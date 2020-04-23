Coronavirus Spain live: USA insists that China did not report the coronavirus “in a timely manner” to WHO

THE KEYS

The Government paid a surcharge of more than 350 percent in the failed tests

The Madrid City Council plan to “de-confine” the city

USA insists that China did not report the coronavirus “in a timely manner” to the WHO US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted Wednesday that China did not report the coronavirus outbreak “appropriately” to the World Organization Health (WHO). “We firmly believe that the Chinese Communist Party did not report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely manner to the WHO,” Pompeo said at a press conference.

The number of new infections in China falls to a dozen The new cases of coronavirus fell to 10 in China on Wednesday, six of them from abroad, compared to 30 infections on Tuesday and 11 on Monday, the National Health Commission reported today. . Although on Monday there were 7 new infections locally and 4 imported, and on Tuesday 7 local and 23 imported, on Wednesday the figure stood at 4 and 6, respectively. Three of the four new local cases were reported in the northern Heilongjiang province, where an increase in infections previously caused by Chinese nationals from Russia had previously been detected.

America hovers around a million cases of coronavirus The American continent approached this Wednesday the dramatic figure of the million positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 disease, as the governments of the respective countries struggle to try see if the epidemiological peak is beginning to drop or contain it as well as possible. According to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University, 999,963 infections with the new pathogen have been officially reported, of which 44,775 have resulted in fatal cases, according to what the World Health Organization (WHO) has exposed, without up to Now it is clear when you can even declare control over the spread of the pandemic.

Catalonia exceeds 9,000 deaths from Covid-19 by adding 205 new victimsCatalonia has exceeded 9,000 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, specifically 9,050, adding 205 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data provided by funeral companies collected by the Health Department of the Generalitat. Today’s death toll is practically half of that registered on Tuesday, when according to funeral homes 404 people died from Covid-19 or with suspicious symptoms of contagion.

Trump signs an order suspending legal immigration to the U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday, temporarily suspending, with some exceptions, the arrival in the country of immigrants with the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I just signed an executive order that protects resources for our patients and our workers,” Trump announced during the daily press conference on Covid-19.

WHO warns that deaths in nursing homes could continueThe death of older people in nursing homes was today described as a “tragedy” by the World Health Organization (WHO). Thousands of older people have been victims of the coronavirus in countries affected by the pandemic, such as Spain, and these events could reoccur in the future, the agency warned. Reports María Teresa Beníitez de Lugo, correspondent in Geneva. .