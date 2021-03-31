Coronavirus: Six deaths and 411 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 411 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this afternoon.

In a statement, it said that a further six people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died. All of these deaths occurred in March.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,687, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 235,854.

As of 8am today, 297 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 67 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 28h 2021, 806,541 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

580,857 people have received their first dose

225,684 people have received their second dose

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there is a critical window over the next eight weeks where any significant increase in close contact is likely to lead to a significant fourth wave of infection in the range of that experienced in January 2021.

“We can and should be optimistic for an enjoyable summer ahead but, in the meantime, we have to continue to work together to prevent a further wave of infection as we accelerate vaccination across society and maintain our health services,” he said.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the epidemiological modelling advisory group, said the reproduction number is currently estimated at between 1.0 and 1.3.

If the epidemic is growing again now, the doubling time is estimated at 35 days or longer.

“When comparing the risks of levels of social mixing now and over the coming months with that which applied in 2020, we need to take into account the B.1.1.7 variant and how easily that transmits, and we must also take account the vaccination-induced immunity that will progressively protect us and make it more difficult for the virus to transmit,” he said.

“Vaccination will contribute greatly to the easing of measures in the coming months, however now we need keep transmission as low as possible so that vaccination of the population can take place and have the desired effect.”