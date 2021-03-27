Coronavirus: Two deaths and 624 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 624 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, two more people with Covid-19 have died.

The deaths reported today occurred in March.

The latest update from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 233,937 and the number of people who have died to 4,653.

Of the cases notified today:

309 are men / 313 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

308 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 304 patients in hospital have Covid-19, of which 64 are in ICU.

There were 21 additional hospitalisations of people with the virus in the past 24 hours.

As of 24 March, 732,678 doses of the vaccine has been administered in Ireland: