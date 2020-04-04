Coronavirus survivors’ blood plasma could be used to fight infection

Patients, carers and NHS staff could receive experimental antibody treatment

Doctors have drawn up plans to infuse British coronavirus patients and their carers with blood plasma harvested from “hyperimmune” people who have recovered from the infection in an attempt to save lives.

The experimental treatment will be directed at patients who are admitted to hospital with pneumonia caused by the virus in the hope that it reduces the number who end up on ventilators in intensive care units (ICUs).

Those in close contact with Covid-19 patients, such as NHS staff and family members, are also in line to be offered the treatment in an effort to stem the spread of the illness and further reduce pressure on the health service.

The procedure relies on the fact that people who have recovered from Covid-19 have antibodies in their blood plasma that maintain a defence against the infection. The aim is to identify those who are “hyperimmune” to the virus and invite them to donate blood for the treatment.

So-called “convalescent plasma” would be given to patients and their contacts in a number of clinical trials that are under consideration with medical funding bodies.

Prof David Tappin, a senior research fellow at the University of Glasgow, has applied to the National Institute for Health Research to run two clinical trials with convalescent plasma.

“Start-up will need to be faster than is normal, with most other trials usually taking months or years to get approvals and to begin,” he said.

The trials will look for evidence that convalescent plasma can reduce infections in carers so they can continue their work, prevent patients deteriorating to the point that they require ventilation in ICUs, and improve the condition of those who are already severely ill, to reduce deaths and free up the much-needed ventilators, he said.

“Trials need to be undertaken, otherwise we will not know if this intervention is effective and worthwhile,” Tappin said. “It may not be a silver bullet, or it may work for instance to stem the development of Covid-19 infection in contacts such as healthcare workers and their families, but not perhaps be as effective to treat severely ill patients being ventilated.”

Prof Robert Lechler, the president of the Academy of Medical Sciences and executive director of King’s Health Partners, comprising King’s College London and three major London hospitals, said the group intended to conduct parallel trials of convalescent plasma.

NHS Blood and Transplant has already begun work to identify potential donors, a spokesperson said.

“Plasma from patients who have recovered from Covid-19 will contain antibodies that their immune systems have produced in fighting the virus. That plasma can be transfused to very poorly patients whose own immune systems are struggling to develop their own antibodies. The plasma transfusion is therefore intended to provide the poorly patient with antibodies from a recovered patient to help their body fight the Covid-19 virus.”

The blood products will be screened to ensure they are safe to transfuse.

The UK effort has been fuelled by a grassroots collaboration in the US in which 100 laboratories have joined forces to produce convalescent plasma for patients pouring into hospitals across the country. After receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration, doctors in the US are now able to give plasma to patients under compassionate use rules.

Prof Arturo Casadevall, an infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, who is involved in the US effort, said infusions of antibodies may be more effective if they are given early on to wipe out the virus before it causes serious damage. Potentially, he said, an infusion of convalescent plasma could protect people from the virus for several weeks.

On Friday, Chinese researchers reported that convalescent plasma appeared to help Covid-19 patients on ventilation, but the study involved only five patients.

Casadevall has shared the US procedures with Tappin and Lechler to help them develop the procedure in the UK. “I said, the best thing you can do is try and establish a network in the UK because ultimately all this is going to have to be done locally,” he said.

“If you look at history, this has a good chance of working. But it is a new virus and with a new virus you don’t know until you know. The Chinese have been using it and they are reporting good results, but it needs to be tested. This is not a panacea or a miracle cure; it’s something to try and put in place to see if we can help stem the epidemic,” he said. “I think you are going to need it in the UK.”