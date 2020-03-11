Coronavirus UK: Nadine Dorries tests positive for infection

Health minister Nadine Dorries’ coronavirus diagnosis has caused chaos in Parliament today as her two offices were sealed off and one of her staff fell ill, MailOnline can reveal.

Ms Dorries, 62, who began feeling ill on Friday, has said one of her office workers has ‘gone down’ with the killer illness and the Tory MP is now in self-isolation for the next fortnight at home in Gloucestershire.

This morning the divorced mother-of-three came to the bay window at the front of the sprawling house in the village of Dumbleton and told MailOnline: ‘I am Nadine Dorries but don’t come too close, I’ve got the coronavirus. I’m self isolating.’

Over the weekend she experienced the ‘classic symptoms’ of the disease – a dry cough, high temperature and ‘vice-like’ pain in her chest – and tested positive yesterday.

Labour’s Rachael Maskell met Ms Dorries, who is Minister for Patient Safety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health, today became the first MP to self-isolate for 14 days after she had a meeting with Ms Dorries last Thursday.

Ms Dorries’ symptoms began on March 6, however, the 14-day incubation period means she could have been first exposed to coronavirus on February 21 and met hundreds of people at meetings in Westminster and in her constituency before she felt poorly.

Today her parliamentary office in the Norman Shaw North building close to Whitehall and her ministerial office in the Palace of Westminster are both sealed off – as are some corridors leading to them – after the MP and a member of staff fell ill with the virus that has killed six so far in Britain and 4,300 globally.

There is now a mad scramble in Westminster to trace her movements and find who she met or came close to since late February – but Ms Dorries has admitted she is struggling to remember herself. She is a regular in the Commons tea room, library and is a known user of the Portcullis House canteen used by all staff based at Parliament.

The Conservative MP for Mid-Bedfordshire sent a message to the Tory MP WhatsApp group this morning asking them to come forward if they were near her in Parliament because it is ‘hard to remember everyone’. She told colleagues: ‘My staff member has gone down with it too. I haven’t yet given a list to the contact tracers. If you sat next to me in the tea room or library etc please let me know’.

Senior Government ministers could be tested for coronavirus and she was with the Prime Minister at a Downing Street reception to mark International Women’s Day last Thursday, which was also attended by Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman today said he will not be tested because he is not exhibiting symptoms and did not come into close contact with her that night. But it is not known fellow Department of Health ministers, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, will be tested. As a junior minister she does not attend cabinet or Cobra meetings.

Ms Dorries appeared at the despatch box in the Commons last Wednesday but while the Commons is cleaned every day it has not had a deep clean ahead of today’s budget. The chamber was quite full for Rishi Sunak’s speech – but there were a few gaps on one of the biggest days in the British political calendar.

Today it emerged that Parliament could could sit with skeleton staff and just 100 MPs in the Commons to avoid spreading coronavirus if the crisis gets worse – but a UK parliament spokesman said this morning ‘there are no plans to suspend Parliament’. Westminster staff were busy installing 300-plus hand sanitizer dispensers this afternoon.

Nadine Dorries started feeling ill on Friday as she was signing a statutory instrument that declared coronavirus to be a ‘notifiable disease’, enabling companies to obtain insurance cover.

A Tory MP told MailOnline today: ‘I was sat in the tea rooms with Nadine on Wednesday. You think, if she puts her hands on the table and then I put my hands on the table.

‘Then she was in Parliament giving a speech at the despatch box. Everyone needs to be tested, Boris needs to be tested. Jo Churchill was next to her in the chamber.’

The backbencher added: ‘Boris cannot help himself. He shakes hands with everyone. He is obviously trying to stop himself now.’

Her positive test result will increase calls for parts of Parliament to shut to be sanitised.

Preparations for the crucial Budget this afternoon appear to be going ahead despite the dramatic developments, with senior Parliamentary sources still adamant that the estate must be kept open.

However, MailOnline understands there are serious discussions about reducing the number of MPs coming to the Commons.

It won’t happen today – but perhaps 100 MPs could be tasked to oversee essential legislation in the Commons in a bid to reduce the risk of spread.

Former Cabinet minister David Gauke said he would be a ‘little bit nervous’ about being in the chamber for the Budget statement if he was still an MP, as it was ‘packed’.

‘It is an environment where I fear the worst in terms of passing on the Covid-19,’ he told Sky News.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell has been advised to self-isolate after meeting Nadine Dorries – who has tested positive for coronavirus – last week.

Ms Maskell tweeted: ‘NHS111 have advised that I self-isolate as a result of a meeting I had with the Government’s Mental Health Minister last Thursday who has subsequently tested positive for Coronovirus.

‘Thankfully I am asymptomatic. It is so important that we all follow all public health advice.’

Ms Maskell said that only her, Ms Dorries and members of the minister’s staff were present at the meeting on Thursday.

The York Central MP said being told to self-isolate was ‘frustrating’ but stressed the importance of following medical advice.

‘I’m absolutely fine, obviously it’s frustrating because there are things I want to get on with.

‘I’m just planning on making more phone calls, more working online. I’m not going to be bored, put it that way.’

The Under-Secretary of State for Health, holds the portfolio for Patient Safety, Suicide Prevention and Mental Health.

On Friday, the day she first felt ill, Nadine Dorries spent around two and a half hours holding a surgery at her constituency at Flitwick hall, near Milton Keynes, MailOnline can reveal.

