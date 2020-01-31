Coronavirus: Shoppers don facemasks and ‘hurry home’ at Cabramatta Chinese food markets

Coronavirus fears have hit Asian food markets in Australia’s suburbs, with worried shoppers donning facemasks and rushing home from the shops – as two more cases of the virus is confirmed.

Bogus social media scare campaigns have tried to link the virus’s spread to the sale of Chinese food products in suburbs with large Asian populations.

Meat and seafood sellers were doing a brisk trade at Cabramatta in Sydney’s south-west on Wednesday, despite it being quieter than usual due to the Lunar New Year.

Still, concerns about the deadly disease – which broke out in ‘wet’ markets with very different conditions in the Chinese city of Wuhan – lurked behind face masks.

Student Jenny, 17, was shopping with her mother Linda, 50. Both wore masks to protect themselves from germs spread in crowds.

Jenny said she generally only put on a mask when in ‘larger crowds in specific areas’.

‘More like Chinese-dominated places like Burwood and Eastwood – the ones where I’ve heard there are confirmed cases,’ she said.

‘I’ve heard that in Cabramatta there might be a case too.’

Jenny said the mask was ‘just a precaution’ and that she would rather be safe than sorry.

She would be starting studies at the University of Western Sydney in March and was worried about that environment.

‘I heard the last case was a student at the University of New South Wales,’ she said.

‘Being with other people you might not know if they are infected or not.

Jenny had told her mother to wear a mask. Linda said: ‘I’m very worried too. Very dangerous.’

The new ‘novel’ coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in early December and has since spread to 13 countries including Australia.

It has killed at least 130 people and infected more than 6,000 worldwide but there have been no reported deaths outside of China.

Two new cases of the virus were confirmed in Australia on Wednesday bringing the national total to seven.

Victoria health officials confirmed a man had tested positive for the disease earlier this morning – marking the second confirmed case in the state.

The man, who is in his 60s, became unwell on January 23 and was subsequently seen by doctors at the Monash Medical Centre.

He has since been assessed as being well enough to stay at home.

Hours later, Queensland confirmed its first case after a 44-year-old Chinese national was diagnosed with the virus.

He is being treated in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Four people who tested positive in NSW remain in hospital in stable condition.

Those seven people had all recently visited Wuhan, where the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market is considered a likely source of the outbreak.

Such ‘wet’ markets sell meat and seafood alongside live animals such as dogs, rats, snakes, civets and supposedly koalas.

The proximity of people to live and dead animals makes it easy for humans to contract viruses.

The SARS virus which broke out in 2003 also likely started in wet markets.

SARS was originally hosted by bats which infected other animals. Those animals transmitted SARS to humans.

Making matters worse, authorities fear another 16 people, including a two-year-old, could have contracted China’s deadly coronavirus in New South Wales alone.

New South Wales’ Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said test results for the most recent 16 cases are expected by Wednesday afternoon, and will be shared with the public.

All 16 patients, 10 men and six women, who are believed to be carrying the virus are in isolation awaiting their test results.

Their ages range from just two years old through to 66.

The chief health officer confirmed there were still only four confirmed cases in NSW and two of those patients are well and truly on the mend.

Meanwhile, Victoria confirmed its second case on Wednesday, bringing the total number of those infected in Australia to six.

In Cabramatta, a young man wearing a face mask outside Dutton Plaza said he was going about his business as usual.

‘I’m not really worried,’ he said on Wednesday afternoon. ‘I’m just taking precaution because of what is happening in China.

Tuan, 37, and his wife Tien, 34, were shopping in Cabramatta with their five-year-old daughter.

None of them were wearing a mask.

‘I was a little bit worried when we saw the news,’ Tuan said.

‘But generally in Australia we’ll be all right. If something (more serious) happens it would be all over the news.

‘We have friend in China – she’s very worried about everything.’

Tuan’s attitude was: ‘Be sensible but not panicking too much.’

