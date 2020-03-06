Coronavirus toll hits 100,000 as Slovakia and Peru are the latest countries to confirm cases

Coronavirus has now infected more than 100,000 people worldwide as the head of the World Health Organization warned the outbreak is ‘not a drill’.

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom said countries need to ‘pull out all the stops’ to contain the deadly virus – but had concerns some are underestimating the threat.

Slovakia, Serbia and Peru today became the latest countries to confirm cases of the killer infection today.

The global toll surged into six figures, with South Korea, Iran and Italy all recording huge spikes amid fears the escalating crisis will only continue to worsen.

At least 3,400 people have already died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus – meaning roughly 3.4 per cent of known cases die.

It comes as the Netherlands today recorded its first coronavirus victim, in an 86-year-old man in Rotterdam. A second patient is feared to have died in the UK.

Leading scientists today predicted up to 15million people could die and the global economy may take a $2.3trillion hit from the coronavirus.

South Korea has been the hardest hit country outside of China, with cases exceeding 6,500 this week, followed by Iran with 4,747 and Italy with 3,858.

Dr Tedros Adhanom said yesterday – before the outbreak figures topped 100,000 – that countries must act with ‘speed and determination’ to contain the outbreak.

‘This is not a drill. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops,’ he said.

‘Although we continue to see the majority of cases in a handful of countries, we are deeply concerned about the increasing number of countries reporting cases, especially those with weaker health systems.

‘However, this epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor.

‘We’re concerned that some countries have either not taken this seriously enough, or have decided there’s nothing they can do.’

Following the statement, today Peru President Vizcarra announced the countries first case today – a man in his mid 20s who had travelled to Spain, France and the Czech Republic.

It follows other countries in South American this week. Argentina and Chile announced their first cases, and a handful were confirmed in Brazil.

A 52-year-old man in Slovakia whose son visited Venice in COVID-19 hotspot Italy, tested positive. A 43-year-old man now infected in Serbia and a 25-year-old man Peruvian had both visited areas of Europe.

The 52-year-old man hospitalized in Slovakia didn’t travel abroad but his son had returned recently from Venice, Italy, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told journalists today.

The man from Serbia had visited Budapest, the Hungarian capital. Hungary has only reported two cases so far.

The Dutch public health institute has reported the Netherlands’ first coronavirus death – an 86-year-old man died in a hospital in Rotterdam. It is not known where he contracted the virus. The Netherlands currently has 82 known infections.

It comes as an elderly male hospital patient is believed to have become the second UK based victim to have died from the new coronavirus after the first was reported last night.

The UK has recorded 116 cases in total as coronavirus fears grip Europe.

The coronavirus death toll in the US also jumped overnight to 14 after two more people were reported dead in Washington state.

Elsewhere, Germany’s confirmed virus cases topped 530, and Switzerland reported a total of 210.

The WHO has refused to call the coronavirus a ‘pandemic’, which is classed as the ‘worldwide spread of a new disease’.

The head of WHO’s global infectious hazard preparedness, Dr Sylvie Briand, said: ‘Currently we are not in a pandemic. We are at the phase where it is an epidemic with multiple foci, and we try to extinguish the transmission in each of these foci,’ the Guardian reported.

However, it is understood coronavirus has now ‘peaked’ in China – where it began in December 2019 – because the number of new cases per day has slowed in recent weeks.