tables, claim a strike at ten-pin bowling alleys and glide on skates around ice rinks.

The venues had been due to reopen two weeks ago but the lifting of restrictions was axed at the last minute as infections crept up.

British Ice Skating tweeted yesterday: “Ice Rinks in England can open from tomorrow.

“Yes! Let’s get our athletes #backontheice. Thank you to everyone for their support.”

Hollywood Bowl said: “Following the latest directive from the UK Government we are pleased to announce the reopening of our English bowling centres on Saturday 15th August.

“Ten pin bowling is great all round fun whether you’re with family, friends or work colleagues.

“With state-of-the-art bowling alleys, delicious food and drink and awesome arcades, we promise to keep everyone entertained.”

The latest lockdown relaxations do not apply in “specific areas where local restrictions are in place”.

They include parts of Greater Manchester, Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

And a small section of businesses across the country must still remain closed, despite this weekend’s fresh easing of curbs.

Nightclubs, dance halls and discotheques must keep their doors shut, as well as “sexual entertainment venues”, such as strip clubs, and hostess bars.

The risk of spreading Covid-19 in such venues, where people are often in close proximity to others for extended periods, means they are still considered too great a risk to reopen.

British Chambers of Commerce co-executive director Hannah Essex said: “As we move to the next stage of managing the pandemic, the Government must set out a clear pathway to enable remaining firms to reopen and take additional steps to kickstart the economy, allowing more businesses to successfully rebuild.”