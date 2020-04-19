Coronavirus UK: Hospital where one in four victims have died

One of Britain’s hardest-hit hospitals sees one in four patients die after being admitted with coronavirus and its staff are ‘frightened’ of the war on coronavirus.

Croydon University Hospital was once used for the care of elderly orthopaedic patients but are now lined with patients suffering from Covid-19.

Many patients have not yet had to be admitted to intensive care and are not on ventilators to support their breathing.

Doctors do not walk around dressed head-to-toe in hazmat suits and goggles but patients still require an immense amount of care 24 hours a day, according to Sky News – who were invited into the hospital.

The peak of the coronavirus pandemic has not yet happened in the UK, some scientists predict it will happen in the middle of May, but many are completely unsure.

So far the deadly disease has claimed the lives of 8,958 people and infected a whopping 70,783.

Croydon University Hospital’s chief executive, Matthew Kershaw, seems to be confident that the hospital will not become entirely overtaken by the virus.

Half of the hospital’s patients are currently suffering from the disease and hospital managers are desperately trying to keep people calm while also underlining how vital social distancing measures are.

Staff who work at the hospital have intense fears over the disease as roughly a quarter of patients admitted with it have died.

Chief nurse Elaine Clancy told Sky News: ‘Patients are understandably frightened, staff are frightened as well… frightened that they can’t automatically make patients better, they can’t make this better… and they’re frightened for themselves, their loved ones and their colleagues.’

Hospital staff – like many in Britain – are overwhelmed but are being helped by many volunteers who are otherwise unable to continue with their normal jobs.

Tajah Duncan was furloughed but didn’t want to stay at home waiting for the situation to return to normal.

She said: ‘I decided to be one of the ones to come and help because I know this hospital particularly needed extra support. I wanted to be one of the ones who could help with that.’

Pamela Mills, who is currently attached to an oxygen mask to help her breathing, has been in the hospital for a fortnight.

She described the battle with trying to catch her breath by saying that if she gets up to go to the bathroom, by the time she comes back to her bed she has to fight for her breath for a while before it eases down.

She said: ‘I seem to go through, sort of like a really horrible day when you think, you know, I just want to go to bed and stay there. And then you get a few days when you’re a bit more light than the dark… you just can’t tell.’

Hospital staff say that one poignant upside to the crisis has been bonding and camaraderie as teams laugh and cry together.