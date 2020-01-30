Coronavirus suspected case on the Gold Coast at Peppers Resort

There are fears a coronavirus case has been discovered at a Gold Coast hotel popular with A-list celebrities.

Paramedics clad from head-to-toe in decontamination suits swarmed to Peppers Broadbeach at about 1.30pm on Tuesday after reports a guest was showing symptoms of the deadly virus.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics attended a ‘medical incident’ on Elizabeth Street and a patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

An ambulance source said the patient had recently returned to the Gold Coast from China and was displaying symptoms, The Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

It is believed police were present to assist with crowd control and to establish a quarantine area if required.

Two people wearing face masks were seen waiting for paramedics before escorting them into the building.

Paramedics later emerged with a man who was pictured getting into the back of an ambulance.

Queensland health tested a further six people across the state for the illness on Tuesday, all of which came back negative.

The test takes up to six hours to complete and the results of the latest patient are yet to be confirmed.

The Broadbeach division of the international hotel chain costs $911 a night for a penthouse suite with panoramic views of the ocean.

The luxurious 4.5 star hotel is a hot-spot for celebrities, and is understood to have hosted popstar Taylor Swift and, then boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston in 2016.

So far, the deadly virus, officially named 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), has killed 106 people in China and infected more than 4,500 across 15 countries.

In Australia, there are currently four confirmed cases in New South Wales, and one in Victoria.