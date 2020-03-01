Coronavirus, the decree for schools, cinemas and large events

ROME A package of measures to contain the contagion, but also to give some breathing space to areas not directly involved. The decree of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (which will be signed after the Regions send the latest observations this morning at 9 am) was developed during a meeting between Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and some executive ministers – including Paola De Micheli, Francesco Boccia, Roberto Speranza, Vincenzo Spadafora and Luciana Lamorgese -, in connection with the regional presidents. A difficult relationship, the one between Palazzo Chigi and the governors, which also had tense moments yesterday. If the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana was in favor of a strict line (in clear conflict with the Northern League leader Matteo Salvini, who for some days has been preaching the “reopening” of everything), the Venetian colleague Luca Zaia was of the thesis on purpose: “I asked to open the red zone, but it seems to me that on this front we don’t understand each other ». Zaia actually aimed above all to remove the provinces of Verona, Rovigo and Belluno from the red zone. And against Zaia and Fontana the Emilian governor Stefano Bonaccini takes sides: “It takes more sobriety”.

After the alarmism of the first days, and a subsequent opposite reaction, we then returned to a principle of caution, also because it fears you strongly for the maintenance of the health system and in particular of the northern resuscitation departments, which would be severely tested by a wide spread of the virus. For this reason, the suspension, until March 8, 2020, of “all organized events, of a non-ordinary nature, as well as events in a public or private place, including those of a cultural, recreational, sporting and religious nature, even if held in closed places but open to the public, such as, by way of title for example, major events, cinemas, theaters, discos, religious ceremonies ». But the message launched by Francesco Boccia is also another: «From today 17 Regions are returning to normal». Not only that, the minister stresses “the generosity of the presidents of the southern regions who have made themselves available to the presidents of the northern regions”.

Confirmed the decision to suspend lessons in schools, kindergartens and universities in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna until 8 March. Trips are also suspended (with reimbursement of travel packages). Technically, we are not talking about closed schools but about “suspended activity”. The schools will be open for the sanitization of the environments and for the e-learning activities of the teachers. From tomorrow, schools in Friuli-Venezia Giulia will reopen, while in Piedmont they will reopen from Wednesday, after two days of “sanitation”. Reopening also in Liguria, except in the province of Savona. Stop at competitions, except for those for health personnel.

Throughout the day there was a tense confrontation between the technical-scientific Committee and the requests represented above all by Prime Minister Conte, who tried to balance political (and economic) needs with health needs. At the end of the comparison, the stop a is confirmed cinemas, theaters, discos and major events until March 8. While there is a partial reopening with regard to museums: it will indeed be possible to reopen the doors but with quota entrances, “guaranteeing the maintenance of a distance of at least one meter between visitors (the so-called droplet criterion)”. Same rule for the commercial activities of the three regions. In hospitals, only one visitor per patient per day will be admitted.

For the places of worship the technical-scientific committee had asked for total closure during religious services. With the problem, among other things, of the management of weddings and funerals. Table tennis decisions may also be confusing. For this reason, he spent the whole day looking for alternative solutions. Among the proposals put forward there was that of keeping the places of worship open during the weekday services, instead closing on holidays, which are normally overcrowded. Some regions, such as Lombardy, have asked to open places of worship for ceremonies for a quarter of their capacity. The final draft of the late evening provided for the no to the celebration of any form of religious ceremony in the three regions concerned. Except for sudden changes this morning, the final draft should not change.