Coronavirus UK: Camper defies lockdown and wields stick at man

Shocking footage shows the moment a camper goes to strike a 60-year-old man over the head with a stick after he confronts him about pitching up at a Welsh beauty spot during coronavirus lockdown.

One of the two men, believed to have travelled 190 miles from Hull to camp at the area, thinks twice just before hitting him and backs down, as the man’s daughter shouts ‘we’ve got you on camera’.

The incident, which happened at Llyn Cowlyd, Conwy, north Wales, was reported to the police, who turned up to the scene and issued a fine to the campers before tracing their number plate to ensure they returned home.

Locals said two campers turned up on Friday night and started a fire, leaving mess strewn on the ground.

They were asked to leave but took no notice before locals decided to take action and remind the pair of the rules of the government’s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The daughter of the 60-year-old in the footage said: ‘My dad was with the owner of the land and all they did was ask them to leave and said that the police were on their way.

‘Then the man threatened to hit my dad in the head with the stick.’

‘When the police arrived, the campers said they were from Hull. The officers were mortified’

Her father added: ‘It was unbelievable that they travelled all the way…to the top of a mountain to camp when the whole country is on lockdown and the government clearly has instructed everyone to stay home unless necessary.

‘They were asked to move the night before and were told they weren’t supposed to be there, but they decided to ignore that and the police had been informed.

‘The police arrived the following morning and dealt with the situation.

‘It was an intimidating situation to be in because they were being so aggressive and threatening without any need.’

A police spokesman said: ‘We were informed of two males camping on farm land above Trefriw.

‘Officers attended and spoke to the men, who are currently living locally with family.

‘They were given advice regarding not being at their home address, and requested to return home or face prosecution.

‘The men apologised and left, and we consider the matter closed.’

North Wales Police tweeted: ‘For now North Wales is closed to visitors.

‘Our tourist attractions, mountains, beaches, pubs, restaurants, caravan, holiday parks and campsites are all closed.’