Coronavirus UK: Names of 50 SAGE committee scientists revealed

The membership of the secretive committee which has been advising the Government on its handling of coronavirus was finally made public today.

The names of those who sit on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) had not previously been published on security and independence grounds.

But this morning the Government bowed to mounting pressure and release then names of 50 experts across many fields who have sat in regular meetings during the pandemic – with just two refusing to be identified.

It came amid a row over No10 aide Dominic Cummings attending meetings and will fuel speculation that he is one of the two members whose identities remain redacted.

Publishing the names on Gov.uk this afternoon, a Government Office for Science spokesman said: ‘These meetings are also regularly attended by officials from Her Majesty’s Government.

‘These attendees have not been named.

‘Permission to publish names was requested from all participants. Those who did not give permission have not been named.’

The names on the list include well-known figures who have been involved in the daily press conferences, including Sage chairman Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and his deputies Dr Jenny Harries and Professor Jonathan Van Tam, and Public Health England medical director Professor Yvonne Doyle.

Others present are epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson and Dr Demis Hassabis, the chief executive of Google’s DeepMind subsidiary, which works on AI, who is a member in a ‘personal capacity as a data scientist’.

Downing Street planned only to name those who consented to be on the list, raising concerns over personal security and the need to protect individuals from lobbying.

Science and technology committee chair Greg Clark welcomed the publication of the Sage list, which came alongside an ‘explainer’ of Sage.

‘I strongly welcome the commitment to transparency made by Sage in publishing the names of the members,’ the Conservative MP said.

‘This was something my committee called for in order to provide public reassurance that Government decisions are informed by a broad and substantial body of expert advice.’

It came as a Sage member today flatly dismissed claims the advisory group has bowed to pressure from ministers on coronavirus.

Sir Jeremy Farrar, head of the Wellcome Trust, said he had never experienced any attempt to ‘influence’ guidance, as the government’s former chief scientist Sir David King set up a rival ‘independent’ body.

He also rejected concerns about Mr Cummings attending the crucial gatherings, which ministers say have dictated their response to the crisis.

But Sir Jeremy told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there should be more transparency about the work of SAGE, with membership and minutes published.

Sir David, who was chief science adviser from 2000 to 2007, has declared he will chair an alternative to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies this afternoon.

He said the new board was necessary because he feared experts were deferring to ministers.

Asked if that meant they were not free to speak their minds, Sir David told Today: ‘I believe that’s the case, yes.

‘I think there’s a very big difference between the situation today and the situation as it was in 2010-11, that is quite simply the permission to speak in the public domain has been changed.

‘I think the main point I’m making is that an independent science advisory group really needs to be dominated by people whose income is not determined by the fact they are working for the Government.’

However, Sir Jeremy said around 250 people ‘feed into’ SAGE and he had not detected any efforts to influence it.

Asked if he had been taken aback that Mr Cummings attended some meetings, Sir Jeremy said: ‘I was not surprised. I would personally view that advisers from the central part of government – which is effectively No10 – do attend those meetings. I think that helps the advice getting into government.

‘Unless policy makers and decision makers within the government machinery hear the advice then it’s very difficult for that advice to be followed through and implemented.

‘As long as those policy makers do not influence the advice that is given, and I have never witnessed policy makers from No10 or anywhere else in government actually trying to influence that advice, I think that it is helpful that SAGE is listened to by people within policy.’

Sir Jeremy said he backs publishing the membership of the advisory group as well as the group’s advice and the minutes of its meetings.

He told Today: ‘I think transparency is right. I’m all in favour that the names of people on that group are made available to everybody, and indeed I would push very clearly for that advice to be made public from the start.

‘Personally, I would make the minutes transparently available after a certain time.

‘Transparency helps people to understand the uncertainty, the difficulty, the fact that actually advice does have to change as the facts change.

‘That’s only sensible and logical.’

Some of the names revealed today were already common knowledge. Others were not.

Here we look at the 50 scientists identified today.

The chairman of Sage, 60, was president of research and development at pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) before becoming Chief Scientific Adviser in 2017.

He is married to Sophia and they have two sons and a daughter.

While at GSK he helped produce new drugs to treat cancer, asthma and HIV.

Prior to that he was a researcher whose work helped to discover the physiological causes of high blood pressure, and a professor at University College London.

He’s been a regular fixture at the daily Downing Street press conferences alongside senior ministers and had previously advocated making Sage membership public.

