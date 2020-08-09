Coronavirus UK LIVE: Preston warns ‘don’t kill granny’ after lockdown imposed and up to 750,000 testing kits recalled

PRESTON has been plunged into local lockdown, after the council asked residents to follow a number of extra restrictions in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Authorities have urged people not to “kill granny” amid reports almost half of new cases in Preston were among those aged 30 and younger.

Adrian Phillips, chief executive of Preston City Council, said: “Our director of public health has said ‘don’t kill granny’ to young people to try and focus the message”.

He added: “Young people are inevitably among the brave and the bold, they want to be adventurous and out and about but we know that they have the virus, are more likely to at the moment, they often have less symptoms but they do take it back to their household.”

The news comes as up to 750,000 coronavirus test kits have been recalled over safety fears.

The swab kits, created by Northern Irish firm Randox Laboratories, did not meet the required safety standards, the government said.

Meanwhile, the UK government have announced that the list of settings where face masks are compulsory has expanded to include hairdressers, cinemas, and more. Police can issue £100 fines for those caught breaking the rules.

Deaths in the UK have now reached 46,566, after 55 more fatalities yesterday.

Follow our coronavirus live blog for all the latest news and updates…

BORIS SAYS NATION HAS ‘A MORAL DUTY’ TO REOPEN SCHOOLS

The prime minister is understood to favour only closing schools as the last resort.

In the Mail on Sunday he writes: “Now that we know enough to reopen schools to all pupils safely, we have a moral duty to do so.”

Most pupils were sent home at the start of lockdown in March.

Mr Johnson’s words come after Dr Mary Bousted, head of the National Education Union, urged schools to ignore ‘threatening noises’ from the Government and refuse to reopen if they feel it is unsafe.

REDUNDANCIES RISE FIVEFOLD

The number of firms planning 20 or more redundancies by June rose more than fivefold compared to June last year.

Data shared in response to a Freedom of Information request shows 1,778 firms notified the government of plans to cut more than 139,000 jobs in June in England, Wales and Scotland.

In June 2019, only 345 firms notified plans to cut 24,000 jobs.

The cuts came as coronavirus wiped more than a quarter off UK economic output.

The figures give an insight into the surge of redundancies announced since Coronavirus hit the UK.

OBESE PEOPLE MAY HAVE TO STAY INDOORS

Obese people in coronavirus hotspots may be told to stay inside this autumn.

The Government is understood to be examining plans for a “more sophisticated model” for shielding to avoid mass lockdown if Covid-19 returns over the next few months.

Officials are looking at how NHS data can be used to target vulnerable groups, such as those who are obese and over-50, if there is a second spike so they can be contacted and told to stay indoors, The Sunday Telegraph reports.

JOHNSON URGED TO HELP TRAVELLING BRITS

Boris Johnson has today been put under pressure to change holiday quarantine rules to compensate for those who have been caught out while abroad.

A cross-party group of senior MPs, scientists and trade unions said that holidaymakers already staying in a country that has been added to the quarantine list should be given statutory sick pay during their two-week isolation.

The calls come days after travellers arriving from Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas were told they would have to quarantine for 14 days following an increase in Covid-19 cases. Spain and Luxembourg had already been removed from the travel corridor list.

AMERICANS WARNED NOT TO DRINK HAND SANITISER

Americans are being warned not to drink hand sanitiser after four people died and three were left with visual impairments.

Fifteen people, all adults, suffered methanol poisoning after drinking alcohol-based hand sanitisers in Arizona and New Mexico in May and June, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

An earlier CDC survey taken shortly after US president Donald Trump publicly asked whether injecting disinfectants could treat coronavirus found more than a third of Americans misused such products to try to prevent infection.

CALLS FOR MORE SUPPORT

Labour is calling on the Government to halt a “jobs bonfire” by giving targeted assistance to industries and businesses still shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shadow business minister Lucy Powell said it is “clearly illogical and unfair” to prevent firms reopening while winding up the furlough scheme supporting jobs.

The 11th-hour decision to halt the planned reopening of bowling alleys, casinos and the remaining closed beauty salons for at least a fortnight put extra strain onto already struggling industries.

The move to stem the spread of Covid-19 also had a knock-on effect to small businesses and individuals such as caterers and cake-makers after the easing to allow wedding receptions of up to 30 people was postponed.

Ms Powell called for the Government to “urgently rethink their rigid approach”, which will see the furlough scheme end entirely in October.

EXECUTIVE ORDER

Donald Trump has bypassed Congress after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

He signed executive orders to defer payroll taxes for some Americans and extend unemployment benefits

The US President accused Democrats of piling things unrelated to Covid-19 into the legislation.

Trump said the payroll tax cut would apply to those earning less than $100,000 a year.

He said that if he is reelected in November, he would look at the possibility of making the payroll tax permanent.

Extra aid for the unemployed will total $400 a week, a cut from the $600 that just expired.

