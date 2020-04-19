Coronavirus UK: Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick defies lockdown

Under-fire minister Robert Jenrick has claimed the £1.1million Grade I listed country mansion he drove 150 miles to during the coronavirus lockdown is his family home – but his official website says the opposite, MailOnline can reveal today.

The Housing Secretary is also facing calls to quit unless he can offer a ‘very good explanation’ about a 40 mile trip to drop supplies at his parents’ house in Shropshire last weekend when neighbours said they were already delivering essentials.

Mr Jenrick, a key player in the Government’s response to the pandemic that has claimed 7,978 lives in Britain, has repeatedly told the public to stay at home and not make unnecessary journeys to stop the spread of coronavirus, including travelling to any second homes.

But today it emerged he stayed in his £2.5million London home for the first six days of the lockdown until March 29 when he travelled 150 miles to his country house in Herefordshire to be with his wife Michal and their three daughters.

Mr Jenrick, who has a £2,000-a-month taxpayer funded third home in his Newark constituency, said last night he considers the Herefordshire property to be the family home – but his official Conservative website says different.

It fails to mention his 17th-century Grade I listed country house, and instead says the family ‘live in Southwell near Newark, and in London’. The couple are understood to spend most of the week in the capital because of Mr Jenrick’s ministerial work and his wife’s job as a partner for a major US law firm in the City.

Under the lockdown rules he has been promoted any travel to second homes is banned – and Scotland’s chief medical officer, Catherine Calderwood, was forced to resign at the weekend after visiting her second home twice. In Australia, New South Wales Arts Minister Don Harwin resigned after leaving his Sydney apartment to stay at his Central Coast holiday home and was caught by police.

Mr Jenrick has also been criticised after he drove to visit his parents in Shropshire with supplies last weekend, despite urging others to stay at home for ‘all bar the most essential activities’.

The minister tweeted last night: ‘For clarity – my parents asked me to deliver some essentials – including medicines. They are both self-isolating due to age and my father’s medical condition and I respected social distancing rules’.

But the couple’s neighbours told the Guardian that they had already been dropping off supplies at Mr Jenrick’s parents’ house during the lockdown. This was not denied, though a source close to Mr Jenrick said he had been asked to collect and deliver medication to them too.

Commenting on Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick visiting his elderly parents, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: ‘The Secretary of State has set out in two different statements the reasons for the journeys which he made. We’re confident that he complied with the social distancing rules.’

The spokesman said Mr Jenrick has said himself that his wife and children consider their home in Herefordshire to be their family home.

Asked about Cabinet ministers commuting to and from London, the spokesman said: ‘Like everybody else, ministers have been told to work from home wherever possible, and not make unnecessary journeys.

‘As part of the coronavirus response there will be occasions when ministers have no option but to work from Whitehall. In the event this is required, and the rest of their household is living elsewhere, it’s not an unnecessary journey for them to travel to rejoin their family.’

Last night a Government source branded his behaviour ‘idiotic’. However, another No 10 insider said he had given ‘a full account’ of himself, adding: ‘We are backing him.’

Steve Reed MP, Labour’s new communities spokesman, said: ‘It’s vitally important that ministers follow the rules they are setting for everybody else. MPs need to set an example to everyone about the importance of not moving around the country and if Robert Jenrick can’t provide a very good explanation as to why these trips were necessary then he needs to consider his position.’

Mr Jenrick has been central to the Government’s ‘stay at home’ campaign and told Britons on March 21, Mother’s Day: ‘The choices that we must make over the coming days and weeks can save many lives. That means families making big sacrifices’, adding: ‘We need to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives’.

The Communities Secretary moved to his Grade I-listed Herefordshire mansion after travel to second homes was banned. He told the Mail that he and his wife and their three young children, consider the Herefordshire property to be the family home.

He owns a £2.5million townhouse less than a mile from the Houses of Parliament and rents a property in his Newark constituency, which he bills taxpayers £2,000 a month for.

