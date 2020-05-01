Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson joins clap for carers after illness

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Boris Johnson led Britain’s sixth weekly ‘clap for carers’ to thank the thousands of NHS staff and healthcare workers putting their lives on the line to fight coronavirus after he overcame the deadly bug.

Clap for Carers is now in its sixth week, with millions of Britons up and down the country stepping onto their doorsteps, balconies and front gardens to applaud frontline workers at 8pm every Thursday.

The Prime Minister clapped on the steps of Downing Street just hours after claiming the UK is ‘past the peak’ of the virus and on a ‘downward slope’ in the number of deaths at his first daily press conference back at No10.

His partner Carrie Symonds tweeted to say she had ‘another wonderful reason’ to clap for the Health Service this week too after giving birth to their baby boy yesterday.

There were three cheers for newly-promoted Colonel Tom Moore outside his home in Bedfordshire to mark his 100th birthday today, with the PM giving him a personal thank you and his neighbours coming out in force to sing for him.

Tonight people stood in awe as rainbows formed above their towns and cities just as they prepared to clap – the same symbol children have been putting in their windows to say thank you to the NHS.

The Prime Minister’s appearance came as:

Mr Johnson’s fiancee and new mother Carrie Symonds said she would be joining in the clap for carers again, a day after giving birth to a baby boy.

She tweeted: ‘Clapping again for our tremendous carers tonight and wishing hero @captaintommoore a very happy birthday. I also have another wonderful reason to thank the NHS this week too. Thank you so, so much!’

Ms Symonds, 32, did not appear with her partner, 55, this evening and has not yet been seen in public with their newborn.

The PM said as he applauded the healthcare workers that saved his life: ‘Thanks to the NHS. Thanks to everybody, thanks to all the carers and to Captain Tom!’

He later tweeted: ‘Tonight I proudly clapped outside 10 Downing Street for our fantastic NHS and carers. Thank you all for everything you are doing.’

Mr Moore was made an honorary colonel by the Queen to mark his milestone birthday, which saw his fundraising total surpass £32million.

He only set out to raise thousands for the NHS when he began his mission to walk 100 laps of his garden by the time he turned 100.

But after his campaign captured the heart of the nation donations flooded in, leaving him overwhelmed by the support.

Tonight residents of his village Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire flooded the streets to give him three cheers and sign him a happy birthday. His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandchildren Benji and Georgia stood at the gates of his home and beamed as they too clapped for the NHS.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was seen two metres apart from the PM on Downing Street, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer clapped with his wife outside their London home.

Tweeting a photo of himself clapping, he wrote: ‘We’re past the peak, it’s Captain Tom’s Birthday and we have the best carers of anywhere in the world. So much to clap for tonight.’

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a video of her applauding and added: ‘Thank you so much to everyone working hard every day to care for us and keep our essential services going #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS’

People across the country also found unique ways to pay tribute to Captain To Moore – now an honorary colonel – including piper to the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Louise Marshall – on his milestone birthday

Often referred to as Scotland’s National Piper, Ms Marshall has been playing her bagpipes during every Clap for Carers so far.

But she wanted to join the rest of the country in adding a special tribute to Captain Tom, saying: ‘It was really special, absolutely. This is my sixth week or so because I played the week before lockdown as well. I get so much amazing feedback.

‘Especially because it was ‘Colonel’ Toms’ birthday I thought I would play Happy Birthday for him. Everybody sang along and the rain stopped just in time as well. It was absolutely perfect.’

Meanwhile staff at Manchester Airport went one step further on Clap for Carers this week and showed their appreciation with a fabulous display on the runway.

They used planes, fire engines and other vehicles to spell out ‘NHS thank you’ and a water cannon salute was formed behind the vehicles.

Manchester Airport currently remains open for a small number of essential flights. There are a few staff members still based at the airport, such as airline workers, handing agents and the fire service, who are all classed as key workers.

Bus drivers and firemen in Northern Ireland were also among those showing appreciation for the NHS on Thursday.

The fire service arranged banners on some Co Antrim stations with the now familiar rainbow.

Public transport provider Translink also positioned buses at a Londonderry depot in the shape of a heart, while city of Derry Airport’s ground staff and emergency response members stopped to applaud healthcare workers.

People took to Twitter in the hour before the clap after spotting rainbows in multiple places across the country.

The rainbow has been adopted as a symbol for the weekly clap and one Twitter user, @Pazza_81, commented ‘that’s some timing’ after the colourful displays lit up the sky.

Mutlicoloured arches were visible in London, Manchester and Liverpool, among others, and a few lucky people saw double rainbows.

When the clock struck 8pm, Britons banged pots and pans, sang, chanted and dressed up to say thank you to those caring for patients in hospitals, care homes and the community.

Meanwhile emergency services vehicles blared their sirens and flashed their blue lights as they paid tribute to their colleagues.

Buildings were lit up with messages of solidarity and gratitude, with several skyscrapers and other famous landmarks in London specially illuminated for the occasion.

The nationwide campaign was started by a Dutch woman from London called AnneMarie Plas, who went viral with her plea to clap for healthcare workers after seeing it take place in her home country and others around Europe.

Do you have pictures/video of clap for carers in your area? Email them to [email protected]

‘So much to be grateful for tonight’: Kate Garraway says husband Derek is ‘still with us’ but is facing a ‘battle’ with coronavirus as she joins clap for carers

Kate Garraway has given fans an update on her husband Derek Draper’s condition as he continues to battle coronavirus.

