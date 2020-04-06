Coronavirus. Tijuana-San Diego crossing closed

Said Betanzos

Tijuana / 04.05.2020 21:38:47

From the first minute of this Sunday, as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, the main pedestrian crossing closed Tijuana-San Diego, known as PedWest, a situation that baffles those who through ignorance arrive to go to the other side of the border.

Taxi drivers offer their services to those who mistakenly arrive at that border port, also known on the Mexican side as El Chaparral, because here they also return on foot and by car from California to Baja California.

In August 2017, this crossing began operations and it is the first time that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) closes it, although some did not find out such as Saúl Díaz.

He is a resident of San Ysidro, California, and he crossed to Tijuana to carry out some personal activities, but when he wanted to return he noticed that the access was closed and without any sign.

“We were going there, we came to do some shopping here and we really found the border closed. I really don’t know what is going to happen or when they are going to open it or what are we going to expect“He mentioned.

While the taxi drivers wait for a client, a car that provides the Uber service parked to leave Mrs. María Trinidad Amezcua and her little daughter. They also went to the border port, where they did not let her pass either.

“That it was closed, that I cannot enter here, that I have to enter through San Ysidro”, a situation that seems bad for tourism, he said.

Those who previously crossed through this border port that overlooks a shopping center, now must cross the old pedestrian crossing next to the San Ysidro sentry box.

RLO