The softly-spoken chief medical officer for England and the Government’s chief medical adviser, 54, has become something of a cult figure during the coronavirus pandemic.

His regular appearances at the daily press conferences, where he calmly and clearly explains what is going on has won him many adoring fans, including members of the Chris Whitty Appreciation Society.

An epidemiologist, he is also a practising NHS consultant at University College London Hospitals (UCLH) and the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

He became CMO in 2018, having previously been temporary chief scientific adviser during the novichok nerve agent attack on Salisbury.

He is single and has no children.

Professor Aston is a statistician who took up his current post in 2017.

Professor of Statistics in the Statistical Laboratory at the University of Cambridge, he previously worked extensively in the United States and Taiwan.

He was also a director of the Alan Turing Institute.

He is married to Karri, whom he met while working in the US, and they have three children.

Professor Barclay is a virologist specialising in respiratory viruses, with a focus on influenza.

She has worked out of UCL since 2007, where she is currently head of the Department of Infectious Disease.

Her particular interest is the transmission of viruses froim animals to humans – something of key value in determining how Covid-19 became a danger to humans.

She is married with two children.

The Professor of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) at Newcastle University, Phil Blythe has been the chief scientific adviser to the Department for Transport for five years.

His focus has, according to the government, been on ‘the development of ITS – the use of information, communications and computing technology applied to transport’.

His specialism is likely to have been vital when addressing the impact of coronavirus on travel and public transport.

Zoologist Sir Ian Boyd is a professor of biology at the University of St Andrews.

The father of three, 63, was the chief scientific adviser to Defra for seven years until 2019.

While there he helped develop Government projects including the 25 Year Environment Plan, and the Clean Air Strategy.

He has been decorated for his research on polar science.

And he is a member of the Royal Society of Edinburgh’s Post Covid-19 Futures Commission which aims to ‘support Scotland in emerging as positively as it can from the current pandemic’.

The HSE’s chief scientist since 2015, Professor Curran is a former deputy chief executive at the Health and Safety Laboratory

He leads a team of around 850 scientists and engineers at the organisation responsibly for enforcing workplace safety.

With PPE and issues around how to safely restart the economy by allowing businesses to go back to work, his expertise is likely to be of increasing importance.

Dr Dabrera a consultant in Public Health Medicine at PHE’s National Infection Service, the UK’s top centre for investigation of spreadable diseases.

He is a specialist in respiratory infections and how to prepare for them, including bird flu.

The National Statistician is the chief executive of the UK Statistics Authority, the permanent secretary (senior civil servant) at the Office for National Statistics and Head of the Government Statistical Service.

Sir Ian took on the role last autumn, having previously been the principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, and the chief executive of the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC).

The 66-year-old is married to Jane, and is an economist and statistician by training.

He was knighted in 2013 for services to social sciences and higher education..

He is also a qualified football referee.

Another of the more familiar names, Professor Doyle has regularly taken part in the daily coronavirus press conference.

The Irish doctor, 62, has worked at Public Health England since 2012, becoming medical director last year.

She worked as an advisor to both Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan during their terms as mayor of London and was also an adviser to the World Health Organisation.

She has been described as the ‘main link’ between No 10 and the NHS.

Professor Edmunds emerged as a major critic of the Government’s handling of the outbreak and has publicly clashed with Sir Patrick Vallance.

Early last month the infectious disease expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, claimed that a total lock-down was not looked at until the middle of March when there had been opportunities to do it earlier.

He said that from the outset work by scientists had shown that, with only limited interventions, the virus would trigger an ‘overwhelming epidemic’ in which Britain’s health service was not going ‘to get anywhere near being able to cope with it. That was clear from the beginning.’

But he said: ‘I do think there’s a bit of a worry in terms you don’t want to unnecessarily panic people.’

The claims were later put to Sir Patrick live on television, where he said they were ‘not correct’.

Sir Jeremy , 59, is a researcher of infectious diseases who co-discovered H5N1 bird flu in humans in 2004.

In 2016 he was one of a number of scientists to propose a World Serum Bank be created to help the fight against infectious disease.

The married father of three defended Sage today from claims it has allowed its advice to be dictated by politicians.

He said he had never experienced any attempt to ‘influence’ guidance and rejected concerns about Dominic Cummings attending the crucial gatherings. However he also told the BBC there should be more transparency about the work of SAGE, with membership and minutes published.

Professor Ferguson is the The Imperial College epidemiologist whose dire warnings of the possible coronavirus death toll spurred Downing Street into putting the lockdown in place.

