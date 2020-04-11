Coronavirus Spain live: USA becomes the first country to register 2,000 deaths in one day

THE KEYS

Sánchez uses the demand for a great agreement to obtain a guarantee for his management

THE KEYS

Italy and the Netherlands hold their swords high above the coronabonds

6.36

South Korea will wear electronic bracelets for those who violate quarantine South Korea announced Saturday that it will place electronic bracelets on those who skip mandatory quarantines to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. During a meeting of the unit to combat the coronavirus in the country, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun explained, in statements collected by the Yonhap agency, that the Government has adopted the decision after “intense deliberation” and before the increase in the number of people who are skipping confinements.

6.35

Honduras borders on 400 coronavirus infections and remains at 23 deaths Cases of people infected with coronavirus in Honduras increased to 392 with ten new ones registered by the National Risk Management System (Sinager), while the death toll remains at 23 , the state agency reported this Friday on the national radio and television channel. The report indicates that of 127 new tests performed by the National Virology Laboratory, ten were positive.

6.33

China continues to record “imported” cases, trend that fails to cut

The Chinese National Health Commission reported today that it has detected 46 new cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, of which 42 are from travelers from abroad, the so-called “imported”, a trend that Beijing has not yet has managed to cut. The health authorities indicated today that, until last local midnight (16.00 GMT on Friday), the aforementioned 42 “imported” cases were diagnosed (38 on the eve and 61 the day before), the front that now most worries the Government and for which it prohibited the entry of foreigners to the country since last March 28.

6.32

USA becomes the first country to register 2,000 deaths in one day

USA This Friday became the first country to record an increase of more than 2,000 deaths in just one day from coronavirus and will soon be the nation with the most deaths in the world above Italy, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the past 24 hours, the United States has recorded 2,108 deaths, so 18,637 people have already lost their lives to the virus, according to the same source.

6.31

Covid-19 cases rise in Latin America on quieter Good Friday

COVID-19 cases rose dramatically in several countries in the Americas such as Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Brazil, on a silent and atypical Good Friday for a continent that remains home due to a pandemic that today exceeded 100,000 deaths worldwide . In Brazil, the death toll from coronavirus reached 1,057, with a total of 19,638 confirmed cases, according to the Ministry of Health, which insisted on the need to reinforce isolation measures, after 116 new deaths were registered, with which for the third consecutive time exceeded the hundred deaths in one day.

6.30

USA will not be able to reopen its economy on May 1, says public health chief

The United States will not be able to reopen its economy completely on May 1, the date set by the White House, the director general of public health of the US Government, Jerome Adams, warned this Friday. In an interview with the Fox network, Adams assured that the “majority of the country” will not be able to return to normal on May 1, despite the fact that some members of the Administration believe that it is necessary to reactivate the country by that date. .