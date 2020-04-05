Coronavirus Toledo: The first coronavirus doctor dies in the province

The Official College of Physicians of Toledo has deeply regretted the loss this Sunday of a colleague, Dr. Carlos de Aragón, Family doctor and coordinator at the Health Center in the town of Yepes, as a result of Covid-19.

This is the first death of a doctor in the province of Toledo as a result of this pandemic, which is widely affecting the population as a whole, as well as health and non-health personnel who are on the front line of patient care.

Dr. Carlos de Aragón Amuarriz, 65, was a professional dedicated to Primary Care, much loved and respected by patients and colleagues, and especially in his town, La Puebla de Montalbán, according to the College of Physicians. He died this Sunday after several days admitted to the Tres Culturas Hospital, belonging to the Quirón group, in the Toledo capital.

The Board of Directors of the Official College of Physicians of Toledo has joined “the pain of all the colleagues of the province in these moments of health alarm that are not being easy for anyone, much less for health professionals who, as in this and the rest of the cases already registered, expose their health and their lives ».

For this reason, the College insists on the urgent need to have the necessary effective and efficient protection measures that guarantee adequate conditions so that doctors and other professionals can carry out their work in a safer environment against contagion. . .