The 52-year-old is also thought to also be one of those who could have brought the virus into Downing Street before the Prime Minister became ill. He self isolated with symptoms the day after a meeting at No 10.

Most recently he warned some degree of social isolation will continue to be required until a vaccine to the killer bug is released, which Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today said was unlikely to happen until 2021.

He added that the number of deaths from coronavirus could reach 100,000 in the UK by the end of this year if a gradual lockdown is implemented just to shield the elderly.

Dr Fowler is the national director of patient safety at NHS Improvement, a post he has held since 2018.

He is a consultant surgeon by training and previously worked for Public Health Wales and held senior posts at hospitals in Britsol and Worcestershire.

Last year he was in the news when he urged NHS hospitals not to cover up failure and instead Dr Aidan Fowler, urged them to instead develop a ‘just culture’ to be honest about failures and stop tragedies repeating.

‘The NHS has tough protections to deal with deliberate wrongdoing by staff, but in the vast majority of cases, it is either honest mistakes or problems with systems that are at fault,’ Dr Fowler told The Telegraph.

‘We need to help NHS staff to speak up when they see things going wrong.

‘This is crucial to improving patient safety over the next decade and will ensure that the right lessons are learned, and errors minimised.’

A mathematician and Professor of Mathematical Biology at the university of Cambridge, her specialist research is into infectious diseases like influenza.

Her work from years past may already have helped save lives by influencing the early focus on handwashing.

She was involved in a 2017 involving Cambridge and the BBC which simulated the spread of a virus if people carried on live as normal.

It found that the number of people who caught the virus within 100 days could be slashed from 42million to 21million if people washed their hands an extra five to 10 times a day.

According to Plus Maths magazine she is currently working in SPI-M, a mathematical modelling group whose work is fed into Sage. It previously worked on influenza pandemics but has not switched to coronanvirus.

Dr Halpern has led the Behavioural Insights Team – better known as the Nudge Unit – for a decade and was a member of the Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit as chief analyst under Tony Blair.

He has come in for criticism as his department was blamed for talk of using herd immunity as a strategy early in the pandemic

He said care homes – home to half a million elderly people in England – could be put on lockdown while less vulnerable people built up immunity to the disease in the wider population.

He told the BBC: ‘There’s going to be a point, assuming the epidemic flows and grows as it will do, where you want to cocoon, to protect those at-risk groups so they don’t catch the disease.

‘By the time they come out of their cocooning, herd immunity has been achieved in the rest of the population.’

But the Government later distanced itself from the idea when new figures revealed it could lead to a massive death toll.

One of Chris Whitty’s deputies and a regular face from the daily Coronavirus press conferences.

The 61-yeear-old has been in the post since last year having previous been a regional director for Public Health England.

She has been criticised for suggesting people were not being ‘adult’ about using PPE, when medics complained about shortages.

She was also handed the unpleasant task last week of telling Brits that pubs are unlikely to open soon, even if the lockdown begins to be eased.

At a press conference she said: She explained: ‘If you go as a family unit and sit in one place and you’ve got the same exposure there that you would in your house at home, that’s probably quite a safe environment.

‘If you go with a whole load of friends that you haven’t seen from before the coronavirus lockdown, sit in a pub in a very small environment, lean well over each other on the table and stay there for some hours face-to-face, that’s really not a good thing to do.’

Probably the most controversial name on the list. Dr Hassabis is the founder and chief executive of Google’s DeepMind artificial intelligence operation.

His organisation confirmed last week he sat in on a meeting of Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) last month.

His attendance at the invitation of Sir Patrick Vallance raised potential questions about how many private companies are involved in developing public policy and the UK’s response to the pandemic.

A DeepMinds spokesman said: ‘He attended one Sage meeting in-person on March 18 when invited to by the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser. He shared his views in a personal capacity.

‘Following that, Demis joined a Royal Society-convened effort to learn from the different approaches countries are taking to managing the pandemic, called DELVE, in a personal capacity as a Fellow of the Royal Society.’

Professor Horby is the chairman of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), which advises the government on the threat posed by new and emerging respiratory viruses.

That role and work he has done in China has led to him facing some criticism.

The Mail on Sunday established that he began working with Chinese officials on January 2 – two days after Beijing alerted the world. He was later involved with an experimental drug trial with some of the first patients to be infected.

But Nervtag judged the risk posed to the UK to be either ‘very low’ or ‘low’ during most of January.

A spokesman for the academic defended his activity, saying he was not paid for his work on the drug trials and that the minutes of a Nervtag meeting on January 13 ‘make it clear that Nervtag was ”cautious at this point in making conclusions about the absence of human-to-human transmission.”’

A former accident and emergency doctor who is now director of AI for NHSX, the health service’s high-tech arm.

She is likely to be one of those working feverishly on the new contact tracing app being trialled this week on the Isle of Wight ahead of a nationwide roll-out.

In March she jointly wrote for the NHS on ‘The power of data in a pandemic’.

‘In the fight against this pandemic, decision-makers will need accurate real-time information. To understand and anticipate demand on health and care services, we need a robust operating picture of the virus, how it’s spreading, where it might spread next and how that will affect the NHS and social care services.’

A behavioural change and public health expert who is director of the Behaviour and Health Research Unit at the University of Cambridge.

The 67-year-old’s previous work has included ways to get people to drink less by making bottles of wine smaller and other nudge work on junk food displays in supermarkets.

Her expertise in areas like alcoholism, junk food and gambling would help Sage when dealing with the negative impacts of the extended lockdown.

She was made a dame in 2016 for her work on behavioural psychology.

Dame Angela is Professor of Mathematical Biology in the Department of Zoology at Oxford University.

She became the first woman to become the chief scientific adviser to the Minstry of Defence (MoD) when she took on the post last year.

According to the MoD the 58-year-old’s research speciality is ‘the use of mathematical models to aid our understanding of the evolution and spread of infectious agents’.

She was made a dame in 2018.

The government’s chief pandemic modeller, who has warned Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown has pinned Britain ‘into a corner’ with no obvious exit strategy and called for herd immunity measures.

Speaking on Newsnight at the start of last month he said the only viable path through the health emergency would be to let people become infected so they are no longer vulnerable.

He warned the current restrictions would not steer the country out of the pandemic – only prevent a short-term spread – but would bring the economy to its knees.

Mounting unemployment, domestic violence and burgeoning mental health issues could be widespread if the normal functioning of society remains paralysed, he warned.

A data scientist who is the director of Health Data Research UK, ‘the national institute for data science in health’.

He has been in that role since it was formed in 2017, on a secondment from his role as Professor of Medicine and Vice Principal of Data Science at the University of Edinburgh.

Previously he was chief scientist at the Scottish Government Health Directorate between 2012 and 2017.

His research includes work on chronic diseases.

A world-leading astrophysicist specialising in black holes who previously worked at the Jodrell Bank observatory.

She is also Professor of Extragalactic Astronomy and head of Astrophysics at the University of Bath.

In 2016 she was accused of libel after she exposed claims of ‘recurring’ sexual assaults against female PhD students by a colleague at Liverpool John Moores University. But the case against her was thrown out at the High Court.

She as previously spoken publicly about the ‘hostile workplace cultures’ women face in the science world. She was appointed to her current post in 2018.

Professor Catherine Noakes is a chartered mechanical engineer whose research expertise lies in building physics and environmental engineering.

The academic graduated with a first class degree in Mathematical Engineering from the University of Leeds in 1996.

After completing her PHD, the professor joined the university’s School of Civil Engineering in 2002 as a postdoctoral researcher and was appointed as a lecturer in 2007 and then promoted to Chair in 2014.

Professor Noakes, who was promoted to chairwoman in 2014, is a a member of the University Gender Oversight group.

Her current project revolves, titled Excising Infection in the Surgical Environment [ExISE] (CoI) 2017-2019, aims to eliminate airborne acquired Surgical Site Infections in operating theatres.

Dr Rob Orford overlooks healthcare scientists working for NHS Wales and is also the Head of Health Science and Allied Health Professions Division at Welsh Government.

He was appointed to the role of Chief Scientific Adviser in January 2017.

Dr Orford, who has a degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Plymouth and a PhD in molecular embryology, offers advice to the government on health science.

Alongside being a working group member of European Scientific Committee for Health, Environment and Emerging Risks, Dr Orford is the sponsor for national programmes such as: Imaging Pathology Genomics Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Products Healthcare science.

The professor is the director of the Wellcome Centre for Ethics and Humanities and Director of the Ethox Centre at the University of Oxford.

The institute examines the ethical debates surrounding the advances in neuroscience, data science, genomics and global connectedness.

Alongside looking into the the ethics of collaborative global health research, Professor Parker co-ordinates the Global Health Bioethics Network.

The professor, who leads the ethics programme of the Malaria Genomic Epidemiology Network (MalariaGEN), is also the Chair of the Genomics England Ethics Advisory Committee.

