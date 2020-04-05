Coronavirus: the Alicante Provincial Council creates an archive of experiences during confinement

The Archive of the Alicante Provincial Council has launched the proposal ‘Memories of a confinement’, an initiative with which it encourages citizens to share their experiences during the state of alarm about the coronavirus in the form of video, texts, stories, audios or photographs.

The objective is to “write the story together” about how the coronavirus pandemic is lived in the province, explained in a statement the government spokesman and deputy of Document Management, Adrián Ballester.

People interested in participating in this project can send stories or diaries of the experience, audios, photographs or videos by email to [email protected] All this material will be published on social networks and on the archive’s website.

Ballester recalled that the documents that guard the archives are a primary source for historical research, “as are oral sources, private diaries, personal memories or images.” Therefore, he has invited everyone to share their experiences in these days of confinement. ”

The Alicante Provincial Council especially invites children to join this initiative, which is part of the #YoMeQuedoEnCasaConLaDipu project, sending their drawings, audios and texts, which will also be published and preserved. .