Trump also signed executive orders holding off student loan payments and extending the freeze on evictions.

QUEEN SKIPS CHURCH DUE TO VIRUS FEARS

THE Queen will tomorrow skip her usual church visit at Balmoral — but has been offered the chance to attend a live-streamed service.

Virus concerns and worries over crowds mean Her Maj, 94, will not visit Crathie Kirk during her summer stay at the estate.

But the prayer mat is being rolled out by the Very Rev Susan Brown , honorary chaplain to the Queen in Scotland.

She said: “Sunday service is very important to Her Majesty, but her faith is a daily thing.

“At the moment all people attending church must wear a mask and that seems to include the minister. How can they preach in a mask ?

“I think the Queen will probably have to view a streamed service somewhere.

“It would be wonderful if it was one from here.”

‘LITTLE EVIDENCE’ PUPILS SPREAD COVID-19

Schools have been given a boost for reopening in September after a major study says there is “little evidence” pupils spread Covid-19.

A study looking at coronavirus in schools is being carried out in 100 institutions in the UK and is expected to conclude “there is very little evidence that the virus is transmitted” there, according to a leading scientist.

The President of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and a member of the government advisory group Sage Professor Russell Viner said: “A new study that has been done in UK schools confirms there is very little evidence that the virus is transmitted in schools.

“This is the some of the largest data you will find on schools anywhere. Britain has done very well in terms of thinking of collecting data in schools.”

DOCTORS WARN OF NEW CORONA SYMPTOM

Doctors are warning of persistent hiccups as a possible new symptom of coronavirus.

A report published in the American Journal of Emergency medicine describes the case of a man who tested positive for the deadly disease after having hiccups for four days.

The 62-year-old, from Chicago, had initially showed no other symptoms.

The report stated: “Here we present a case of persistent hiccups as the presenting symptom of a Covid-19 infection in a 62-year-old man.

“To our knowledge, this is the first case report of persistent hiccups as the presenting complaint in a Covid-19 positive patient in emergency medicine literature.”

SCOTTISH CARE HOMES OPEN UP TO VISITORS

Care home residents will soon be able to receive more outdoor visitors in Scotland.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed plans for up to three outdoor visitors from no more than two households from Monday.

It is the first change in visiting rules since July 3, when it was announced one designated visitor would be allowed outdoors.

But care homes will only be able to allow a visit at all if the facility has been Covid-free during the pandemic, or affected residents have fully recovered and no residents or staff have had symptoms for 28 days.

Restarting indoor visiting is still not advised, Ms Freeman said.

BRITAIN MADE ‘MISTAKE’ BY NOT FOCUSSING ON SARS VACCINE

A COVID-19 vaccine could have been available if Britain had prioritised finding a jab to fight the first Sars, experts say.

The UK Vaccine Network, which is chaired by chief medical officer Chris Whitty, was formed to identify and prepare for emerging disease threats.

But it did not include Sars coronavirus among its priority diseases.

Ian Jones, a professor of virology at the University of Reading, who is not part of the network, said: “The Sars omission does seem a bit strange and certainly a mistake in hindsight.”

Chris Coleman, assistant professor of infection immunology at the University of Nottingham, said that the vaccine for the current Sars coronavirus outbreak may have been further ahead if virologists had been working on the similar virus.

Dr Coleman said: “It is possible that if Sars-1 was included, that we would now have vaccines that also worked against Sars-2.”

170 NEW CASES IN IRELAND

IRELAND has recorded 174 new positive cases and one death today.

It comes as new restrictions are in force for those living in counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly – aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

Of the latest cases, the majority (110) are located in Kildare, followed by Dublin (seven), Cork (seven), Offaly (seven) and six in Meath.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn described Saturday’s figures as “high, but not unexpected”.

BEACHES ISSUE ‘RED ALERT’

AUTHORITIES have issued a red alert warning after thousands of tourists flock to popular destinations on the south coast.

Officials in Bournemouth have declared a red alert, meaning social distancing is now not possible.

With temperatures soaring across the UK, pictures have shown large numbers of people heading to popular destinations such as Weymouth, Bournemouth and West-super-Mare.

Authorities in Christchurch, Bournemouth and Poole have already issued several warnings asking the public to stay a safe distance apart.

SIXTY MORE CASES IN SCOTLAND

Another 60 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been detected in Scotland.

A cluster of linked cases was discovered in Aberdeen last week, leading to lockdown restrictions being reintroduced in the city.

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch said 110 cases had been linked to the Aberdeen outbreak, with more expected to be confirmed.

Almost 650 “close contacts” from the infections are being investigated.

GATES FOUNDATION INVESTS IN $3 VACCINE

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has partnered with the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer to ensure affordable access to a coronavirus vaccine for the world’s poorest countries.

The collaboration between the Gates’ organisation and the Serum Institute of India will distribute up to 100 million doses of a vaccine under $3 (£2) each to low and middle income nations.