On March 23 new instructions were issued warning people to remain at their primary residence and not visit second homes ‘whether for isolation purposes or holidays’.

It added: ‘People should remain in their primary residence. Not taking these steps puts additional pressure on communities and services that are already at risk.’

Dr Paul Cosford, medical director for Public Health England, called for people to stay at home over Easter because social distancing measures are working – and admitted it was not clear if Mr Jenrick had broken his own rules.

He told Good Morning Britain: ‘People are complying (with the measures) in a very large majority and the impact that is having is that transmission is much, much less than it would otherwise be.’

Dr Cosford added: ‘The most important thing now is we continue (to stay at home) so we can get through the peak and come down the other side.’

After being asked about Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick driving 40 miles to deliver essentials and medicine to his parents, Dr Cosford said it fell into a ‘grey area’ because the guidelines are ‘so complex’.

He added: ‘The principle is clear and that is stay at home unless you absolutely have to go out.’

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has said it is up to Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick to explain why he drove 40 miles to visit his elderly parents.

Mr Jenrick has defended his actions saying he was delivering essentials, including medicines, for his parents who are self-isolating.

Mr Thomas-Symonds told BBC Breakfast: ‘There are the four reasons for leaving your house. One of them is to deliver essential supplies to vulnerable people.

‘Clearly if that is what Robert Jenrick has done, then it fits within the four exceptions. It is for him to answer precisely what the purpose of the journey he undertook was.’

As UK coronavirus deaths hit 7,978, it has emerged:

Mr Jenrick gave a press conference in Downing Street on March 29, at which he updated the nation on the latest virus advice, before travelling to his Herefordshire property, where he has given several media interviews via video link.

Mr Jenrick insisted Eye Manor in Herefordshire, built by an 18th century slave trader, is seen as the family home, rather than their house in Westminster, despite needing to be there most of the week for his work.

And speaking to the Mail on Sunday in 2014 ahead of winning his Newark seat, he claimed the couple were ‘almost sure’ they would sell Eye Manor and move to his constituency.

Explaining his decision last night, he told the Mail: ‘My house in Herefordshire is the place I, my wife and my young children consider to be our family home and my family were there before any restrictions on travel were announced.

‘I have been working in London on ministerial duties, putting in place the system to shield the group most vulnerable to coronavirus and organising the response at a local level. Once I was able to work from home it was right that I went home to do so and be with my wife and also help care for my three young children. By staying at home, we protect the NHS and help save lives. I will be staying at my family home until Government advice changes or if I am needed in person in Westminster before the parliamentary session resumes after the Easter recess.’

Mr Jenrick’s American wife, Michal Berkner, is a partner at City law firm Cooley LLP.

Last night the Guardian reported a witness saw Mr Jenrick in the front garden of his parents, who are 79 and 69, at the weekend. It is about an hour’s drive north from his Herefordshire home, which he bought in 2009. The Friday before he visited his parents he tweeted: ‘If you are considering going out this weekend, please don’t, unless it’s for work (where you cannot work from home), health reasons, food shopping or exercise. We need to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.’

Writing in the Mail on Sunday last month, Mr Jenrick warned that Britons must ‘make big sacrifices – especially today, on Mother’s Day’.

He added: ‘It’s so important that we speak to our loved ones as much as we can – whether that’s FaceTime or a phone call.

‘But for now, we must practise social distancing in order to tackle the spread of the virus. We need to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.’

Mr Raab yesterday acknowledged the measures were ‘taking their toll’.

‘There are going to be lots of people who would normally be planning a family get together or just getting out in the sunshine,’ he added.

Boris Johnson was tonight taken out of intensive care in a sign he is winning his coronavirus battle.

The Prime Minister, who has been in hospital since Sunday, has spent three nights in a high-dependency unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London after his condition deteriorated.