The professor was appointed the National Infection Service Interim Director of Public Health England (PHE) in April 2019.

She is a Professor of Public Health and Microbiology at the University of Cambridge and has trained 22 PhD students.

The academic in microbiology, who has worked in both the UK and South East Asia, has published more than 400 scientific articles and book chapters.

Between 1998 and 2009, she was an honorary consultant inside the University of Oxford’s laboratory.

The Chief Scientific Adviser at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) was appointed to his role in July 2019.

He was previously the Dean of The Bartlett at UCL in London following two five-year terms- the maximum allowed by the university.

The professor, who is also a board member of Space Syntax Ltd and a trustee of the Shakespeare North Trust.

In his role as MHCLG Chief Scientific Adviser he is responsible for ensuring the department’s policies are supported by science and advising ministers and senior officials on science and engineering matters.

Another regular face at the daily press conferences, the professor was appointed in 2018 to succeed Sir Bruce Keogh as the National Medical Director of NHS England.

Mr Powis, whose father was a chaplain at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, studied medicine at St John’s College, Oxford.

He is also a Professor of Renal Medicine at University College London.

The professor was previously a medical director of the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust from 2006 to 2018.

From 2003 to 2008, he was the editor of the journal Nephron Clinical Practice.

The doctor, who trained as a GP in the North East, is the interim Medical Director (North) in NHS England.

During his career, Dr Prentice was a partner in a practice in Gateshead for 15 years and was the chair of the NHS North East Leadership Academy.

From 2013 to 2016, he was the medical director for Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear.

He is currently the chair of the North East Leadership Academy and independent vice Chair of the Scottish NHS Pension Board.

Osama Rahman – Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Education

In April 2018, Mr Rahman was appointed to his role as the Department for Education’s Director of Analysis and Chief Scientific Adviser.

Prior to his position, he spent around 14 years working for the Department for Constitutional Affairs (now the Ministry of Justice) and the Ministry of Justice.

During his time at the Ministry of Justice, he also worked as a Chief Economist and was accountable for the organisation’s increasing number of economists.

Mr Rahman has also worked as a Senior Economist at the Civil Aviation Authority and as a lecturer in Economics at the University of Newcastle.

The professor, who is a Nobel-Prize winning biologist and the current president of the Royal Society, was born in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, India.

His father was in charge of the Department of Biochemistry at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda while his mother received a PhD in Psychology from McGill University in Canada.

After graduation from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, the academic moved to the US where he was able to achieve a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Physics from Ohio University.

He received the Nobel-Prize in Chemistry for his work on the atomic structure of the ribosome in 2009.

The professor of Molecular Evolution is an evolutionary biologist and member of the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in the School of Biological Sciences.

His research looks into the evolution of emerging human viral pathogens in fast evolving RNA viruses such as Ebola.

In 1997, Professor Rambaut earned his PhD in Zoology from the University of Oxford.

The academic, who became chair of Molecular Evolution at the University of Edinburgh in 2010, has worked on more than 200 publications.

The professor was appointed as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in January 2019.

He was previously the Deputy Chief Executive for the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

The academic is also a Professor of Computing at the University of Nottingham.

Professor Rodden founded the Horizon Digital Economy Research Institute and is also a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Brooke Rogers is a social psychologist and Professor of Behavioural Science and Security at King’s College, London.

She has carried out more than £25million of collaborative research projects, the majority of which focus on public and practitioner responses to low likelihood, high-impact events such as chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear accidents or attacks.

The professor was appointed the Chair of the Cabinet Office (CO) National Risk Assessment and National Security Risk Assessment Behavioural Science Expert Group in 2014.

She is also the chair of the Home Office Science Advisory Council (HOSAC).

In 2015, she appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to talk about the actions of ISIS in murdering the captured Jordanian pilot Moaz al-Kasasbeh.

Her research areas include: Security and behaviour, Psychology, Extreme events, Risk communication, CBRN, Protecting crowded places and Critical national infrastructure.

The professor is an academic psychologist and Reader in the Psychology of Emerging Health Risks at King’s College London.

His work tries to understand how people perceive potential health risks and how this can have an impact on their behaviour and wellbeing.

His research has led to him being invited to work with UK, EU and World Health Organisation bodies and also seen him work as an honorary non-medical consultant with the Emergency Response Department, Public Health England.

Professor Rubin has looked at the reactions displayed by humans to health risks including biological and chemical terrorism and the pandemic influenza.

