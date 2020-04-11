Coronavirus: steps and sizes to delight during an Easter in confinement

On a day like today, a year ago, we would have been boasting for a week that the streets of our cities had become a true open-air museum with the best imaginary artists and their polychrome works of art. Faithful to the centuries-old tradition, carvings such as those of Cristo Yacente, Verónica, Cirineo or Dolorosa, among many others, would have abandoned museums and churches, where they are “pampered” throughout the year in optimal conditions of light, temperature and humidity, to parade through the roads and squares of Valladolid, León, Zamora, Salamanca or Segovia.

But this 2020, the coronavirus crisis, and the consequences derived from the state of alarm, have put an end to these signs of popular religiosity that during Passion Week bring together numerous faithful -and also tourists- in the Castilian and Leonese cities. , eager to contemplate the art produced by sculptors such as Gregorio Fernández, Juan de Juni or Francisco Rincón back in the XV and XVI centuries.

However, despite the absence of parades, hoods, papones and mittens on the streets, new technologies allow us to contemplate, at least virtually, the beauty of many of these processional carvings through websites and other applications of museums and brotherhoods. One of these remarkable “apps” is the one developed by the National Sculpture Museum, based in Valladolid.

This center, unique in its kind due to the quality of its polychrome works, gives 43 pieces each year to the penitential brotherhoods of the city that are part of ten steps or scenes that are exhibited in their temples from Friday of Dolores to Sunday of Resurrection. Three of these scenes, perhaps the most notable in terms of the artist’s work – although it is already known that this is a matter of taste – are part of the virtual tour that they propose from the museum.

Plays

These are the works “I have Sed” and “Camino del Calvario”, by Gregorio Fernández, and “The elevation of the Cross”, by Francisco Rincón. Remember the audio that accompanies the visit that was in the 19th century when the Vallisoletana Academy of Fine Arts, complying with a royal decree, collected “all the figures that had not paraded in the last 30 years, thus saving them from neglect and deterioration” and passed to form part of the museum funds that today, and except for this year due to exceptional circumstances, still continue to cede to the brotherhoods at Easter.

At that time when they were conceived, it was the brotherhoods themselves that commissioned the artist to create the sculptural ensembles. The former modeled them in wax and after receiving approval, he transferred the carvings to the wood, which they emptied inside to lighten their weight, except for the legs that served as support. Today, these works are mounted in the museum on hydraulic platforms so that their handling is minimal when they leave the museum at this time.

Another of the works of singular beauty of this center that can be seen on this virtual tour is the “Reclining Christ” by Gregorio Fernández, a true lesson in anatomy through art. Precisely, the carving that the museum houses does not process – it has rarely been assigned for some exhibitions – but it is of very similar characteristics and proportion to others made by the same author who do – they attribute to Gregorio Fernández up to 15 identical specimens – such as the one that houses the Royal Monastery of San Joaquín and Santa Ana, in Valladolid, which process with the Brotherhood of the Holy Burial, or that of the Cathedral of Segovia, which does so with the Parishioners of San Andrés.

From brotherhoods

But this application is not the only one where you can contemplate in detail the imaginary steps in these days of forced recollection. Emblematic brotherhoods such as the University Brotherhood of Cristo de la Luz or that of Angustias in Valladolid, that of the Dulce Nombre de Jesús Nazareno -protagonist of the Procession of the Steps- or that of Jesús Nazareno Vulgo Congregation of Zamora, to name just three examples , they strive to put in detail on their websites the carvings that they guard and that they proudly and devotion take out to process each year. .