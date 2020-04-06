Coronavirus tallies rise in several Arab countries

ISTANBUL

Health authorities in several Arab countries confirmed new cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The Lebanese Health Ministry recorded one new fatality, raising the death toll to 19, along with a total of 541 confirmed cases.

In Morocco, the Health Ministry said the death toll climbed to 71 after one more death was seen.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,113, while recoveries reached 76.

The Palestinian government, for its part, recorded a total of 252 cases so far, with 12 of them in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

In Saudi Arabia, the Health Ministry announced the total number of cases rose to 2,463, along with 488 recoveries.

In Kuwait, the total number of cases reached 665, while 103 people have recovered from the virus so far, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

Oman’s Health Ministry said the number of local coronavirus cases climbed to 331.

Oman has also confirmed 61 recoveries from COVID-19 so far.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections topped 1.28 million, with over 70,000 deaths.

Over 270,000 have recovered from the pandemic so far.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz