Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world

3.44 pm – Lamorgese: To date 5.6 million checks and 200 thousand violations

The efforts made by law enforcement agencies to comply with the containment measures for the high coronavirus emergency and to date 5 million 600 thousand people have been controlled throughout Italy and more than 200 thousand violations have been contested. The interior minister, Luciana Lamorgese, said during a question time in the Chamber of Deputies, to a question from the Brothers of Italy. The police headquarters in Rome, he added, from March 10 to April 5 controlled about 520 thousand people, 10 percent of the national total, and imposed 10 thousand sanctions.

15.35 – Trump torches the controller of anticoronaviru fundss

Donald Trump torpedoed the inspector general at the head of the commission charged with overseeing the administration’s use of anti-coronavirus funds, those over 2 trillion dollars allocated to support businesses and families affected by the pandemic. Glenn Fine, who came from the Pentagon, had been chosen to chair the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee but the American president suddenly decided to discard it. A move – the observers explain – which once again signals the American president’s impatience with the more independent voices within the federal government which he considered unfaithful.

3:32 pm – Ethiopia declares a state of emergency

Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic which has so far infected 55 people in the country and killed two. the first time the state of emergency has been applied in the country since he came to power in April 2018, Premier Abiy Ahmed, who has since tried to promote political freedoms, also earning the Nobel Peace Prize.

3.20 pm – World trade down to 32%

Global trade in 2020 could drop between 13 and 32% in 2020 due to the Coronavirus crisis. This is estimated by the WTO, the world trade organization.

15-15 – The Americans reject Trump

Only 41% of Americans think the White House response to the pandemic was the right one, while 55% did President Donald Trump do a bad job. what emerges from the latest survey conducted by CNN on the day the United States recorded the highest number of victims of Covid-19 in the 24 hours that has ever been recorded in the world.

3.10 pm – Airlift from China: in 72 hours, 10 million masks

The medical airlift coordinated by the Italian Embassy and Italian Consulates in China continues unabated, in conjunction with the Farnesina and the Department of Civil Protection. Today three special cargoes are scheduled, in addition to the flight, donated by Snam and operated by the Neos company, which landed yesterday in Milan Malpensa. After deliveries, the total amount of masks transported to Italy in less than 72 hours will exceed ten million pieces, to which must be added two hundred lung fans. These are medical-sanitary materials partly purchased by the Civil Protection and partly made available on donation.

15.06 – The Council of Europe: the emergency laws are limited

The state of emergency and all laws and measures adopted during this period must have a clearly defined time limit and an indefinite perpetuation of the exceptional powers of the executive not allowed. The two principles are contained in the guidelines on respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law during the Covid-19 crisis which the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, sent to all Member States. In the document specified that emergency laws must have a limited purpose and that the government’s power to issue decrees must not be a carte blanche given to the executive by parliament. The Secretary-General also indicates that all the measures taken must be able to achieve the desired aim by altering as little as possible the normal rules and procedures of the democratic decision-making process. Strasbourg also draws up a list of principles that must be observed to guarantee various rights, including that of life and health of all citizens but also of specific groups – people who are already sick, disabled, elderly and inmates.

2.49 pm – France against Holland: It cannot, alone, block the European agreement

The agreement within the Eurogroup on the tool to be adopted to deal with the coronavirus crisis blocked by Holland alone. According to Elysee sources, this counterproductive, incomprehensible and lasting Dutch position. The Dutch blockade centered on the idea of ​​not removing all conditions for access to the Mes. For us and most of the allies, the only condition – explained the sources of the Elysée – that the funds are spent to face the crisis. For Holland, sources continue, there must be other conditions, including macroeconomic ones, concerning for example reforms and the return to financial equilibrium “. Dutch conditions go beyond crisis management – sources from the French presidency add – while we want to stick to this.

2.40 pm – In Iran 4 thousand mortthe

Iran has recorded 121 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 4,003.

2.23 pm – France entered a recession

France entered a recession. The Banque de France officially confirmed this, reporting that the national economy contracted by 6 percent in the first quarter following containment measures taken to contain the coronavirus epidemic. According to data from the national statistics office, French GDP had already contracted by 0.1 percent in the last quarter of 2019.

2.13 pm – Boris Johnson stable: Responds to treatment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains stable and responds to treatment. A spokesman for Downing Street reported it. The premier is still in intensive care at London’s St Thomas hospital and in good spirits. Johnson, the spokesman said, is not working but has the ability to contact whoever he wants. (Here Beppe Severgnini’s comment: Boris Johnson, premier boxer. Today even the enemies cheer him on)

2.00 pm – Cardinal De Donatis: I am healing

(by Gian Guido Vecchi) Thank god I’m healing and I should be released shortly. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, 66, Vicar of the Pope for Rome, was hospitalized on March 30 at Gemelli for Coronavirus and is now better. he himself, the first cardinal to be infected, to make it known through a message spread by the Vicariate: All my gratitude goes to the doctors, nurses and all the health personnel of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic who are taking care of me and many other patients , with great competence and showing a profound humanity, animated by the feelings of the good Samaritan. In the message addressed to the diocese, among other things, he writes: To you dear brothers in the priesthood, deacons, men and women religious and to all of you, beloved daughters and sons of the Holy People of God who live in Rome, on the eve of the Mass in Coena Domini , I want to send my thanks for the powerful and incessant prayer that I felt in these days of suffering and illness. To the thanksgiving that will rise to God the Father from your celebrations, join my prayer full of gratitude for the moving experience of spiritual communion that I have been able to live in these days of hospitalization, feeling supported and consoled by the prayers of all of you who are me been close. I am very grateful to our Bishop Francis for his prayer, for the closeness and fatherhood he has shown me on this occasion too.

13.50 – Easter at home

The Easter holidays are absolutely at home, it is not possible to make weekends because there is a risk of spreading the infection and in 10-15 days you will have a rebound, that is a new increase in the infection. This was confirmed by the vice president of the Lombardy Region Fabrizio Sala at SkyTg24.

13.39 – The data of the Interior Ministry: Tuesday 10 thousand penalties and almost 280 thousand checks

The Interior Ministry published the data relating to the checks on compliance with the Covid-19 containment measures carried out yesterday, Tuesday, by the police: 279,864 people were checked and almost 10 thousand (9999) the penalties imposed. 46 people are reported for false declarations and 29 are positive reported for violation of the quarantine. Out of nearly 100 thousand stores checked, 171 business owners were sanctioned, 17 businesses closed and 27 temporarily closed.

13.29 – Swiss data: 842 dead and more than 22 thousand infections

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Switzerland rises to 22,789 (+547 compared to yesterday). According to today’s data from the Federal Office of Public Health (SFFS), there are 705 deaths related to Covid-19 (+64). But according to a count by the Keystone-ATS agency, which is based on cantonal data, there are 842 deaths caused by the epidemic. Instead, the SFOPH relies on announcements from laboratories and doctors, which explains the discrepancy. The increase in cases recorded in the last 24 hours along the lines of the previous days.

13.22 – Vespignani: Phase 2? It will last 6-8 months

Phase 2 is very likely to last a long time: a process I see for the next 6-8 months, said physicist Alessandro Vespignani, director of the Network Science Institute of Northeastern University in Boston. The second phase will continue for a long time, we cannot imagine a war won because we will have other battles and we must not think we can return to full normal in July or August. (Also read: Phase 2: How to restart Italy)

13.08 – A general practitioner died in Sardinia

First died of coronavirus among family doctors in Sardinia. This is Dr. Nabeel Khair, 62, who has been in service since the end of February of this year in Tonara and the historic medical guard of Aritzo, both towns in the Nuoro area. He was admitted to the SS. Hospital in early March. Trinity of Cagliari. With the death of Dr. Khaikr, the total number of doctors killed by the coronavirus rises to 96.

12.54 pm – Over 10 thousand cases in Africa

The confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Africa have exceeded 10,000 and the deaths are over 500. The World Health Organization (WHO) says so, warning that while the virus has been slow to reach the Continent compared to other parts of the world, the infection has grown exponentially in recent weeks and continues to spread. The first case on the continent was found on February 14 in Egypt and since then infections have been reported in 52 countries. Covid-19 has the potential not only to cause thousands of deaths, but also to bring about economic and social devastation, says WHO.