Joining the clap for carers on Thursday night, the Good Morning Britain host shared a video on Instagram of herself applauding with her family, writing that they have ‘so much to be grateful for tonight.’

‘Derek is still with us but what a battle it is. So grateful too for our amazing NHS doing so much for Derek everyday,’ Kate wrote in a lengthy caption.

‘Wonderful to see all the support for them & our key workers every Thursday. We can’t thank them enough can we ? So brave,’ she continued.

‘Sending love to everyone during this ghastly time , particularly all those struggling for whatever reason- none of this is easy.’

‘Thank you so much for your messages – they mean so much to me. . Love and so much thanks from me and the whole family. X’

The video showed Kate banging pots and pans on the doorstep of her London home, before she turned to face the camera with a smile on her face.

Last Friday, Kate’s Good Morning Britain co-host Ben Shephard revealed Derek, 52, was in a coma in intensive care after contracting the virus.

Kate shared another heartbreaking update with fans on her Club Garraway Wellbeing website last week, as she thanked them for their messages of support.

The presenter went onto praise NHS staff for their incredible care of her husband as he remains in a ‘deeply critical condition.’

Kate wrote: ‘You may have seen over the last few week that my husband Derek has been seriously ill in hospital with COVID-19.

‘I am afraid that he remains in a deeply critical condition and is very ill, but he’s still alive so there is hope.

‘It remains an extremely worrying time for us all and the last couple of weeks have been the hardest of my life.

Kate went onto once again praise NHS staff for their incredible work caring for her husband, and thanked her fans for sending their own well wishes.

She added: ‘From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary NHS workers whose skills, dedication and downright guts in the face of so much personal risk, are keeping my Derek alive, just as they are for thousands of other COVID patients

‘Sending so much love and support to the thousands who have had that hope for their loved ones stolen by this hideous disease. You are not alone and I hope that helps give you strength to withstand the torture of grief.

‘I wanted to send a huge thank you to all of you who have sent me such a wonderful messages wishing Derek well. It has meant the world to me.

Ben continued: ‘She’s been able to talk to him, just to support him. A bit of reassurance [to him] hearing her voice.’

Kate also sent her thanks, via the show, to fans who have sent messages of support and admitted they have been a great source of comfort for her.

He said: ‘She said she’s passed on the messages you’ve sent to her along to Derek as well so he’s getting a sense of the support and positivity coming from all of you…

‘She can’t respond to everybody but in quieter moments when she has 10 minutes, she can scroll through and the support she’s getting from them is really helping… It’s really tough. It’s really tough because as she said he is critically, critically ill.’

Katie Price REUNITES with children Princess and Junior as she leads the stars clapping for the carers in weekly salute to the NHS, police and key workers helping to fight COVID-19

Katie Price reunited with children Princess and Junior on Thursday for the first time since lockdown began as they joined a nationwide applause in honour of the NHS, police and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former glamour model, 41, looked delighted as she applauded with Princess, 12, and Junior, 14, who she shares with ex husband Peter Andre, and son Harvey, 17 – leading the famous faces supporting those on the COVID-19 frontline.

Princess and Junior have been isolating with Peter, 47, his wife Emily, 30, and their two children – and under current government guidance children under 18 can be moved between their parents’ houses.

The family applauded enthusiastically as Katie said: ‘Keep up the good work!’

Love Island’s Dr Alex George, who is an A&E doctor working on the frontline, dedicated his applause to Captain Tom Moore, who raised £30m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden.

The star, 30, said: ‘This one’s for you Captain Tom, or Colonel Tom as he now is. This is for you’ as he used a wooden spoon to bang on a saucepan.’

For the past six weeks, NHS workers have been the recipients of the cheers and claps from the nation.

After the first week, the event, organised by the Clap For Our Carers campaign, was expanded to include all key workers, such as supermarket staff, the emergency services and teachers who are continuing to work.

On Thursday Britain announced 674 more coronavirus deaths in hospitals, care homes and elsewhere, taking the UK’s official death toll to 26,711.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has returned to work after battling coronavirus, said Britain was past the peak of the pandemic but warned of the importance of maintaining lockdown.

Top surgeons have warned thousands of people will die of Covid-19 if Britain’s strict lockdown is lifted at this stage, saying the NHS must not be used as a ‘punchbag’ to avoid economic damage.

Earlier in the day Katie posed with her children as they modelled Harvey’s custom designed t-shirt.

Mum of five Katie had previously said she was self-isolating with Harvey due to the disabled teenager falling within the high risk category of those more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Katie exuded glamour as she posed in a black t-shirt, which featured Harvey’s artwork of a rainbow and a frog, with the slogan ‘Love From Harvey xxx.’

Princess, Junior and Harvet posed up in white versions of the shirt, with Princess pairing her shirt with monochrome shorts and the boys wearing black joggers.

The children looked delighted to be reunited with their mother and older brother as they linked arms with Katie and Harvey and celebrated his success.

The t-shirts will raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus crisis, with 100 per cent of profits donated.

Katie recently praised her former husbands Kieran Hayler and Peter for looking after their children amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The former glamour model, who also has Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with ex-stripper Kieran, 33 – hailed the parents ‘great dads’ as she revealed she’s been communicating with her kids over FaceTime.