She saw 12 members of the public and dealt with 6 different cases.

Steve Dixon, from the Mid Bedfordshire Conservative Association, said he then had lunch with her – just the two of them – at a rural pub nearby before she headed home to Worcestershire.

Mr Dixon said it wasn’t until she got home that she started feeling ill.

Having spent several hours with Ms Dorries while she was carrying the virus he has now chosen to self-isolate on discovering she has covid 19.

The constituency surgery was held last Friday at a rented room at the Flitwick Club in Flitwick. There were about 12 people there and Nadine must have helped with about five or six cases over 2.5 hours.

‘Afterwards I joined her for lunch at a pub a neighbouring village.

‘As a result I’ve decided to self isolate since this morning. I’ve contacted NHS England and they are going to call me back to advise on what to do next.

‘I don’t know how much of a risk there is that I’ve been infected too but I’m remaining at home for the foreseeable.

‘I’ve contacted the chairman of the Flitwick club and he said that they are in the process of deep cleaning the room the surgery was held in.’

Tests confirmed last night that the 62-year-old had the virus and she is now in isolation and said to be recovering.

But the MP has now voiced fears for her 84-year-old mother, who is living at her home and ‘began coughing’ yesterday.

As a former nurse, Mrs Dorries has played a key role in drawing up plans to tackle the virus.

She met hundreds of people last week, including a large number of MPs, and attended a conference outside Westminster.

On Thursday she attended a Downing Street event hosted by Mr Johnson to mark International Women’s Day.

Steve Scott president of the Flitwick Club said: ‘Nadine turned up at 10:45 and left about 1215. I think I saw about nine people who were present at the constituency surgery.

‘Ironically I think this is the first time I have seen her here at the club. And the Conservatives haven’t used it for a number of years.

‘We have since deep cleaned the room the surgery was held in and closed it off to the public. I myself was in the function room on the other side of the building at the time the surgery was held so I don’t really feel as though I need to self isolate at the moment.’

Joe Irwin, a part-time administrator of the Mid-Bedfordshire Conservative Association, had coffee with Mr Dixon on Friday and is now self-isolating as well, as a precaution.

The local association is writing to everyone who met Ms Dorries on Friday to tell them the MP was carrying the virus.

Speaking from his home in Barton-le-Clay, Bedfordshire, today. Mr Irwin said: ‘We are taking it cautiously. We are following government advice and I am doing what I can [at home]. I am going to speak to the association chairman today.”

Asked what advice the party was giving to the constituents who met Ms Dorries on Saturday, Mr Irwin, who was dressed in a T-shirt and jogging bottoms, said: ‘We are dealing with that. We will be writing to those people.’

Mr Irwin said his father Alan, his grandfather – also called Joe – and his grandmother are all self-isolating.

He lives with his father, who took Joe Irwin senior for an unrelated hospital appointment on Tuesday.

Joe senior, who lives around the corner, said: ‘My grandson had a meeting with her right-hand man. We hope we have not got it, but we are self-isolating.’

One neighbour of Ms Dorries said: ‘That’s awful news. I really hope she gets better soon’. Another 72-year-old villager said: ‘I have only seen Nadine Dorries once before and that was at church. I’ve not met her and now really doesn’t seem to be the time. Good god, I wouldn’t want to see her in church on Sunday.

‘It is such an unknown quantity and I think that is what worries people. We don’t know how to deal with it.

‘I hope she carries on self isolating and gets better. She should certainly be staying in her house.

‘It is bad news. Obviously the markets have gone down but gold has gone up so I am going to get my broker to buy a bit of that.’

Peter Davis, 58, who was on a walk through Dumbleton and the surrounding villages, added: ‘I’ll give her house a wide berth. My only worry would be for her mother’.

Her shock diagnosis came as:

Mrs Dorries, who is a mother of three, said: ‘I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

‘Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

‘I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.’

She added on social media: ‘It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84-year-old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.’

Matt Hancock, who as Health Secretary is her boss, was last night understood to be fit and well and not showing any symptoms.

He tweeted last night: ‘Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus.

‘She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant.

‘We all wish her well as she recovers.

‘I understand why people are worried about this disease.

‘We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.’

Mr Hancock’s sentiments were echoed by the shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, who tweeted: ‘I send my very, very best wishes to @NadineDorries and absolutely endorse (what) @MattHancock is saying.

‘I know this is an extremely worrying time for our constituents.

‘Our NHS & PHE staff are doing us all proud in very challenging circumstances.’

The news will raise fears that Parliament may have to be closed or that restrictions will have to be placed on visitors.

A government source said: ‘As with everything, we are being guided by the science on this.

‘This will be treated like any other standard case.’

MPs lined up to offer their support last night after the news broke.

Mrs Dorries had been part of a team that drew up legislation to tackle coronavirus before she fell ill.

Officials are in the process of identifying all people she has been in contact with since contracting the virus, including MPs.

Any who have displayed similar symptoms will be tested.

Labour MP Angela Rayner said: ‘Whilst l almost never agree with Nadine Dorries on anything politically, I do wish her a speedy recovery against this wretched coronavirus.’

It was reported last week that plans were being considered to suspend Parliament for five months.

One source said there were potentially ‘650 superspreaders’ in the House of Commons because its MPs divide their time between Westminster and their seats.