12.33 pm – The announcement of the Pulitzer Prize winners has been postponed

The board of the Pulitzer Prize has decided to postpone the announcement of this year’s winners given the commitment of some board members to cover the global coronavirus epidemic. The date has been moved from April 20 to May 4. Pulitzer Prize administrator Dana Canedy said the board includes many journalists who are at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic report: As they focus on this crucial mission, the postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the Pulitzer 2020 finalists.

12.26 – WHO: It is not time to relax the measures

The decreasing trend in the increase in new cases of contagion of the new coronavirus does not mean that it is time to train the measures intended to contain the epidemic. This was stated by the regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, saying that some countries are experiencing a rapid increase in cases or a new increase, asking to continue monitoring. We still have a long way to go in the marathon, the progress made so far in fighting the virus is extremely fragile, he added, to think that we are close to an end point would be dangerous. Addressing governments, he added that any prospect of loosening the lockdown or physical distancing requires careful consideration, considering whether health systems are prepared.

12.16 – Another doctor died: the total number of deaths rises to 95

The coronavirus killed another doctor in Italy: it is Giuseppe Vasta, general practitioner. The total number of doctors who have died since the outbreak started rises to 95 The data updated daily by the federation of doctors’ orders (Fnomceo), which reports the list of deceased colleagues on its portal in mourning. In total, according to the data updated yesterday by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, 13,121 health workers are infected. Here is our insight with the stories and faces of the doctors who died from Covid-19.

12.06 – Domestic violence: three million more for refuge houses

During the night, the Senate Budget Committee approved a bipartisan amendment to the Cura Italia decree which authorizes in 2020 the additional expenditure of 3 million euros in favor of public and private shelters existing throughout the national territory. The measure is intended to support the emergence of the phenomenon of domestic violence and to ensure adequate protection for victims.

12.02 – Two field hospitals arrived from Qatar

One of five flights from Qatar with medical aid to Italy landed this morning in Pratica di Mare. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio awaits him. Another flight landed in Veneto, both will make another trip to Italy and yet another will arrive on Friday. Qatar flights have brought two field hospitals that will accommodate 500 patients, Di Maio explained: This important material for the phase 2 of the government we are talking about this morning, which will allow us to build hospitals dedicated to Covid in the regions or in any case which will allow us to free Covid hospitals.

11.56 am – Bankitalia Research: Householding with lockdown at risk

The widespread suspension of economic activity caused by the containment measures adopted almost everywhere in the world will significantly affect the ability of European families to independently cope with their economic needs in the coming weeks. The alarm contained in an article edited by 3 researchers of the Bank of Italy, according to which the lockdown measures have profound repercussions on the employment opportunities and the earning capacity of a large part of the population and their prolongation would exacerbate pre-existing and difficult economic situations would potentially create new ones.

11.50 am – Eurogroup resumes work on Thursday afternoon

The Eurogroup meeting will be held tomorrow, Thursday, starting at 5 pm. Sources close to Brussels report this. After the failure of the night marathon, by teleconference, to decide the measures to be taken to deal with the emergency. There would be steps towards opening up to a fund with recovery bonds, but there is no unanimity on the saved fund. Holland insists on this by saying that the use of MES must take place with a form of conditions, and the exception can only be for medical expenses. Paris-Berlin dialogue on the French way to Eurobonds. Prime Minister Conte asks the EU to think like a team, with a change of pace and decisions up to the challenge.

11.46 am – Migrants, Italy closes ports for NGO ships

Italy closes ports to NGO ships due to the coronavirus epidemic. This is foreseen by a decree signed by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Transport and Health, which aims to prevent the arrival of foreign rescue ships with migrants. Italian ports do not ensure the necessary requirements for the classification and definition of “Place of safety” by virtue of the provisions of the Hamburg Convention on maritime rescue for rescue operations carried out by ships with a foreign flag outside the area she will be Italian. The decree valid for the entire period of the emergency, comes when the ship of the NGO Alan Kurdi, with 150 migrants on board, waiting off Lampedusa for the assignment of a port of landing. UNHCR has called on the Italian government to guarantee asylum requests for migrants fleeing wars.

