Coronavirus: the DRC declares “a state of emergency” and isolates the capital Kinshasa from the rest of the country

Lhe President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi declared Tuesday evening “a state of emergency” as well as the isolation of the capital Kinshasa from the rest of the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I declare a state of emergency,” said the head of state in a televised address, also announcing “the prohibition of all travel from Kinshasa to the provinces, and from the provinces to Kinshasa, in order to allow the confinement of the city of Kinshasa, home of the pandemic ”.

The DRC has officially declared 45 cases including three deaths and at least one cure, all in Kinshasa.