The announcement came just hours after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been standing in for him while he was incapacitated, said he was making ‘positive steps forward’ in his treatment.

This evening a No 10 spokesman said: ‘The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery.

‘He is in extremely good spirits.’

Thoughts will now turn to how long Mr Johnson might remain in hospital before he is well enough to play a full part in Government again.

The birth of his child with Carrie Symonds, 32, is also only weeks away, and the couple have been apart since he went into isolation on March 27.

This evening Miss Symonds took to Twitter where she posted a picture of a rainbow.

Alongside the picture she added clapping emojis, as the nation took to the streets this evening to Clap for Carers.

One of the last times the Prime Minister was seen in person, and not on a zoom call, was when he stood on the door step of No 11 last week to take part in Clap for Carers.

On another tumultuous day in the struggle to control coronavirus:

It came as the UK recorded 881 more coronavirus deaths today, taking Britain’s total to 7,978 as its coronavirus crisis rumbles on.

Mr Raab, the Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State, began the daily news conference this evening by saying: ‘Can I start with an update on the Prime Minister – he’s still in intensive care but he continues to make positive steps forward and he’s in good spirits.’

But he confirmed that he had not spoken to Mr Johnson since taking over his duties. Asked if they had been in touch he said: ‘Not yet. It’s important, particularly while he is intensive care that he is able to focus on his recovery.’

Mr Raab chaired a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee this afternoon which signalled the lockdown will continue for weeks longer despite mounting fears over the economic hit.

The Foreign Secretary appealed to the public to keep following social distancing rules as he took the daily Downing Street briefing, insisting there will be no more information about changes to the draconian curbs until at least the end of next week.

In a stark message, Mr Raab – deputising for Boris Johnson as he is treated in intensive care – said the disease must not be allowed to ‘kill more people and hurt our country’. ‘We’re not done yet. We must keep going,’ he said.

Downing Street had relayed more positive signs about the Prime Minister’s health this morning, saying he had a ‘good night’ although he is still receiving oxygen.

‘The PM had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care at St Thomas’s. He is in good spirits,’ his spokesman said.

However, there is no sign Mr Johnson will be able to take part in decisions over the outbreak ravaging the country, after No10 confirmed yesterday that he is not working.

In a round of interviews earlier, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the premier was doing ‘reasonably well’.

He told BBC Breakfast this morning: ‘He’s stable, improving, sat up and engaged with medical staff.

‘I’ve known the Prime Minister for a long time and I wish him well in this difficult time and I think things are getting better for him.’

Asked about whether the PM will be able to make a decision himself on the lockdown next week, Mr Dowden told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘He’s in a stable condition, he seems to be doing reasonably well, he was sat up and engaging with medical staff.

‘But we have a well-established mechanism for the first minister Dominic Raab to take the Prime Minister’s place in chairing such meetings, he will chair Cobra and he will chair the relevant decisions. This is just about going through a proper process, that’s why we’re waiting for next week.’

When the virus started to take hold of the UK the Prime Minister was still visiting hospitals. Many of which were treating patients with the coronavirus.

On March 3 he told a press conference: ‘I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.’

Then just days later on March 5 he shook hands with Mr Schofield and Mrs Willoughby as he appeared on This Morning to reassure Britons that he would ‘keep the country fed’ during the coronavirus outbreak in a bid to stop panic-buyers from raiding supermarket shelves and stockpiling food.

He later hosts a reception for International Women’s Day in Downing Street with MP Nadine Dorries – who would become the first minister to contract Covid-19.

The next day on March 6 he met with scientists on a visit to a testing laboratory at Bedford Technology Park. Later he was pictured shaking hands with Byron Davies as he arrived at the Welsh Conservative Party Conference in the Llangollen Pavilion.

Three days later on March 9 he attempts to shake hands with a bishop at Westminster Abbey before stopping himself while at Commonwealth Service

But he later shakes hands with heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

On March 10 he advised Britons that people should stop shaking hands in order to encourage other to wash their hands more often.