11.43 am – New record in Spain, 757 deaths in one day

Spain records a new record in the number of coronavirus deaths: 757 have been recorded in the last 24 hours. The tenth consecutive day when the tragic toll worsens. The balance rises to 14,555 deaths since the beginning of the health emergency. According to the Ministry of Health of Madrid, there are 146,690 cases of Covid-19, more than in Italy (135,586, according to data confirmed yesterday). In Spain, 48,021 people have been cured after contracting the infection. The finance minister and government spokesperson, Maria Jesus Montero, announced that the European country most affected by the epidemic, together with Italy, will begin to ease the lockdown towards the end of the month. From April 26 – the minister said in an interview with the TV channel Antena 3 – the “de-escalation” will begin and citizens will gradually be able to return to their normal lifestyle in an orderly manner.

11.30 am – Escape from Wuhan: 65 thousand departing

At least 65,000 people will leave Wuhan today, the first day of the 76-day lockdown removal to thwart the spread of Covid-19. Excluding road transport, 55,000 will take the train, while more than 10,000 the plane with the reopening of Wuhan Tianhe, the city airport where there are already over 200 incoming and outgoing flights. For now, excluding international connections and to Beijing. Those who go to the capital, according to local media, will have to undergo the coronavirus test in Wuhan and on arrival.

11.28 am – ISS data: 1.2% are dead

As of April 6, 178 of the 14,860 (1.2%) COVID-19 positive patients who were under 50 years of age died. what we read in the latest report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanit. In particular, 42 of these were less than 40 years old (28 men and 14 women aged between 5 and 39). Of 6 patients under the age of 40 years, no clinical information is available, the other 28 had serious pre-existing diseases (cardiovascular, renal, psychiatric, diabetes, obesity) and 8 had no diagnosed significant diseases.

11.25 – From Cei 200 million of 8 per thousand for the emergency

(by Gian Guido Vecchi) The Italian Church has decided on an extraordinary allocation of 200 million to help face the health, economic and social consequences caused by Covid-19 and in particular to support people and families in situations of poverty or need, entities and associations that work for overcoming the emergency caused by the pandemic, ecclesiastical bodies in difficult situations. The allocation was decided by the CEI presidency after hearing all the regional episcopal conferences. The sum comes from the eight per thousand that citizens allocate to the Catholic Church and was recovered in the budget among the funds destined for religious buildings. a figure that adds to the quota already allocated each year to charity works, 275 million according to the latest report: 150 million to the dioceses plus 60 for national initiatives, in addition to 65 million for interventions in the poorest areas of the world. Of the 200 million extraordinary appropriations, in particular, 156 were distributed proportionally among all the dioceses. The other 44 million remain available to the CEI Secretariat for emergency charitable interventions in the country. The payment will take place before the end of the month and commits the dioceses to use the resources by the end of the year. The dioceses must present the report to the General Secretariat, specifying the recipients of the disbursements, the reasons, the sums disbursed and the relative justifications, according to practice, of the activities supported.

11.19 – The Mayor of Milan: We will reopen some construction sites, starting from the M4

once the stop to public works has fallen, then with extreme caution we will reopen some construction sites starting from the M4, the new Milan metro line. The mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala said this in the daily video message on Facebook to citizens, a decision that had been anticipated in the morning by the companies that deal with the project. The workers who will work on it – he added – will have to be in total safety, their fever will be measured at the beginning of the shift and will have adequate protective devices, masks, gloves. And they will be kept at a distance from each other.

11.13 am – Austria: No freedom to travel until the virus is defeated

There will be no freedom to travel if the virus is not defeated globally because it could bring a new wave of contagions. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (OeVP) said this morning in making a point on the return of citizens given the health emergency. In Austria, positive people at Covid-19 have so far risen to 12,840. There are 273 deaths, among them also a 46-year-old person, the youngest victim in Austrian territory. As announced on Monday by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, shops with an area of ​​less than 400 square meters will also be open in Austria from April 14, but also for DIY and gardening. use of the mask is mandatory for those who enter closed spaces, in particular supermarkets, pharmacies and groceries. (

10.55 am – Spanish economy already between 5 and 9% in 2020

Spain’s GDP will drop between 5% and 9% in 2020 due to coronavirus: according to a study by the CEOE, there are several scenarios. One, the best, considers a 5% drop in GDP and 560,400 more unemployed, up to 3.8 million; in the worst case scenario, the decline in GDP could be around 9% and unemployment would rise by 912,000 people, to almost 4.2 million. Furthermore, a public deficit of between 80 and 120 billion euros is expected, a gap between 7.5% and 11% of GDP, depending on the performance of the business, and a public debt of up to 108 or 115 % of GDP

