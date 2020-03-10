Coronavirus staples Adam Liaw reveals the things to keep in your pantry

Celebrity chef Adam Liaw has revealed the ingredients every household should always keep in the pantry amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Among the essentials that panic buyers across the country have been stockpiling include pasta, rice, flour, toilet paper, tissues and hand sanitisers.

Despite making light of the rise in ‘panic’ stockpiling crisis on social media, the food writer has shared some practical tips that he would follow, rather than hoarding hundreds of items and preventing others from accessing them.

The MasterChef 2010 winner has offered his ultimate shopping list of the staples to stock on in case you require a two-week self quarantine at home.

Liaw said dried mushrooms should be a staple in your pantry at all times.

‘They add a big punch of umami and a meaty texture to dishes, and reconstituting them in water gives you an instant mushroom stock,’ he told Good Food.

For vegetarians or vegans, Liaw said dried shiitake is perfect for grating over pasta dishes.

Besides seasoning, Liaw said salt is good for food preservation.

‘Now that you’ve got a bit of time on your hands you might like to try making your own pancetta, turning a few litres of milk into feta, or curing a fish that you’ve caught barehanded from a nearby stream,’ Liaw said.

‘Eggs are quite possibly the most versatile food in the world,’ he said.

Liaw suggested keeping a few dozen eggs in the pantry if you do end up in isolation because you could create different savoury or sweet foods such as fried rice, cakes, omelettes, boiled or scrambled eggs and even mayonnaise.

‘Polenta is a very underrated apocalypse food. What I like about it is that is that it’s a different meal every day,’ Liaw said.

He said polenta can be served as a hot porridge, baked, fried, or grilled.

Liaw said chuck steak is perfect to keep in the freezer to create meals such as stroganoff or beef ragu.

But if you are craving spaghetti bolognese, you can always mince chuck steak.