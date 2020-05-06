Coronavirus UK: Lockdown may ease in outdoor cafes on MONDAY

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Boris Johnson confirmed yesterday that draconian rules imposed under the six-week coronavirus lockdown will start to be eased on Monday, with the government set to drop its ‘Stay at Home’ message.

The Prime Minister added that he will outline proposals for a ‘second phase’ in the battle against coronavirus on Sunday, though lockdown measures will be extended for another three weeks today.

On Sunday, Mr Johnson will unveil a series of ‘easements’ to the nation, which will be announced after the Cabinet finalises details.

The Prime Minister will also host a Cobra emergency meeting with leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the hope of agreeing a UK-wide approach.

He is pushing ahead despite admitting the UK’s death toll, which on Wednesday surpassed 30,000 and is the worst in Europe, is ‘appalling’.

Mr Johnson said last night: ‘We have to be sure the data is going to support our ability to do this. That data is coming in continuously over the next few days. We want, if we possibly can, to get going with some of these measures on Monday.

‘It would be a good thing if the people had an idea of what’s coming the following day, that’s why Sunday, the weekend, is the best time to do it.’

The first easing of restrictions is likely to focus on activities outdoors, where scientists have advised the risk of the virus spreading is much lower.

The ‘once a day’ exercise rule will be scrapped and police will be told to stop moving on people sunbathing or sitting on benches, provided they remain two metres from others. Officers will also be told not to stop families travelling to the countryside for walks and picnics.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a hint as to what could be expected as he suggested cafes with outdoor seating could be allowed to reopen while Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the exit plan will look at how a wide range of firms can be ‘adapted’ so they can resume business.

Mr Hancock told Sky News: ‘There is strong evidence that outdoors the spread is much, much lower, so there may be workarounds that some businesses, for instance cafes, especially over the summer, may be able to put into place.’

His comments are likely to prompt questions as to whether pubs could also be allowed to reopen over the summer if they have a beer garden as some chains suggested customers could order rounds using their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Public Health England is said to have told councils across the country to prepare this weekend to shift away from the government’s current ‘stay home’ message to a new slogan.

Mr Johnson made his lockdown timing announcement as he returned to the House of Commons for the first time since his recovery from coronavirus.

Wednesday marked the debut clash between Mr Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer as the Labour leader accused the PM of botching the UK’s response to the outbreak.

He said only last week the government had boasted other countries were looking at the ‘apparent success’ of Downing Street’s approach to tackling the virus.

But with the official death toll now above 30,000, Sir Keir asked Mr Johnson: ‘How on Earth did it come to this?’

Mr Johnson tried to deflect the criticism as he insisted now is not the time for international comparisons due to differences in the way countries compile their statistics.

The news relating to lockdown came as:

When and how to ease the current draconian lockdown measures has dominated Westminster for weeks as ministers try to figure out how to get Britain back to work.

Referring to his planned address on Sunday, Mr Johnson told MPs at PMQs: ‘I just want to explain to the House as a courtesy why it is happening on a Sunday.

‘The reason for that is very simple, that we have to be sure that the data is going to support our ability to do this.

‘But that data is coming in continuously over the next few days. We will want if we possibly can to get going with some of these measures on Monday.

‘I think it would be a good thing if people had an idea of what is coming the following day, that is why I think Sunday, the weekend, is the best time to do it.’

Mr Jenrick told today’s Downing Street press conference that the exit plan will look at how workplaces from factories to construction sites to offices can be ‘adapted’ to allow people back to work.

It will also look at how outdoor spaces, including high streets and markets, can be ‘managed’ to allow the return of shoppers.

‘The Prime Minister will set out on Sunday our approach to the second phase of this pandemic and as we look ahead to supporting businesses as they are able to reopen, my department will lead our work on how our local economies can adapt, evolve, recover and grow,’ he said.

The comments came after it was claimed that a ban on exercising more than once a day outside will be one of the first rules to be lifted.

Relaxing rules around outdoor activities is expected to be one of the PM’s first moves because experts believe the risk of transmission of the disease is lower outside than it is inside.