10.45 am – Scholz: Far ahead towards agreement, but the negotiation continues

We are far ahead on the path to an agreement but not entirely. But to reach a unanimous agreement we must continue to negotiate. German finance minister Olaf Scholz said in Berlin following the postponement of the Eurogroup tomorrow to find ways to deal with the coronavirus epidemic. Here is the analysis of our correspondent from Brussels on the failure to reach an agreement within the Eurogroup. Here, however, we explain the reasons why Germany and Holland are against the Coronabonds.

10.30 am – In the USA over 1900 dead in 24 hours

In the United States, almost 400,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 are now. Data from Johns Hopkins University speak of 399,081 total infections in the country, while 12,907 have died with coronavirus since the beginning of the epidemic.

10.10 am – Gauls: There has been a resounding failure of territorial medicine

There has been a resounding failure, and we will have to take note of this for the future of territorial medicine: the opinion expressed by prof. Massimo Galli, Director of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, in Agor Rai Tre.

10.05 am – Gallera: In Lombardy atomic mushroom, impossible to make comparisons with other regions

Here in Lombardy we had the atomic bomb mushroom and society has proven to be fragile. This is the bitter observation. This was said by the Lombardy Region Councilor for Welfare, Giulio Gallera, speaking on Radio24 this morning. Who compares what happened here to what happened in Veneto or in other regions, Gallera underlined, perhaps did not understand what happened to us. Fortunately for the others and unfortunately for us, someone arrived at the end of January bringing the virus, which has gone undisturbed in our region because it was brought by asymptomatic patients, who had no connection with China.

10.00 am – Estimates: German GDP -4.2% in 2020

The German economy will shrink 4.2% this year: as expected by Germany’s leading economic research institutes, according to the Ifo Institute. For the next year, however, they estimate a recovery and growth of 5.8%. German GDP is likely to have decreased by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2020 alone, emphasizes the Ifo. In the second quarter, it fell by 9.8% due to the closure of the factories: this is the most significant drop in Germany since 1970.

09.50 am – Half-distance runner Sabia, 2 time finalist at the Olympics, died: he was 56 years old

The 56-year-old middle distance runner Donato Sabia, who was twice the Olympic finalist of the 800-meter high, in Los Angeles 1984 and in Seoul 1988, finishing fifth and seventh, died this morning in Potenza, due to the coronavirus. Sabia, who won gold at the indoor European Championships in Gothenburg, in the 800s, in 1984, was president of the regional committee of Basilicata of Fidal. In recent days, the father had also died in the hospital in Potenza.

09.40 am – Work on the M4 subway starts again in Milan

Work on the M4, the new Milan underground line, resumes and together with the Municipality, Societ M4 and other operators involved in the project they have reactivated all the necessary protocols to make workers operate in maximum safety and attention to health, continuing a strategic construction site for the sustainable mobility of the city. This was announced by a statement from Salini Impregilo: around 200 workers, employees and managers are present at this stage.

09.30 – The Mayor of London Khan: We are not close to reopening at all

Britain is not close to reopening at all: the country’s lockdown must therefore necessarily continue. This was stated by the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Furthermore, according to the first citizen of the British capital, there are still 10 days to go until the peak of the infections in the United Kingdom.

09.25 – The response and response between the Region and the Government on the Alzano case continues

Giulio Gallera, councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, guest of 24 Mattino on Radio 24, retraces the main stages of the decisions taken at the end of February on the case of the hospital of Alzano Lombardo, today at the center of an investigation launched by the prosecutor of Bergamo to culpable epidemic. On the 22nd a tampon is made to a person, summarizes Gallera, on the 23rd the emergency room is closed, the premises sanitized and reopened in sharing with the Lombardy Region. At the same time, swabs are made for all staff and patients with interstitial pneumonia. So, the contagions between 23 and 24 were immediately mapped. Gallera also defends the moves made by the region regarding the red zone in Bergamo: When the government is making a decision, it makes sense that I, knowing it, take four hour before? We have shared any type of decision taken step by step with the government. The question at the center, for days now, of a tense controversy between the government and the Region. Here is our investigation into the failure to establish the pink zone.

