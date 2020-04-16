Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson could be off work for two months

Boris Johnson faces between one and two months off work even if he makes a full recovery, scientists warned ahead of the coronavirus-stricken premier’s third night in hospital.

Experts said a ‘period of inactivity’ in intensive care would result in the Prime Minister suffering a significant loss of muscle mass and strength.

They forecast Mr Johnson would be physically drained from fighting the virus, for which he has received oxygen in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London.

Survivors who have been discharged from critical care also braced Mr Johnson for weeks of bed-rest to recuperate from the energy-sapping disease, drawing on their own ‘horrendous’ experiences of the road to recovery.

Such an extensive period out of action would see him watch from the wings as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab steers the country through its critical phase of the UK’s epidemic as cases peak.

Mr Raab, who is deputising for Mr Johnson in his senior role as first secretary of state, yesterday confirmed a further 786 people have lost their lives, taking the death toll to 6,159, while cases rose by 3,634 to 55,242.

Downing Street reassured the 55-year-old PM’s condition was stable and he ‘remains in good spirits’, while not currently in need of ventilation.

And Mr Raab said he was confident his ‘boss and friend’ would pull through, branding him a ‘fighter’ who was in ‘safe hands’.

The Queen yesterday led an outpouring of goodwill towards Mr Johnson, wishing him a ‘speedy recovery’ and sending a personal message to his pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds and his wider family.

As the PM spent a second night in intensive care:

At yesterday’s Downing Street press briefing, Mr Raab declared: ‘I’m confident he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this Prime Minister, he’s a fighter and he’ll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order.’

Mr Johnson’s high temperature, which he had struggled to shake off by Sunday when he was admitted to hospital, is now falling, the Times reports.

But, with Mr Johnson heading for a second night in intensive care with coronavirus, senior Tories privately remained cautious about predicting a speedy return to the frontline.

One said: ‘It still feels like a very dangerous moment. I don’t think any of us will be able to relax until he is out of intensive care and clearly on the mend.’

When Mr Johnson began self-isolating with symptoms 13 days ago, he resolved to remain at the helm of government from his Number 11 flat.

But scientists last night extinguished the notion of him instantly resuming charge of government upon his discharge from hospital.

Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in infectious diseases at the University of East Anglia said: ‘If you have been sick enough to go on intensive care and you survive – and only about half of patients survive – clearly you will need some time to recover.

‘I would expect most people who were that ill, to need at least a month or possibly two to be sufficiently back and to be able to function.’

Professor Mike Grocott a consultant in critical care medicine at the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and vice president of the Royal College of Anaesthetists said: ‘On average a person who spends a while in intensive care on oxygen therapy alone, but basically immobile, would have a decrease in physical function for a period of time, that was likely to extend into weeks.

‘A period of inactivity will have an effect on physical function, typically characterised by a loss in muscle mass and strength.

‘It depends on how bad the duration and magnitude of illness was and it also depends on the quality and amount of time invested in rehabilitation.

‘We underestimate the value of just getting up and walking around and activity in normal life.’

Critical patients who have been treated in an ICU and are recovering weighed in behind the experts to describe how the disease made them exhausted.

Matt Dockray, 39, who was treated in intensive care for the disease, mapped out recovery path awaiting Mr Johnson on his discharge from hospital.

The father-of-one from Marlow, Buckinghamshire, told Good Morning Britain: ‘There’s still a long road of recovery, it takes about six to eight weeks, but you can sit here and tell the tale and fight this.’

Describing his own personal battle with the virus, Mr Dockray said: ‘There was a point where you sort of started to lose hope and thought that was it, because you’ve seen this on the TV, you’ve seen the pictures of Italy.

‘In my head that was the time to say “you’ve just got to fight as much as you can”.’

And survivors have also told of emotional bruising which takes a while to fade, with fears of infecting loved ones.

Scientists have not yet established how long it takes for patients to fully recover from Covid-19. Some have seen symptoms linger for as much as eight weeks, according to reports.

Prof Duncan Young, Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, University of Oxford, said that the recovery period of intensive care patients generally can be much longer than a month.

He said: ‘In the UK the average hospital ward stay after a patient is discharged from an ICU (not COVID-19 related) is about 15 days but there is a very wide range and a quarter stay 48 days or more in the hospital after ICU discharge.

‘In general the time in hospital depends on what co-morbidities a patient has, what the acute illness is that required ICU treatment, and the duration and intensity of ICU treatment.’

It was last night revealed that Mr Johnson’s course of intensive care treatment is being steered by one of the UK’s most distinguished lung doctors.

Dr Richard Leach, senior clinician at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, is responsible for the Prime Minister’s coronavirus recovery and has visited his bedside, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Dr Nathalie McDermott, a clinical lecturer at Kings College London, questioned why Mr Johnson was in intensive care rather than a ward or High Dependency Unit if he only needed standard oxygen therapy.

She said: ‘Downing Street are saying he’s not requiring anything other than oxygen which I find interesting because someone requiring oxygen wouldn’t normally be on intensive care.

‘They might be on a High Dependency Unit, they might have two to one or one to one nursing, but normally you go to intensive care when you need additional breathing support. It’s difficult to know.’

She said if the PM did need to go on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machine, which is more intense than a standard oxygen mask, or even a ventilator, it would increase his recovery time further.

