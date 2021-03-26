Coronavirus: Three deaths and 606 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 606 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, three more people have died with the virus.

Two of the deaths occurred in March and one in February.

The latest update from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 232,758 and the number of people who have died to 4,631.

Of today’s cases:

298 are men and 305 are women

75% are under 45

The median age is 33 years old

249 in Dublin, 57 in Donegal, 39 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 31 in Louth and the remaining 198 cases are spread across all other counties.

There are 312 patients with Covid-19 hospitalised around the country as of 8am today, with 75 in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that the “vast majority of people are making a huge sacrifice and missing time with loved ones in order for us to stay on course with the public health guidance”.

“However, we know that in the week ending 14 March , approximately one-in-ten people visited another household for social reasons, with most of these visits involving time spent indoors,” Dr Glynn said.

“While this clearly demonstrates that the vast majority of people are sticking with the public health guidance, it does represent a significant change versus January when just one in 20 people were visiting other homes for social reasons. Please continue to stick with the public heath advice and avoid visiting other homes at this time – do not give this virus the opportunities it is seeking to spread.”

The national 14-day incidence rate currently stands at 159.5 cases per 100,000 people.

#Open journalism No news is bad news

Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue

to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The rate is highest in Offaly, Donegal and Kildare at 450.2, 260.7, and 243.1 respectively.

Seven countries – Carlow, Wicklow, Sligo, Clare, Leitrim, Monaghan and Kerry – have recorded fewer than five cases each in today’s figures.

Yesterday, health officials confirmed 683 new cases in Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night that having all schools fully open during April is a top priority for the government, as well as easing some restrictions to allow certain low-risk outdoor activities.

At the Fianna Fáil parliamentary meeting, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the country will be in a different position by April when over-70s and people with serious underlying conditions have received their first vaccine dose.