‘Generally speaking, it should be fine,’ he said.

‘When we go to the public places where there’s so many people you don’t know whether they’ve travelled overseas.

‘You can’t tell that. That could be a problem.’

He and Tien would continue to avoid large crowds when possible and monitor news reports.

‘I don’t need to go out and hunt for the masks,’ he said.

His wife felt the same way.

‘We don’t worry,’ she said. ‘Just be positive.’

Another man shopping with his wife and young son, who was the only one of the three wearing a mask, did not have time to talk.

‘I want to take him home as quickly as possible because of the coronavirus,’ he said.

One fake ‘urgent health notice’ being circulated wrongly claims tests of air at train stations including Cabramatta and Strathfield have detected coronavirus.

Such messages are often accompanied by advice that residents and visitors to those areas wear face masks and gloves.

A middle-aged woman shopping in Cabramatta with her son said the pair wore masks whenever they were out in public, ‘just to protect ourselves’.

‘We’re just worried about the coronavirus,’ she said. ‘Just when we go out to places where there’s a lot of people.’

No one wearing a mask took it off when asked why there were wearing one.

Dong Yang, who runs a printing business, was not wearing a mask and said more people covered their faces in Cabramatta when bushfire smoke enveloped Sydney.

‘I don’t think it’s that serious,’ the 62-year-old said of the coronavirus threat as he shopped with his wife.

‘And also the authorities say maybe there’s no need to wear the masks in Australia.

‘We believe the authorities and what the government says. I think in Australia it’s under good control.

‘Everything should be okay. Actually we’re not worried too much about it.’

Mr Yang had instead been concentrating on raising funds to send masks and protective clothing to his homeland in his role as chairman of the Australia-China Business Summit.

By Nic White for Daily Mail Australia

Students at a Sydney university where a classmate was diagnosed with coronavirus say they are too afraid to go back to class.

The 21-year-old Chinese student was diagnosed with the deadly virus earlier this week after she flew back from Wuhan on January 23.

She isolated herself in her dorm room at the University of NSW when she developed flu-like symptoms after getting off the plane and went to hospital the next day.

Six people in Australia have been diagnosed and at least another another 16 suspected cases are being tested to confirm.

Coronavirus has killed 103 people and infected more than 6,000 around the world so far, and the government plans to evacuate 600 Australians trapped in Wuhan.

UNSW students reacted with shock as the news of their classmate’s infection spread and were fearful that they could be next, especially when thousands of Chinese students return to campus.

Hundreds on social media said they planned to skip classes, insist on doing their courses online, or take the semester off entirely.

Others begged the university to postpone orientation week, which begins on February 10, and the start of classes a week later.

‘Please cancel I don’t wanna die at UNSW,’ one student wrote.

‘Well I guess I’m just going to defer this semester,’ another wrote.

Some students planned to still study, but called for them to be allowed to take their classes online to avoid campus during the coronavirus crisis.

‘They should have an online only option, don’t wanna get sick,’ one wrote, while another said ‘surely they are getting rid of all compulsory classes?’

Parents and friends also expressed concern, some warning students against setting foot on the Randwick complex.

‘I would be concerned about my child going to that uni, who else has been infected! This is the scary part!’ one mother wrote.

Another added: ‘Now I can start to worry again my grand daughter has stared her first day of classes.’

NSW Health said the student was being treated in isolation at Westmead Hospital and only had limited contact with people in Australia – reducing the likelihood that she had spread the virus.

‘The student did not attend any classes at the university and stayed on her own in campus accommodation with no close contact before she was admitted to hospital,’ UNSW said in an email to students.

Students expressed frustration that the university did not specify which campus accommodation the student was staying in and would not tell them.

Photos taken outside Westmead Hospital on Sunday showed a young woman wearing a face mask being moved by paramedics with protective gloves, masks and clothing.

Health authorities are now working to track down people the woman came into contact with and potentially infected.