Coronavirus shock as two ADF members test positive

Two members of the Australian Defence Force have tested positive to coronavirus.

It is understood one of the two members attended a defence force meeting at the Canberra headquarters on February 28.

ACT health authorities say the second case is unrelated to the meeting and they did not travel to the capital.

The ADF said it is taking a number of ‘precautionary measures’ is now in the process of tracking down those who the two individuals came in contact with.

‘Defence is cooperating with NSW and ACT Health authorities to contact, isolate, test and support persons involved,’ the ADF said in a statement on Sunday.

‘Any defence personnel and those working in defence establishments who present with cold/flu-like symptoms will remove themselves from the workplace’.

The ACT government told anyone who was on flights QF1509 or VA651 on February 28 to contact local health services.

NSW confirmed on Saturday that a man in his 40s had tested positive for the virus on those flights but did not name them as a defence force member.

ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canberra.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt said those who had come into contact with either of the ADF members would be told to self-quarantine.

‘We have a testing regime that is the equal of any in the world,’ Mr Hunt said.

‘My understanding is that contact tracing is coming in, the Defence Minister confirmed with me that two ADF personnel had tested positive.

‘The ADF has put out a statement which indicates that everybody that has come into contact with them has been self-isolated and then they’ll be subject to testing.’

Mr Hunt also announced on Sunday that 54 million face masks would be shipped to Australia before the end of April to help deal with the increasing number of cases.

The minister also described the death of a third Australian from the virus as a ‘great loss’.

The 82-year-old man died in a Sydney hospital overnight, after contracting the virus at BaptistCare ‘s Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home in Macquarie Park.