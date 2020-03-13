Coronavirus sees Man Utd lose £500million in value on stock market

Manchester United have taken a massive financial hit because of the coronavirus outbreak, with the US stock market’s decline costing them over £500m

Manchester United’s value has plummeted by over £500m as a result of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Numerous sporting events across the world are being disrupted by coronavirus, which has over 130,000 confirmed cases globally.

United were forced to play a match behind closed doors for the first time in their history tonight, with fans prevented from attending their 5-0 win away at LASK in the Europa League last-16.

It is believed the decision has cost the Austrian outfit around £850,000 in lost revenue.

United have also taken a financial hit because of the coronavirus outbreak, dropping over half-a-billion pounds in value.

According to research from football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the US stock market continuing to tumble is bad news for the Glazers, with an astonishing amount wiped off their value over the last three weeks.

The Red Devils’ share price stood at £15.34 on February 20, but has since dropped to £11.47.

Price of Football’s Maguire said: “Manchester United has decreased in value by over half a billion pounds in the last 3 weeks due to coronavirus market falls.”

In May 2019, United’s total value stood at a reported £3.02bn, yet now remains at around £2.5bn.

And as coronavirus continues to affect sport worldwide, the club could see that figure collapse even further in the next few weeks.

Both La Liga and Serie A have postponed their fixtures until at least April, while Real Madrid and Juventus have put their players in quarantine.

Juve defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus, although the Italian champions say he is “doing well”.

UEFA are even considering scrapping this year’s Champions League and Europa League amid fears over the virus.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he would support any decision to end the Premier League season early, saying: “I would understand, yes, under the circumstances.

“It’s up to the experts to decide and the main concern must be the health of the general public and the decision that is made, we will back.”