The Mail today revealed that a selection of activities will be given the green light to reopen within weeks.

Golf, tennis and angling are on a draft list of sports which will be allowed to resume from a date in June if they can be shown to be done safely.

Experts believe allowing some sporting activities to resume will deliver a much needed boost to the nation’s morale.

On the golf course, players will be told to maintain a distance of 6ft from others at all times and clubhouses will remain shut.

Guidelines will say golfers must use their own clubs and they may be limited to playing against one other person.

Tennis players could be asked to wear gloves on court to stop the virus being spread as they pick up the ball. They might also be restricted to playing with members of their household.

Mr Johnson last appeared in front of MPs on March 25 when the UK’s lockdown was just two days old.

He spent much of the six weeks since then recovering from his own battle with coronavirus before formally returning to work last week.

He had been due to attend PMQs last Wednesday but stand-in Dominic Raab continued to face Sir Keir because of the birth of Mr Johnson’s son Wilfred.

Sir Keir welcomed Mr Johnson back to the chamber before tearing into his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

‘Can I welcome the Prime Minister back to his place and say that it is good to see him back in Parliament,’ he said.

‘Although I have done this privately, can I congratulate him publicly with Carrie on the birth of their son.

‘When the Prime Minister returned to work a week ago Monday he said that many people were looking at the apparent success of the government’s approach.

‘But yesterday we learned tragically that at least 29,427 people in the UK have now lost their lives to this dreadful virus.

‘That is now the highest number in Europe. It is the second highest in the world.

‘That is not success, or apparent success, so can the Prime Minister tell us how on Earth did it come to this?’

Mr Johnson replied: ‘First, of course, every death is a tragedy and he is right to draw attention to the appalling statistics not just in this country but of course around the world.

‘I think I would echo really in answer to his question what we have heard from Professor David Spiegelhalter and others that at this stage I don’t think that international comparisons and the data is yet there to draw the conclusions that we want.

‘What I can tell him is that at every stage as we took the decisions that we did we were governed by one overriding principle and aim and that was to save lives and to protect our NHS.

‘I believe that of course there will be a time to look at what decisions we took and whether we could have taken different decisions.

‘But I have absolutely no doubt that what the people of this country want us to do now is as I said just now, to suppress this disease, to keep suppressing this disease and to begin the work of getting our country’s economy back on its feet.’

There are growing fears among some Tory MPs about how the next few months could play out given the current state of the coronavirus crisis and the scale of the death toll.

Some believe Sir Keir could be well suited to scrutinising Mr Johnson and the government’s response to the outbreak given the former’s previous roll as the director of public prosecutions.

One worried Tory MP told Politico: ‘We are in a completely different world now, in terms of the opposition as well as the virus.

‘Starmer is a prosecuting lawyer, and it is going to be the case for the prosecution every week, with Boris as the accused.’

The government is under growing pressure to agree to an inquiry into coronavirus in the UK.

Official Department of Health data published yesterday showed 29,427 people had died – but those numbers only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Different detailed statistics also published yesterday suggested that more than 30,000 Britons had died of COVID-19 by April 24 – almost two weeks ago – and the number of victims continues to rise.

Trends suggest more than 40,000 people may actually have died with the illness, the same number of civilians who were killed over seven months during the Blitz in World War Two.

The president of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association has now said there should be an investigation into the Government’s performance.

Dr Claudia Paoloni said questions must be asked about how quickly Downing Street reacted to the threat, whether lockdown came early enough and why the testing and tracing attempt has been ‘inadequate’.

She told The Guardian: ‘There will have to be a full investigation of the handling of the COVID response in due course – a public inquiry – to understand why we are experiencing such large numbers in comparison to the rest of Europe. ‘

Addressing the country on Wednesday, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick yesterday called on Britons to buy a newspaper to help publications make it through the Covid-19 shutdown.

He said: ‘A free country needs a free press and the national, the regional and the local newspapers of our country are under significant financial pressure.

‘I would like to echo the words of the Culture Secretary [Oliver Dowden] recently in encouraging everyone who can to buy a newspaper.’

Across the industry, many titles have been forced to furlough staff and reduce pay.