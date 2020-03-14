Coronavirus travel advice for Spain, Italy, China, Poland and many more

Coronavirus pandemic has affected 123 countries with holiday favourites like Spain, Italy, Poland and the Czech Republic hit – here is the latest travel advice

The coronavirus pandemic has affected 123 countries, territories and areas – including some popular holiday hotspots.

Thousands of people across the world are blighted with 68,999 active cases abd 5,990 of these reported to be in a serious or critical condition – and 63,009 in a mild condition.

The total death toll today sits at 5,416.

As a result of Covid-19, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has issued travel advice warning people against visiting certain areas or countries.

Here is a look at the current guidance…

The FCO is advising against all travel to Hubei, where the coronavirus outbreak was first recorded, and is advising against all but essential travel to the rest of the mainland. The department added: “If you’re in China and able to leave, you should do so.”

Daegu, Cheongdo and Gyeongsan have been designated “special care zones” due to the high numbers of cases in these areas, and the FCO advises against travel to these three cities.

Only travel for essential purposes should be considered, the FCO says. Meanwhile, authorities in Italy have advised against travel for tourism purposes throughout the country and those already in the country should limit their movements to those required to return home.

The Spanish Ministry of Health have declared the areas of Madrid and La Rioja, and the municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria, and Miranda de Ebro, as places where there is community transmission of coronavirus and, as such, the FCO advises against all but essential travel.

The FCO advises against all but essential travel to the country, owing to restrictions being put in place following the outbreak which has seen borders closed and border controls introduced. Non-Polish nationals will only be able to enter the country if they are a spouse or child of a Polish national, hold a Pole’s Card, or otherwise have the right to stay or work in the country.

All but essential travel to Denmark should be avoided due to “various controls and restrictions imposed by the Danish authorities”. Foreign nationals who “do not have a recognised purpose for entering Denmark” will be barred from entry from Saturday, March 14.

The Czech government declared a State of Emergency on March 12 and has restricted some travel between the country and 15 “at risk” countries, including the UK. As such, the FCO advises against all but essential travel.

They will shut most shops and restaurants from 6am on Saturday as part of measures to contain the spread.

Exceptions on the shop ban will include food stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

Travel restrictions in the country mean the FCO advises against all but essential travel. The department said: “Entry to the country is allowed only for Slovak citizens and foreign residents. All those arriving from abroad are required to self-isolate for 14 days.”