Coronavirus UK LIVE: France enforces new face mask rules on flights as Greek islands get curfew for restaurants and bars

GREECE has enforced a strict midnight curfew on its holiday islands, after the country recorded the highest number of daily new coronavirus infections since the pandemic started.

Bars and restaurants in Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Rhodes, Zante and Crete will be closed from midnight until 7am, according to the Greek government.

Along with the cities of Thessaloniki, Larissa, Volos and Katerini, also affected by the curfew, this will be in place from today until August 23.

Greece recorded 203 new cases on Sunday, the highest since the pandemic started, with overall cases now 5,749.

Meanwhile, Brits with reusable face masks will be stopped from boarding flights to France due to strict regulations enforced by the government.

According to French rules, only disposable masks are allowed on flights, despite reusable coverings being deemed safe by the majority of airlines.

This comes as deaths hit 46,595 after 21 more deaths were recorded.

SUSPECTED COVID-19 OUTBREAK AT IRISH HOSPITAL

A suspected Covid-19 outbreak at an Irish hospital in Co Kildare is being tackled, a health union said.

Staff at Naas General Hospital were reported to be affected by the disease, Siptu said.

Management stated that public health protocols are being followed and that an outbreak control team is testing and contact tracing potential cases.

Siptu organiser John Hubbard said representatives of the union held an emergency meeting with management to discuss concerns.

He added: “This reported outbreak is a stark reminder that as a community, we all must remain vigilant and continue to play our part in supporting all workers on the front line by adhering to national Covid-19 guidelines.”

Restrictions have been imposed on three midlands counties following recent outbreaks.

Mr Hubbard said: “Management stated that public health protocols are being followed at the hospital, that an outbreak control team is testing and contact tracing potential cases, and that engagement with the union will continue regularly.”

OVER 1,000 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN UK

The UK recorded a total of 1,148 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

This compares to the 816 cases recorded on Monday.

The UK total now stands at 312,789.

LEBANON RECORDS COVID-19 CASES FOLLOWING BEIRUT BLAST

Lebanon has seen a record number of coronavirus cases in the aftermath of the port explosion that rocked Beirut and overwhelmed hospitals.

More than 300 new infections were recorded and seven additional deaths.

It brings the country’s total to 7,121 cases and 87 deaths since February, according to health ministry data.

CORONAVIRUS SPREAD HARDER TO CONTROL WITHOUT COMMON EFFORT SAYS FRENCH PM

The renewed spread of coronavirus in France could become harder to control without a collective effort to stop a rise in the infection rate, its prime minister said on Tuesday.

The public was becoming careless, Jean Castex warned, after official data recorded nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday. The epidemic has now killed more than 30,300 people in France.

“If we don’t act collectively, we expose ourselves to the heightened risk that the rebound in the epidemic becomes hard to control,” Castex said during a visit to a hospital intensive care ward in southern France.

France’s 7-day moving average of new infections climbed to 1,640 on Monday from 1,056 on July 31. The 7-day measure reached a post lockdown low of 272 on May 27, a little over 2 weeks after the government eased one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns.

But as in most neighbouring European countries, new clusters have mushroomed as people let their hair down on holiday, families hold reunions and workers return to offices and France is desperate to avoid another full-scale lockdown.

Britain has said it will not hesitate putting more countries on its quarantine list, including France, where hordes of Britons spend their summer vacations.

WORLDWIDE VIRUS CASES DOUBLES IN SIX WEEKS

It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double.

The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 20 million on Monday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the U.S., India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has declined in recent weeks but is still running high at over 54,000, versus almost 59,000 in India and nearly 44,000 in Brazil.

WHO LACKS INFO TO EVALUATE RUSSIAN COVID-19 VACCINE, SAYS PAHO

The World Health Organization has not received enough information on the Russian COVID-19 vaccine to evaluate it, the assistant director of its regional branch, the Pan American Health Organization, Jarbas Barbosa, said on Tuesday.

Asked about plans to produce the potential vaccine in Brazil, Barbosa said that should not be done until Phase 2 and 3 trials are completed to guarantee its safety and effectiveness.

“Any vaccine producer has to follow this procedure that guarantees it is safe and has the WHO’s recommendation,” he said in a virtual briefing from Washington.

