ScotRail has urged people not to make unnecessary journeys by train – after commuter services were rammed with people, unable to carry out social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The service, run by Dutch operator Abellio, has reduced the number of trains in service to allow for additional cleaning opportunities, both on trains and in depots.

It comes just two days after ScotRail produced a video explaining their move to clean the trains titled ‘Keeping you well and on the move’.

The firm had said that fewer trains trains would be in service on Monday to give more time for extra cleaning on board and in depots, as well as more targeted cleaning at stations.

Morning @NicolaSturgeon (@scotgov) I think it’s time to shut down properly. Social distancing cant work when a morning commute with @ScotRail is like this. pic.twitter.com/H9yRbdS0Ik — Scott Young (@Sc0ttY0ung) March 23, 2020

But users have complained about packed trains with the idea of keeping two metres away from each other in many cases an impossibility.

Scott Young, who posted a picture of the scenes on the 7.14am train from Howwood to Glasgow Central said: “I think it’s time to shut down properly. Social distancing can’t work when a morning commute with ScotRail is like this.”

Another user said: “It’s conflicting to be told stay two meters apart but it’s ok to run transport where we are all crammed in! The issue for me is that on one conference we are told only go out if essential…next day going out is fine as long as two metres apart.”

This is a train in Glasgow this morning….it’s conflicting to be told stay two meters apart but it’s ok to run transport where we are all crammed in! The issue for me is that on one conference we are told only go out if essential…next day going out is fine as long as 2 m apart pic.twitter.com/imHBo85ghw — MackCJ (@Mack1Cj) March 23, 2020

A ScotRail source said: “It’s not something ScotRail can police. The Government and NHS advice on travel couldn’t be clearer.

“People should not be travelling on public transport unless absolutely essential. There has also been a clear message to employers not to be expecting people to come to work, and wherever possible, people should work from home.

“And with more railway staff being affected by the impact of the coronavirus, reducing the number of services is the only option available. This includes an impact on our engineering teams, which means we have fewer people to maintain our trains.”

ScotRail said they moved to a reduced timetable on Monday with a focus on providing public transport for key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It said changes to the timetable were necessary as availability of its staff and those at Network Rail Scotland have been affected, while there have been changes to customer demand.

Changes would be similar to a Sunday service with some additional first and late last trains for key staff, while off peak passenger services may be reduced further depending on demand.

Avanti West Coast was also operate a reduced timetable from Monday.

This is a train in Glasgow this morning….it’s conflicting to be told stay two meters apart but it’s ok to run transport where we are all crammed in! The issue for me is that on one conference we are told only go out if essential…next day going out is fine as long as 2 m apart pic.twitter.com/imHBo85ghw — MackCJ (@Mack1Cj) March 23, 2020

For passengers in Scotland, there will be one service per hour to and from London and Glasgow which will call at regular stations including Oxenholme, Penrith and additionally at Crewe.

David Lister, ScotRail sustainability and safety assurance director, said: “This is an unprecedented challenge on Scotland’s Railway and the revision of the timetable is very clearly aimed at providing a critical service for the key workers across the country.

“The advice for people not to travel unless absolutely necessary could not be clearer, and we urge people to follow that guidance and help us to deliver this essential service.

“The railway has an important role to play during this crisis and people need to take responsibility to follow the expert advice.”

Crazy! This morning to Glasgow #COVIDー19 #scotrail pic.twitter.com/p4PeTWudY7 — Revive In 10 (@revivein10) March 23, 2020

Running fewer trains causes scene like pic.twitter.com/jBBUDNC7v1 — Gordon Stewart (@gorstewart) March 23, 2020