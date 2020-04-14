Coronavirus: Trump claims to have “full” authority over governors to reopen economy | Univision Salud News

More than 17,000 people, men and women, many of them already in poor health, sleep in some 100 New York hostels that show some of the highest occupancy rates in the last decade, according to a report in The New newspaper. York Times.

Most of them live in bedrooms that are a breeding ground for the coronavirus, where social distancing is practically nil. “It is a time bomb,” he told the Times Joshua Goldfein, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society dedicated to defending the rights of New Yorkers.

Some inmates released from Rikers Island to control the outbreak in prison have ended up in shelters.

As of Sunday, 23 people from shelters have died in hospitals, including 14 men and two women, according to the Department of Homeless Services.