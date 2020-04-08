Coronavirus: the Minister of Health does not clarify if there will be a test for the return to work from day 10

The staggered return to non-essential activity after the recoverable paid leave ends this Thursday, the eve of the Easter holidays, without the central government having yet clarified the return planning to the autonomous communities.

One of the doubts is, precisely, whether a test will be carried out on all workers – for example in the industry – who come back to their jobs, since one possibility is that they are asked for a certificate that they are not infected with coronavirus. A question that the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, has not been able to clarify in his daily press conference. “We do not have the certainty,” he replied, given this schedule for the return from tomorrow, which opens the door for the central executive to introduce any modification in this regard.

“We are not in that phase. When it arrives we will see what measures are implemented and more tests will have already been obtained, “he indicated.

Regarding the 88,973 rapid tests sent by the Government to the Valencian Community, there will be a fixed amount per health department and another variable depending on the cases and residences they serve. By provinces, in Castellón they will receive 10,800, Valencia 40,173 and Alicante 36,000.

On the other hand, Barceló has also confirmed that no community has asked them for places in the so-called “Noah’s Ark” to enter the minor or asymptomatic who cannot pass the confinement in their homes and that in the Community they will be hotels or the three Campaign hospitals that are being built according to the established deadlines, in addition to the facilities of the old Faith in Campanar.

Hiring of toilets

The Minister of Health has also confirmed that the gradual hiring of 4,271 health professionals is planned to cover both casualties or quarantine as well as to reinforce the staff of the departments with greater healthcare pressure. Of these, 2,247 are doctors and nurses and the remaining 2,024 from other categories.

Thus, he recalled that within the initial order that was published to face the epidemic, it is possible to resort to hiring medical graduates who are still studying the MIR or even who are studying the last year of the degree. However, he recalled that the care pressure is lower than in previous weeks and there are still free beds.

Health, he insisted, will contribute to replace the staff of the private nursing homes that are separated, either by quarantine or for any other reason.

Medications at home

Barceló has clarified, regarding the dispensing of medicines, that one thing is the hospital pharmacy, which continues to directly take care of the treatments for certain diseases, and another is the telephone service that has been enabled to distribute to risk groups and avoid so they have to leave their houses.

Thus, the call center that has been enabled in the conselleria itself to attend this service has received a total of 1,803 requests: 114 in Castellón, 638 in Valencia and 331 in Alicante. Thus, people who require this service can call 900 362 236 and the request is forwarded to each provincial pharmaceutical college, which in turn transfers it to the office closest to the patient. .