The team could begin manufacturing in the first half of 2021.

SAFTEY FEARS OVER CORONA TEST KITS

More than 740,000 coronavirus test kits have been recalled over safety fears.

The swab kits, created by Northern Irish firm Randox Laboratories, did not meet the required safety standards, the government said.

On 15 July, the government told all labs to pause their use of coronavirus test kits produced by the company “with immediate effect until further notice”, Sky News reported today.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there had been a problem with the swabs, but there was no suggestion that test results were affected.

PUBS MORE RISKY THAN PLANES

PUNTERS drinking together in indoor pubs are creating a “perfect storm” for spreading coronavirus, experts warn.

The comments come after households mixing in pubs and homes was blamed for a rise in Covid-19 cases in Preston.

Dr Julian W Tang, honorary associate professor of respiratory sciences at the University of Leicester, said if you can smell garlic on someone’s breath it means you are close enough to be inhaling their air.

Asked if being in a busy pub is quite similar to being on a plane in terms of risk, Dr Tang said: “It’s even worse because the aeroplane has very good ventilation. The pubs don’t have very good ventilation.”

PARIS MAKES MASKS MANDATORY

Wearing a mask will become compulsory in parts of Paris from Monday, police said this afternoon.

People over the age of 11 will be required to wear a mask from 8:00am Monday “in certain very crowded zones”.

In a statement, which didn’t detail which areas were affected, a police spokesperson said: “All the indicators show that since mid-July the virus is again circulating more actively in the region.”

They said that 400 people were testing positive for Covid-19 in the region every day, with the 20-30 age group particularly affected.

TAKE CARE AMID POLLUTION SPIKE, COVID PATIENTS WARNED

Coronavirus patients in London should take care amid a spike in pollution expected this weekend, officials have said.

A statement posted to the official City Hall twitter account read: “A high-pollution episode is forecast for this weekend until the end of Monday, which means people with heart and lung problems and particularly those displaying covid19 symptoms should avoid physical exertion.”

Coronavirus is known to have a particular impact on people with preexisting respiratory conditions.

NEW YORK GOVERNMENT SAYS SCHOOLS CAN REOPEN IN AUTUMN

Schools in New York will be allowed to reopen for the Autumn term, governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

There had earlier speculation that New York would follow other states in continuing to put off the return off in-person education.

Coronavirus cases continue to fall in New York, previously the epicentre of the outbreak in the US.

Speaking on Friday, Cuomo said: “We are probably in the best situation in the country right now.

“If anybody can open schools, we can open schools and that’s true for every region in the state.”

PANDEMIC A ‘GENERATIONAL CATASTROPHE’ FOR SCHOOLING, SAYS UN

The coronavirus pandemic is a “generational catastrophe” for schoolchildren around the world, the UN has said.

The crisis has seen more than one billion youngsters in 160 countries missing school.

In a video message this week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the missed classroom time could “could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities.”

He said it would also exacerbate inequalities that already existed, with just a quarter of children in development countries finishing school with the “basic skills” they require.

He added that some 24million children around the world would be at risk of never returning to school again once the pandemic has passed.

TRUMP WILL ‘USE AUTHORITY’ TO PASS STIMULUS PACKAGE

President Trump has said he will use his “authority” to pass his preferred version of the next batch of coronavirus aid.

The comments come after talks between Democrat and Republican lawmakers over what the package should contain ended in stalemate.

Tens of millions of Americans have been benefitting from a series of weekly payments of $600, the last of which was made last month.

Democrats hope to see the package extended to counter the financial impact of the pandemic, but Republicans want to see measures phased out.

“I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief that they need,” Trump told reporters last night.

It was not clear which powers he intends to exercise to pass the measures, NBC reported.

758 NEW UK INFECTIONS, SAYS PUBLIC HEALTH ENGLAND

The UK recorded 758 new coronavirus infections yesterday, Public Health England has said.

The figures include all cases reported in the 24 hours to 9am today.

It brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the UK to 309,763, and represents a slight fall from the 771 cases logged last Saturday.

At the peak of the pandemic, the UK was seeing around 5,000 new cases every day.

MALTA URGES GOVERNMENTS NOT TO IMPOSE RESTRICTIONS ON TRAVELLERS

Malta has urged governments to ‘analyse the figures intelligently’ before imposing quarantines on returning travellers.

The call comes after a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

In a statement, the Malta Tourism Association said: “Tourism is important for us, but the safety of our people and the people who visit us is more important and we would never put people in jeopardy.

“The small number of cases in Malta vis-a-vis the size of the population can easily give a skewed impression of the actual situation, more so if the numbers are seen out of context.

“We trust that all governments will analyse the figures intelligently and we are open to all discussions to ensure that we can mitigate any concern. Malta in fact has one of the highest, if not the highest testing rates in Europe.”