Coronavirus: Turkey restrains older citizens from leaving homes

ANKARA

Turkish citizens who are older than 65-year-old and suffering from chronic illnesses will be restricted from leaving their homes amid coronavirus measures, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

“As of midnight today, the citizens aged 65 and over and also people who suffer from chronic illnesses are restricted to go out of their homes and to walk in open areas such as parks, gardens,” the ministry said in a statement.

Out of more than 287,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now nears 12,000, while almost 90,000 have recovered, according to the data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey currently has 670 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at nine.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

* Writing by Havva Kara Aydin