WORLDWIDE CORONAVIRUS CASES CROSS 20.18 MILLION, DEATH TOLL AT 736,492

More than 20.18 million people have been reported to be infected by coronavirus globally and 736,492 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

DELAY ROUTINE DENTAL CHECKUPS, WHO URGES UNTIL COVID RISK IS KNOWN

Dental patients and staff need to be protected from any potential infection by aerosol-generating procedures, the World Health Organization (WHO) said today, as dentists return to work in areas where the COVID-19 pandemic is easing.

There is currently no data on the spread of coronavirus from the dentist’s chair, it said, calling for more research into common procedures that produce tiny floating particles that may cause infection if inhaled.

These include three-way air/water spray, ultrasonic cleaning equipment that removes deposits from the tooth surface, and polishing, the WHO said in new guidance.

“WHO guidance recommends in case of community transmission to give priority to urgent or emergency oral cases, to avoid or minimise procedures that may generate aerosol, prioritise a set of clinical interventions that are performed using an instrument and of course to delay routine non-essential oral health care,” Benoit Varenne, a WHO dental officer, told a news briefing.

He added: “The likelihood of COVID-19 being transmitted through aerosol, micro-particles or airborne particles … today I think is unknown, it’s open to question at least. This means that more research is needed.”

FRENCH PM ISSUES SERIOUS VIRUS WARNING

France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex has issued a serious warning to the population as virus cases in the country continue to rise.

He told reporters today that the country’s infection rate was heading in the wrong direction and that a collective response was necessary to avoid losing control of the outbreak.

“If we don’t act collectively, we expose ourselves to the heightened risk that the rebound in the epidemic becomes hard to control,” Castex said during a visit to a hospital intensive care ward in southern France.

Testing was more than satisfactory, with more than 600,000 tests being conducted weekly, but more could still be done to target those with symptoms, the prime minister said.

MOUTHWASH COULD HELP REDUCE RISK OF SPREADING BUG

Gargling mouthwash for just 30 seconds could reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, scientists have claimed.

Experts in Germany found that the dental product was effective in “inactivating” SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19.

They claim that swashing the liquid could reduce the viral load – which is the amount of particles being carried by an infected individual – in the throat and in turn limit transmission.

Their findings, published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases , showed that in all of the tests the number of virus particles were reduced.

Three mouthwashes reduced it to such an extent that no virus could be detected after an exposure time of 30 seconds.

RESIDENTS IN OLDHAM AND PENDLE WARNED OF STRICTER LOCKDOWN

Residents of two areas in the North West have been told they could face stricter lockdown restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Pendle in Lancashire and Oldham, Greater Manchester, were among the parts of the country where additional measures stopping people from meeting others at home or in indoor venues were brought in at the end of July.

In Pendle, the council urged everyone to have a test, even if they were not showing any symptoms, after the area reported the highest number of cases in the country.

Council leader Mohammed Iqbal said: “Coronavirus is spreading between households and within households so it’s really important that everyone follows these local measures.

“If we don’t, we’ll be heading for much stricter measures so please do all you can now to stop the virus spreading further.”

FEARS FOR THE AMERICAS AS CASES RISE

More than 100,000 cases of the coronavirus are being reported every day in the Americas, with over half of them in the United States.

World Health Organisation regional director Carissa Etienne also pointed out today in a briefing that there are worrisome spikes in countries that had controlled their epidemics, like Argentina and Colombia.

“Our region remains under COVID’s grip,” she told reporters from Washington with other Pan American Health Organisation directors.

RECESSION HITS THE UK

Britain will be officially declared in recession for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis tomorrow – with figures set to show the pandemic sent the economy plunging by a record 21% between April and June.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is expected to confirm the mammoth second quarter contraction and the UK’s nosedive into recession after a 2.2% fall in the first three months of 2020.

A recession is defined as two successive quarters of decline in gross domestic product.

Britain has not experienced a recession since the 2008 financial crash.

HOLIDAY INN OWNER TO AXE JOBS

Around 650 jobs are being axed worldwide at Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group.

It comes as the firm revealed half-year losses following a “substantial” hit from the coronavirus crisis.

The company will cut around 10% of its corporate workforce across global operations, but did not provide a regional breakdown.

