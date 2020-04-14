Coronavirus: Trump, ambiguous, says he doesn’t want to fire Dr. Fauci

It’s hard to know what Donald Trump really thinks of Dr. Anthony Fauci, real star of the White House coronavirus crisis cell. “I’m not going to fire him, I think he’s a fantastic guy”, hammered the American president on Monday evening during a press briefing during which he was particularly aggressive towards the hurry.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the tone had gone up a notch when Trump had retweeted a message containing the mention #FireFauci, “Virez Fauci” after remarks by the latter seeming to criticize the White House response.

On several occasions, this world-renowned 79-year-old expert had – in finesse – to reframe the President of the United States, to correct the situation after his approximate – or erroneous – remarks about the upcoming vaccines or treatments against Covid-19.

At times, Donald Trump, who has often shown his contempt for science, has let appear a form of annoyance vis-à-vis this immunologist who tirelessly warns of the dangers of too rapid deconfinement.

But no, the director of the prestigious National Institute of Infectious Diseases will not be excluded from the cell in the midst of a pandemic which has already killed more than 23,000 people in the United States.

“The media speculation is ridiculous,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said on Monday shortly before Donald Trump’s press briefing. After having broadcast in the press room of the White House a video resembling a campaign clip made of a chain of praising remarks, this one justified this surprising step. “Because of the Fake News, I like to be able to make things right […] I don’t mind being criticized, but not when people are wrong. ”

Donald Trump’s decision not to change the composition of his task force is hardly a surprise. If, for three years, the tempestuous president, who claims an operation “on instinct”, does not hesitate to thank bluntly the advisers he considers disloyal, Anthony Fauci appears almost indestructible.

Beyond his unanimously recognized skills, this man with a rocky voice and a mischievous smile has nothing of the researcher lost in the spotlight at the exit of his laboratory. Without sacrificing anything to scientific rigor, whoever advised six American presidents knows how to maneuver. He has charm, humor, and plays skillfully to get his messages across.

According to a poll published by Quinnipiac University last week, he is the personality that Americans trust most in the face of the terrifying pandemic. The figures are clear: 78% of those questioned approve of his action, against 46% for Donald Trump.

Returning to his remarks on CNN which had set fire to the powder, the scientist assured to have chosen his words badly. And assured that, each time he had made a formal recommendation to the president, the latter had put in place measures. Asked about the reasons why he wanted to do this, he reacted strongly: “Everything I do is voluntary, please spare me these allusions”.