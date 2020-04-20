Coronavirus situation in France improving “slowly but surely”: PM

A volunteer prepares free food for medical workers at the kitchen of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, April 15, 2020. (PSG/Handout via Xinhua)

PARIS, April 19 (Xinhua) — The coronavirus pandemic situation is improving “slowly but surely” in France though it is far from over, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Sunday.

There were signs that pressures on hospitals were easing as the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care dropped for 11 days in a row, said Philippe at a joint press conference with Health Minister Olivier Veran.

A medical worker gets free food from a food truck in Paris, France, April 15, 2020. (PSG/Handout via Xinhua)

“We lived in an unprecedented sanitary crisis, which is not over but we have won some points,” he said.

“After the sanitary crisis, there would be an economic crisis, which would be brutal,” he added.

France on Sunday reported 395 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the number of new hospitalizations continued a slow decline.

The new deaths brought France’s total fatalities to 19,718.

Volunteers carry food for medical workers to food trucks at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, April 15, 2020. (PSG/Handout via Xinhua)■