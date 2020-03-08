Coronavirus specialist says people need to EXPECT they will get virus

A leading specialist on infectious diseases says people need to stop fearing what will happen if they get coronavirus and instead ‘expect’ someone they know to contract it.

Doctor Abdu Sharkawy, from Toronto, said a recent spate of panic buying across the globe in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak was unnecessary and ‘perpetuated even more fear’.

Dr Sharkawy said what was most important was a change in attitude towards the disease – with the specialist claiming its ability to spread rapidly means that at some point it will likely ‘affect them or their family’.

‘COVID-19 is nowhere near over. It will be coming to a city, a hospital, a friend, even a family member near you at some point,’ Dr Sharkawy wrote.

‘Expect it. Stop waiting to be surprised further.

‘The fact is the virus itself will not likely do much harm when it arrives… but our own behaviors and “fight for yourself above all else” attitude could prove disastrous.’

Dr Sharkawy said he has serious concerns over the impact the virus will have on the economy, ability to travel and events such as the Olympics.

But he claims there are simple things that can be done to prevent the spread.

The disease expert said washing hands and getting the flu shot would have a great impact on the likelihood of contracting coronavirus, while emptying supermarket shelves was unnecessary.

‘I am not scared of COVID-19. (But) I am concerned about the implications of a novel infectious agent that has spread the world over and continues to find new footholds in different soil,’ Dr Sharkawy wrote.

‘What I am scared about is the loss of reason and wave of fear that has induced the masses of society into a spellbinding spiral of panic, stockpiling obscene quantities of anything that could fill a bomb shelter adequately in a post-apocalyptic world.

‘Mostly, I’m scared about what message we are telling our kids when faced with a threat. Instead of reason, rationality, open-mindedness and altruism, we are telling them to panic, be fearful, suspicious, reactionary and self-interested.’

Dr Sharkawy’s message comes as a third person has been confirmed to have falling victim to coronavirus in Australia.

An 82-year-old man died in a Sydney hospital overnight, NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

The man was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday after picking up the virus from an infected worker at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge nursing home in Macquarie Park.

Another two cases were also confirmed in the state by the health department on Sunday morning.

Those new cases include a female care worker in her 30s at Ryde Hospital, who had been in contact with another confirmed case at a Macquarie Park facility.

A total of 76 Australians have been confirmed to currently have the virus, while in NSW some 488 people are currently being tested.