Two days later on March 12 Mr Johnson says preventing mass gatherings is not an effective way to tackle coronavirus, but in a U-turn on March 16 he advises against mass gatherings, effectively cancelling all sporting events.

The next day, March 17, he talks about the importance of social distancing, then a day later he says all schools will be closed.

On March 19 he claimed the tide could be turned on the virus within 12 weeks, the next day he enforces the closures of all pubs, bars and restaurants.

On March 23 he orders a UK-wide lockdown and from then on starts to host cabinet meetings remotely.

But on March 25 he then speaks in person at the House of Commons. On the same day he speaks to the Queen by phone before holding a video call to other G20 leaders and later joins in with a national applause for NHS staff on March 26.

On March 27 he announced he had tested positive for the virus, but he continues to work from home, chairing cabinet meetings and issuing social media releases.

In a video message on Twitter, he said: ‘I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

‘But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, while chief medical officer Chris Whitty said he had symptoms of the disease and was self-isolating.

Some questioned why the PM had adopted a business-as-usual approach to governing after putting the rest of the UK on lockdown, with Mr Johnson accused of not following his own advice.

The House of Commons continued to sit, with Cabinet meetings and daily press briefings held in person throughout the first weeks of March.

Three days later Number 10 confirms Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, is self-isolating after developing coronavirus-like symptoms.

The next day Mr Johnson tweets an image of the first ever Cabinet meeting conducted entirely online.

Mr Johnson is seen in person on April 2, as he steps outside No.11 Downing Street to clap for carers.

He told those gathered outside: ‘I am not allowed out really, I am just standing here.’

The next day he issues a plea for people to stay at home and save lives, as he is still suffering from a temperature.

He urged people not to break social distancing rules as the weather warmed up, even if they were going ‘a bit stir crazy’.

On April 4 Mr Johnson’s pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, said she is ‘on the mend’ after suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Shortly after the PM’s announcement on March 27, Ms Symonds – who usually lives with him in the No 11 flat – shared a photograph of herself self-isolating in Camberwell, south London, with the couple’s dog Dilyn.

Just days later on April 5 he is admitted to hospital for tests. The next day No.10 announce he is in intensive care.

On April 6 Mr Johnson tweeted: ‘Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.

‘I’d like to say thank you to all the brilliant NHS staff taking care of me and others in this difficult time. You are the best of Britain.

‘Stay safe everyone, and please remember to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.’

Just hours later, Downing Street said the Prime Minister’s condition had worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he had been moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

On April 7 Downing Street said the PM’s condition remained ‘stable’ and he is in ‘good spirits’ following his first night in intensive care, but he would need to remain there for ‘close monitoring’.

However, concerns have been raised over how many decisions his deputy Dominic Raab is allowed to make as the Foreign Secretary suggested that the scheduled review of the nation’s lockdown restrictions would not go ahead.

Downing Street later confirmed the review would take place after the three-week mark originally committed to by the PM.

The next day the Prime Minister was said to be ‘responding to treatment’ after a second night in intensive care.

Downing Street said he remained in a stable condition.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak later told the daily coronavirus press briefing that Mr Johnson was still in intensive care, but had been sitting up in bed and engaging with his clinical team.

Today after spending a ‘good night’ in intensive care, Downing Street said the Prime Minister’s condition ‘continues to improve’.

At the daily coronavirus press briefing, Mr Raab, who earlier chaired a meeting of the Cobra committee, said he had not spoken to the Prime Minister since taking over his responsibilities.

‘We in the Government have got this covered,’ he said, adding: ‘I’ve got all the authority I need to make the relevant decisions – whether it’s through chairing Cabinet updates, chairing Cobra, or indeed the morning meetings of senior ministers.’

This evening, Downing Street said that Mr Johnson had been moved from intensive care back to the ward at St Thomas’.