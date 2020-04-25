Coronavirus Spain live: New York records an increase in disinfectant damage after Trump controversy

THE KEYS

These are the food products that have dropped in price during the alarm state

THE KEYS

How to calculate how far you can go on walks with children during the alarm state

6.39

Maduro gives a day of freedom to children and the elderly to relieve quarantine

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Friday that children under 14 and people over 65 will be able to go out for a few hours, next Sunday and Monday, respectively, and thus alleviate the effects of the quarantine that the country because of COVID-19. On Sunday April 26 it will be the turn of the children, who will be able to leave between 9 in the morning and 6 in the afternoon “so they can walk, stretch their legs,” Maduro said during a telephone intervention on national television.

6.38

China claims to have less than fifty infected in serious condition

The National Health Commission of China said today that 49 patients in serious condition from COVID-19 pneumonia remain in the Asian country, the lowest number since the end of January. In addition, health authorities reported that for the first time since the outbreak began, there are not a single one of these serious cases in the eastern central city of Wuhan, where 23 are “infected” and the first coronavirus infections were detected. SARS-CoV-2 at the end of last year.

6.36

New York Registers Increase In Disinfectant Damage Following Trump Controversy

The New York Poison Control Center received around thirty calls on Friday regarding exposure to bleach, Lysol disinfectant and other cleaning products shortly after statements by US President Donald Trump, in which suggested that injecting these products into a vein could help treat the coronavirus. According to data provided to Efe, the department handled by phone nine cases for exposure to Lysol, ten related to bleach and eleven with other household cleaning products in a period of 18 hours before three in the afternoon on Friday (19.00 GMT). The Poison Control Center does not specify what type of exposure there was in these cases, whether it was due to skin contact or ingested, but it does report that none required admission to a hospital or led to any death. The Center’s data shows a significant increase compared to those handled in the same 18-hour period in 2019, in which two cases related to bleach and thirteen related to household cleaning products were handled. The cases of this Friday occur despite the chain reaction of the scientific community to Trump’s comments on Thursday, which have made his voice of rejection heard.

6.34

Reopening plan divides America with more than a million COVID-19 cases

Two American cities, Sao Paulo (Brazil) and New York (USA), show both sides of a dilemma that divides citizens, politicians and experts in the shadow of the coronavirus: the reopening of activities. While the most populous city in America, after a month of quarantine, has already begun planning the “gradual” reopening of its economy as of May 11, authorities in the metropolis of skyscrapers believe it is too early to open. the doors.

6.32

Belgium will begin to relax the confinement on May 4 and classes will resume on the 18th The Belgian Government announced on Friday that on May 4 the rules for the confinement of the population will begin to contain the expansion of the coronavirus, while the progressive return to classes is planned by May 18. Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès explained at a press conference after a Council of Ministers that lasted much of the day that the return to normality will be progressive in several stages and that the passage from one stage to another will depend on “the spread of the virus, the number of hospitalizations and the saturation of the ICU. ”

6.30

Catalonia adds 306 new victims and reaches 9,492 deaths

Catalonia has added 306 new victims in the last 24 hours and has reached the figure of 9,492 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to data provided by funeral companies collected by the Health Department of the Generalitat. Of the total victims declared by funeral homes, 2,711 have died in a nursing home, 108 in a social health center and 549 in a home, while the rest have died in hospitals or are cases “not classifiable due to lack of information”, has informed the Department of Health in a statement. .