But the fact Mr Johnson hasn’t yet been put on a ventilator, particularly in the first 24 hours of his admission to intensive care, has greatly improved his prognosis.

Research has found that 84 per cent of patients in intensive care who only require basic respiratory support leave the unit alive.

This compares to just 33 per cent of those who need advanced respiratory support – such as ventilation – according to data from the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre.

Patients who didn’t go on a ventilator for the first 24 hours had approximately a 70 per cent chance of pulling through compared to fewer than 35 per cent of those who needed ventilation within the first day.

The INARC data is based on the outcomes of the first 2,621 patients admitted to intensive care units with coronavirus. Among those who are no longer receiving care, 50 per cent died and 50 per cent made a full recovery.

The average length of stay was a week although some patients are on the units for three weeks. Scientists also say the Prime Minister’s age, he is nearly 56, as well as his sex had left him more susceptible to complications of the virus.

As we get older, our immune systems become less efficient at producing antibodies, proteins which help defend our bodies from viruses or bacteria.

Our lung capacity also declines with age and if coronavirus worsens this further, it has a much bigger impact compared to a younger patient.

Furthermore, men have worse immune systems than women which is likely to be because they only have one X chromosome, women have two, which contain genes to fight viruses.

This and the protective impact of some female hormones is why there is some truth in the notion of men getting ‘man-flu’.

Professor Philip Goulder an expert in immunology at the University of Oxford said: ‘It is becoming increasingly recognised that there are substantial differences in the immune system between males and females and that these have significant impact on outcome from a wide range of infectious diseases.

‘Several factors contribute to this, but these include the fact that females have two X chromosomes compared to one in males, and a number of critical immune genes.’

Having observed Boris Johnson as a journalistic colleague over more than 30 years, I cannot think of anyone less temperamentally suited to the strictures and isolation of life in this lockdown.

It goes without saying that his period of quarantine before being forced into hospital on Sunday evening, was an extreme and unusual punishment for this most gregarious soul.

Confined to his Downing Street flat with meals left outside the door of his bedroom, and with anxiety flowing from his enforced separation from his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, it is emphatically not what the young Boris had in mind when he dreamed of being crowned ‘King of the World’.

His recent transfer to an inten­sive care ward will have only compounded his sense of helplessness and frustration.

After all, this is a man who landed himself a column reviewing high performance cars for a men’s magazine so he could impress women and enrage his fellow Tory MPs by turning up to party meetings in country hotels behind the wheel of a turbo-charged Bentley.

Few politicians — let alone a future Prime Minister — could get away with having boasted, as he did in the Spectator magazine, of driving at 160mph up the M40.

Most men telling that story would be accused of exaggeration, but knowing Boris, I am sure it is true. Indeed, as Mayor of London, he almost had me killed when I recklessly opted to cycle with him across London after Tube drivers went on strike.

He took every opportunity to cut up turning lorries, run red lights and shimmy along the inside lane. In fact, as a footnote to what we all hope will be a brief medical crisis, he now finds himself in the same London hospital — St Thomas’ — where he was taken in 2006 after he was knocked off his bicycle for the third time in seven years.

Mary Wakefield, a former journalistic colleague who is now married to No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings, once said of Mr Johnson’s uniquely reckless cycling style: ‘He tests his invincibility.’

And that testing of bounds has been the hallmark of his entire political life. Boris can get away with gaffes, affairs, and catastrophically ill-conceived photo opportunities that would destroy other men’s careers.

He is the man of the big picture painted in broad strokes, but not of detail. This explains why he was almost certainly the only politician who could have carried the Brexit referendum over the line.

That is why he was so suited to leading the Conservatives to an 80-seat majority in the December General Election. But it also explains why his current situation will appear so alien to him. After all, this is a man who, say his friends, has never taken a sick day in his life. Indeed, Boris has always despaired of health faddists.

As a junior politician in 2006, he torpedoed David Cameron’s nannyish healthy eating campaign by telling a Tory fringe meeting: ‘If I was in charge, I would get rid of Jamie Oliver and tell people to eat what they like.’

For his part, when Boris puts on weight it tends to be a reflection of a troubled state of mind. Perhaps that’s why he started filling out when he became Prime Minister in July last year — though it became particularly obvious as the coronavirus crisis took hold in Britain.

Of course, having had to give up cycling for security reasons cannot have helped his waistline either. Yet it’s hardly surprising that he was left feeling perturbed by his struggle to tackle the minutiae inherent within the campaign to defeat coronavirus.

There is quite literally no one better than Boris at writing 1,200 words of superb journalism, something he usually manages in about 45 minutes. It comes so easily to him it is ridiculous. But life in No 10 runs on a different wavelength.

When he sits in the most powerful office in the land, he pulls the levers and nothing happens. How can it be that the NHS — with its vast armies of staff, its almost limitless purchasing power and the reverence in which it is held by the nation — cannot order sufficient face masks for its staff, or testing kits for the population?

Indeed, I believe this weariness and dismay at the limits of what any prime minister can actually achieve in the face of institutional paralysis goes some way to explaining why he allowed his sickness to become so acute.

He simply couldn’t give up. For the time being, those questions that exasperate him will have to be put to one side. All that matters now is that the Prime Minister is justified in always trusting his invincibility.