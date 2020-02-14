Coronavirus set to impact Man Utd’s pre-season plans amid club’s potential China trip

Manchester United were planning on heading to China for their 2020/21 pre-season tour, but the coronavirus outbreak has put talks on hold

Manchester United are considering scrapping their potential pre-season tour of China later in the year because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Devils have been in talks over heading to China as part of their preparations for the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co ventured there last season, facing rivals Tottenham out in Shanghai.

And China officials are keen to get them back for a longer stint before next season commences.

Nevertheless, ESPN claim talks have been placed on hold because of the coronavirus, which has killed over 1,000 people already.

There have been more than 42,000 cases of the deadly viruses across the globe, with eight people being diagnosed in the UK.

United could be forced to play pre-season friendlies elsewhere in Asia if the virus shows no signs of slowing down in China.

Solskjaer dipped into the Chinese transfer market in January, bringing ex- Watford striker Odion Ighalo to Old Trafford on deadline day.

And the Norwegian has confirmed Ighalo will be available for their next outing away at Chelsea, which comes on February 17.

“Yeah, he is going to travel with us,” Solskjaer said.

“We will just see his fitness work this week and I think we will get him sharp.

“We want to integrate him as quickly as we can because, of course, he is desperate to play for us.”

Another man who will be eager for that game to come around is Bruno Fernandes, who also joined United in the January window.

Fernandes was immediately thrown in by Solskjaer, nevertheless, making his debut in their 0-0 draw at home to Wolves on February 1.

The United manager insists his new midfield recruit was not happy with his performance, which he believes is a “good sign”.

“I’ve kept in touch with him. He’s had a few days back home to organise,” he said.

“He’s going to have to move house and say his goodbyes back home, so he’s ready.

“He wasn’t 100 per cent happy with his debut and there’s more to come, so that’s a good sign.”