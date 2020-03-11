Coronavirus UK: 500k care home residents may be ‘cocooned’

Hundreds of thousands of care home residents could be ‘cocooned’ to keep them safe from coronavirus, health bosses say.

If the UK is faced with an outbreak as bad as Italy’s, which many experts predict, officials say the most vulnerable people may have to be segregated from society.

Elderly people and those with chronic conditions are less likely to survive if they catch the highly contagious illness.

A Government adviser said care homes – home to half a million elderly people in England – could be put on lockdown.

Residents would be kept apart from the wider population until herd immunity has been established under the plans.

Dr David Halpern, a member of No10’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said the plan would only work with the help of an army of volunteers.

He told the BBC: ‘There’s going to be a point, assuming the epidemic flows and grows as it will do, where you want to cocoon, to protect those at-risk groups so they don’t catch the disease.

‘By the time they come out of their cocooning, herd immunity has been achieved in the rest of the population.’

When a coronavirus patient recovers from the illness, their body builds up an immunity to it.

If a high enough proportion of Britons become protected this way, it stops the disease circulating because the number of people who can be infected is so small. This is called herd immunity.

Dr Halpern suggested volunteers might be enlisted to work in care homes if the Government goes through with the plan.

‘There’s a lot of active work going on at the moment about what is it the volunteers could do,’ he added.

‘There’s a lot of goodwill, let’s try and figure out what that will be and if they need training let’s get it in place before we hit the summer.’

Dr Halpern said final-year medical students could be put through intensive training over the Easter break to prepare them.

The Government-owned Behavioural Insights Team, which Dr Halpern is the chief executive of, has also proposed plans to discourage friends and family from visiting people in care homes. It may become official guidance in the coming weeks.

It comes as GPs were told to perform coronavirus tests on any patient with flu-like symptoms if they need to be admitted to hospital, regardless of travel history.

Public Health England has updated its guidance to say family doctors should disregard whether people have links abroad and treat them as a potential case.

It comes as the killer virus is increasingly spreading among Britons who have not left the country and one patient has died after catching it in Wolverhampton.

GPs are being urged to immediately isolate the patient without touching them, put on protective gear and report it to PHE and NHS 111.

NHS England has told all GP surgeries to keep one room free to quarantine suspected coronavirus patients.

The policy shift is at odds with the NHS 111 service, which is still wrongly telling people they cannot have the killer virus unless they’ve travelled abroad.

And NHS England is ramping up its coronavirus testing capacity so 10,000 swabs can be done a day as it braces for an explosion of cases.

The health service is currently conducting 1,500 daily tests but it’s hoped that within weeks this number will increase by almost seven-fold.

By comparison, South Korea has been able to swab up to 15,000 patients every day for the virus despite having a population of 50million compared to Britain’s 66million.

Currently there are around 100 testing centres in England and every sample has to be sent to one of 12 Public Health England laboratories.

It means patients are left in limbo for around 48 hours waiting for test results to come back.

But now local NHS hospital labs are being equipped with test kits so they can conduct them on-site without having to send samples away.

Most of the people tested should get a result back within 24 hours, according to PHE.

So far more than 26,000 tests have been conducted by public health officials in England, with 324 testing positive so far. The UK-wide total is 382 but more cases are expected later today.