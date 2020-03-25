Coronavirus: the containment measures studied

Are some French people lacking in rigor in the application of containment? This is what the Council of State seems to think, which is calling on the government to clarify the rules by Tuesday evening March 24 on many points. Maintaining open markets, exits for health reasons and those related to physical activity are particularly concerned. The Council of State however rejected the choice of a total containment.

“The State does not have the means to organize the provisioning at home of the French”, he said. Stricter measures are nevertheless requested by interns and young doctors. “There are, of those which seem to us the most essential, the closing of all businesses not vital to people “, says Emanuel Loeb, president of “Young Physicians”. Since Monday March 23, the French must respect a perimeter of one kilometer during their outings.