09.15 am – The school will not reopen in May or June

The technical scientific committee of the Ministry of Health said no. The schools will not reopen by May 18, n for a final farewell with the students. We talk about it again in September. The unofficial decision but the path marked. Here our in-depth analysis by the editorial staff of Corriere Scuola.

09.00 am – Asian stock exchanges

The Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange closed the session up 2.13% to 19,353.24. Bad the other indices of the Asian stock exchanges. However, the Japanese shareholder reacted positively to the coronavirus state of emergency launched yesterday evening by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In Europe, on the other hand, in Milan, the stock market opens down after nothing done to the Eurogroup, Paris opens with -1.5%, Frankfurt gives 0.78% while London falls 1.23%. Here the direct of the bags by the editorial staff of Corriere Economia.

08.50 am – Second wave of infections in Suifenhe, China: the authorities decide on the lockdown

Concerns about the second wave of Covid-19 outbreaks in China focus on the northern province of Heilongjiang after the daily peak of 25 cases imported with the arrival of travelers from Russia. Suifenhe, a city with more than 60,000 inhabitants on the Russian border, today launched a lockdown like the one just removed in Wuhan, Hubei. The residents, reported the state television CCTV, are forced to stay in residential compounds and only one person per family will be able to go out every three days to buy the basic necessities.

08.35 am – Boccia: Phase 2 to be built together

May 4th? No, there is no date for phase two and reopening. an assessment that the Council of Ministers will have to make and agree through the control room, that a proposal from the Pd. Phase two to be built together between majority, opposition, regions, scientists and social partners. the main switch that turns on again, must be gradually restarted also based on the risk factor of the individual production sectors. The degree of risk will determine the timing. The Minister of Regional Affairs Francesco Boccia said this at Circo Massimo on Radio Capital. Here our in-depth analysis on phase 2, with all we know about how the (slow) return to normalcy of the country could be set.

08.30 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stable

The conditions of Boris Johnson are stable, reports the British Ministry of Health: the premier in good spirits. Johnson was admitted to ICU Monday evening. Here our study on the power vacuum caused by his hospitalization.

08.20 am – The Eurogroup has no agreement on Mes and Eurobonds. Skip the press conference

After a contrasting negotiating marathon during the night, shortly after eight o’clock in the morning, the Portuguese president of the Eurogroup Mrio Centeno announced that the strong divisions between member countries of the South and the North have not yet been overcome on what should be a courageous response to the Covid-19 epidemic with the most substantial and ambitious package ever prepared by its body of financial ministers. And he summoned the Eurogroup to continue the negotiations tomorrow, always by teleconference. Here the analysis of our correspondent from Brussels, Ivo Caizzi.

7.50 am – The Pope recounts his quarantine and lashes out against discard culture and populisms: They remember Hitler’s speeches

Some governments have taken exemplary measures to defend the population. But we are realizing that all our thinking (…) structured around the economy. In the financial world, it would seem that sacrifice is normal. A policy of waste culture. Pope Francis says so in an interview with British writer and journalist Austen Ivereigh, published simultaneously today in The Tablet (London) e Commonweal (New York) and, in Italian, The Catholic Civilization. Today, in Europe, the pontiff added, when populist speeches begin to be heard it is not difficult to remember Hitler’s speeches in 1933, more or less the same that some politicians do today. Francesco also answered a question about how the isolation imposed by the pandemic is personally experiencing. How do I live it spiritually? I pray more, because I think I have to do it, and I think of people. This worries me: people. Thinking about people anoints me, it does me good, it takes me away from selfishness. Obviously I have my selfishness: Tuesday comes the confessor, and then I put that sort of thing right.

4.54 am – The bulletin from China: 62 new cases, of which 59 imported, and two new deaths

China reported 62 new cases of coronavirus infection yesterday, of which 59 imported (rose to 1,042 in total) and three domestic in Shandong (2) and Guangdong (1). The National Health Commission (NHC) has reported two new deaths, one in Shanghai and one in Hubei, the province of which Wuhan, the outbreak of the pandemic, is the capital. The infections are overall 81,802, of which 1,190 under treatment, 3,333 deaths and 77,279 recovered. 137 new asymptomatics, 102 of which imported, while 1,095 are under observation.