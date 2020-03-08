Coronavirus: Scott Morrison to unveil a $10billion stimulus package

Tax breaks for businesses and cash for local councils could be part of a huge government spending program to fight off looming recession.

The federal government will announce a plan later this week to splurge billions as the coronavirus outbreak hammers the economy.

State governments are also expected to announce their own measures, amid reports the stimulus package could total $10billion.

The details of the package are still being finalised but there is speculation measures will include reducing deeming rates, providing local councils with funding for infrastructure projects and expanding instant asset write-offs for businesses.

This allows companies to subtract the cost of new equipment from their taxable income.

There are also calls to bring forward bushfire relief payments, delay payroll tax obligations and increase the Newstart allowance.

After the financial crash in 2009, Kevin Rudd’s Labor government handed out cheques for $900 to eight million Australian taxpayers – but the badly organised scheme saw some payments sent to dead people.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has ruled out direct cash payments.

‘We will not be pursuing a cash splash in the reckless Rudd-Gillard fashion, no,’ he told Sky News on Friday.

Renowned businessman Tony Shepherd told the The Australian that measures should include tax relief and investment incentives.

He also called for a pause of compulsory super payments, which would effectively give everyone a nine per cent pay rise.

Last week the Queensland government announced that companies could delay their payroll tax obligations until August and it remains to be seen whether other states will consider this.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the package will be scalable, hinting further measures will be in the federal budget.

‘We will have a very comprehensive and very substantial package designed to support the Australian economy through this economic shock,’ he told Sky News on Monday.

‘It’s about keeping businesses in business and Australians in jobs.’

Mr Frydenberg has privately admitted that the forecast $5billion budget surplus for this year will be abandoned, according to the Australian.

Ministers met on Sunday to prepare the details of the package to boost the economy, with the cabinet expected to rubber stamp the measures on Tuesday.

The government will also be sitting down with employers and union leaders on Tuesday to discuss the virus’ impact on business.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said Labor would support a direct household stimulus package, similar to the payments Australians received under the Rudd government during the GFC, if it was ‘sensible’.

A lift to Newstart payments could also help boost the economy in the wake of the virus, Mr Bowen told ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday.

Mr Bowen would quickly convene a shadow cabinet meeting once the government had released details for its stimulus package.

‘If it’s good, it we will support it,’ he said.

‘But we also, of course, reserve the right to criticise it if it needs improvement and if it’s not big enough.’

Attorney-General Christian Porter is meeting with union and business heads in Sydney on Tuesday to discuss how to keep key industries – including food and pharmaceuticals – operating at full capacity.

He says unions and employers have a key role to play to keep shops stocked as Australians resort to panic buying.

‘It’s vitally important that we are all working towards the same goal,’ Mr Porter said.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said any change to Newstart would be separate to the stimulus package.

‘The stimulus package… is around a short term, measured and proportionate response to the economic conditions that we’re encountering right now,’ Senator Ruston told Sky News on Sunday.

Meanwhile, unions will ask the federal government for compensation for casual workers who don’t get paid sick leave.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the package must address the financial risk to Australia’s 3.3million casual workers in retail, hospitality, health and aged care, who will lose pay if they get sick.

‘We don’t want people with virus or people with symptoms going to work, but they are going to have to choose between paying the bills and feeding themselves or going to work,’ she told Nine’s Today program on Monday.

Australia is heading towards negative economic growth with a large risk of a ‘prolonged downturn,’ Treasury Secretary Steven Kennedy said last week.

The impact from the coronavirus on the economy will be ‘deeper, wider and longer’ than the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s, Mr Kennedy told a senate estimates hearing on Thursday morning.

In the December quarter, the Australian economy grew by only 0.5 per cent.

Mr Kennedy said the coronavirus would hit growth by at least 0.5 per cent for the March quarter, pushing Australia towards static or negative growth.

He said that figure did not take into account disruption to supply chains, raising fears the hit to growth could be much higher.

Negative growth over the next two quarters would constitute a recession and would be Australia’s first since 1990-91.

‘The global economic impacts of COVID-19 are continuing to emerge but there is little doubt that they are serious,’ Mr Kennedy said.

The sectors most affected are education – due to foreign students being unable to travel – and tourism.