The cuts come amidst a raft of job loss announcements by rivals across the sector, including a reported 250 head office roles under threat at Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

FRANCE: BAN ON LARGE GATHERINGS EXTENDED

France is extending a ban on public gatherings of more than 5,000 people to October 30 as coronavirus infections rise sharply, Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed.

Castex told a news conference that the coronavirus situation in France had been going “the wrong way” for two weeks.

On Monday, France reported the first significant daily rise in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 since the end of its strict lockdown.

SCOT POLICE MAKE 270 ARRESTS USING VIRUS LEGISLATION

Police have made almost 270 arrests using emergency coronavirus legislation in Scotland.

Mike Russell, Scottish constitutional secretary, told Holyrood that officers had used the powers for 3,310 fines, to make 349 forceful dispersals and to make 268 arrests between March 27 and July 21.

He said 94% of the 61,593 interventions had been peaceful dispersals.

NEW ZEALAND: WHAT HAS JACINDA ARDERN SAID?

Speaking at a late-night press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “We have not yet been able to determine the source of these cases.

“One of the most important lessons we have learned from overseas is to go hard at this.

“In line with our precautionary approach, we will be asking Aucklanders to take swift lockdown.

“If you are in Auckland, we ask that you wear a mask when accessing essential services.

“You are asked to stay home in your bubble unless you are an essential worker.”

LATEST: NEW ZEALAND FACES FRESH OUTBREAK

The new outbreak in New Zealand, which we reported earlier, allegedly involves four members of the same family.

Residents in the city of Auckland, whose population is 1.6million, will be placed under a level-three lockdown for three days from midday on Wednesday.

The measures mean people will be told to remain at home, work from home if possible, and to limit their contact to their immediate “bubble”.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will enter a level-two lockdown, which requires social distancing in public places and prohibits gatherings of more than 100.

TESTING SITE IN MIDDLESBROUGH MOVED

A mobile testing site in Middlesbrough has been moved following a new cluster of cases in the town.

38 cases have been recorded in the region in the past week, and local health officials believe these are linked to a small number of linked households, Teesside Live reports.

WELSH ARE LEAST LIKELY TO WEAR FACE COVERINGS, ACCORDING TO POLL

People in Wales are less likely to wear a face covering during the coronavirus pandemic than people in England and Scotland, according to a new survey by Yougov.

Just 43% of Welsh respondents said they had worn a covering or mask in the last two weeks, compared to 65% in England and 75% in Scotland.

Wales is the only country in Britain where face coverings are not required to be worn in shops to help prevent Covid-19 transmissions, but like in the rest of the UK they are mandatory on public transport.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP SCANDAL: EXPLAINED

Celtic FC’s next two football games have been postponed after defender Boli Bolingoli travelled to coronavirus-hit Spain without the club’s knowledge.

Bolingoli, 25, didn’t tell Hoops bosses he’d been to the high-risk country, failed to isolate when he returned — then played in Sunday’s game against Kilmarnock.

Following Bolingoli’s Spain trip, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that “we shouldn’t expect to see Celtic or Aberdeen play over the course of the coming week.”

And a further statement from the government confirmed that their next two games will not take place on the scheduled dates.

CORONAVIRUS CASES LINKED TO ABERDEEN OUTBREAK RISE

Coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Aberdeen have risen to 165, health officials confirmed today.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 875 contacts had been identified in relation to the outbreak.

It comes after the city was plunged back into lockdown last weekend, after a new cluster of cases formed linked to bars and restaurants.

COVID-19: ASIA UPDATE

Here’s the latest from Asia, as large swathes of the continent continue to grapple with severe coronavirus outbreaks.

WELSH MINISTER PROMISES ‘ROBUST’ A-LEVEL GRADES

The Welsh government has promised not to fail its students in the same way as their Scottish counterparts.

Minister Julie James said Wales used different modelling to Scotland and that nearly half of pupils’ final mark was based on AS-levels completed last year.

This meant students could expect “robust” grades come results day.

“I’m really happy to reassure every learner in Wales that the modelling in Wales is very different,” she told a news conference today.

FORMER VIRUS PATIENTS IN LEICESTER URGED TO DONATE PLASMA

Former coronavirus patients in hard-hit Leicester are being urged to donate their blood plasma by NHS Blood and Transplant.

The fluid can be used in transfusions for patients struggling with the virus, the BBC reports.

“We urgently need as many people as possible who have recovered to donate,” a spokesperson said.