Professor Semple is a Professor in Child Health and Outbreak Medicine at the University of Liverpool and a Consultant Respiratory Paediatrician at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Alongside his doctoral research in clinical virology, he was awarded with an NIHR National Clinician Scientist Award in 2002.

The academic, whose research area lies in bronchiolitis and influenza, is the Senior Clinical Editor of the journal Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses.

In 2016, Professor Semple was awarded with the Queen’s Ebola Medal for Service in West Africa.

Dr Short joined the Department for International Trade (DIT) as Chief Scientific Adviser in December 2017.

He had previously worked for the parent company of the O2 mobile phone network, Telefonica, and has more than 40 years experience in electronics and telecommunications.

During his time at the telecommunications company he worked his way up to Vice President of Telefonica and remained in that position for 17 years until 2016.

In 2012, he was awarded with a CBE for his achievements in the mobile industry.

Dr Smith studied medicine at the University of Glasgow before going on to work as a GP in Larkhall, Scotland.

He was appointed Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Scotland in October 2015 and interim Chief Medical Office for Scotland in 2020.

He was previously a medical director for the Primary Care in NHS Lanarkshire.

The doctor, whose hobbies include cycling, triathlon and playing the guitar, is also an Honorary Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Glasgow.

Professor Spieflhalter is Winton Professor of the Public Understanding of Risk at the Faculty of Mathematics at the University of Cambridge.

The academic attended Barnstaple Grammar School before going on to achieve a Master of Science in 1975 and Doctor of Philosophy 1978.

In 2019, he published his book The Art of Statistics which looked into the role statistics had played in our scientific understanding of the world for centuries.

The professor hosted the BBC Four documentary Tails You Win: The Science of Chance in 2012.

The influenza specialist was appointed the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England in 2017.

Mr Van Tam attended Boston Grammar School before going on to graduate from medicine at the University of Nottingham in 1987.

In 1998, the professor was awarded an MBE (military section) in the New Year’s Honours in recognition of his work in designing a first aid kit for large groups of teenagers on camping expeditions.

He is also the Chair of the UK government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group.

Mr Viner is a Professor in Adolescent Health at the Population, Policy & Practice Department at UCL in London.

The academic, who joined the university in 2003, has a total of 395 publications.

He previously studied at the University of Cambridge and the University of Queensland.

Mr Viner set up the first Adolescent Medicine service in the UK.

The professor is a mathematician and epidemiologist who was appointed Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department for International Development in October 2015.

She studied at Falmouth School in Cornwall before going on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Exeter College, Oxford, and a Master of Science degree from Marlboro College in Vermont, U.S.

Professor Watts has previously taught at the University of Oxford and the University of Zimbabwe.

She has also worked as a Professor of Social and Mathematical Epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

The medical scientist worked as the Government Chief Scientific Adviser and Head of the Government Office for Science from April 2013 to September 2017.

He is now the Chief Executive of the newly formed UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

The professor was previously the Director of the Wellcome Trust and Professor of Medicine and Head of the Division of Medicine at Imperial College London.

In 2009, Mr Walport received a knighthood in the New Year Honours List for services to medical research.

Mr Woolhouse works as a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh’s Usher Institute at the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine.

He graduated from the University of Oxford with a degree in zoology and holds a master of science degree in biological computation from the University of York.

He later went on to gain a doctor of philosophy degree in biology from the University of Canberra.

His research looks at the dynamics of infections of animals and humans at different scales and involves the close integration of field studies.

The psychologist works as a professor of health psychology at both the University of Bristol and the University of Southampton.

She studied for her undergraduate degree in psychology at the University of Southampton before going on to pursue a master of science in audiological science.

The professor is a National Institute for Health Research Senior Investigator and also a Director of the LifeGuide Research at the University of Southampton.

In 2010, she was awarded the title of Academician of the Academy of Social Sciences.

The professor currently works as the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Department of Heath Northern Ireland and Director of Research and Development for Health and Social Care.

He graduated with a first class honours degree in Biochemistry from Queen’s University in Belfast.

He has also worked as the Professor of Medicine and Director of the Centre for Public Health at Queen’s University Belfast.

The professor, whose interest lies in nutrition and disease prevention, has published more than 350 research papers.

The professor works as Director of Reference Microbiology at Public Health England (PHE).

She is an independent advisor to the WHO, ECDC, EU, Gates Foundation, World Bank and has previously worked as a clinical virologist.

Her scientific interests lie in RNA viruses, antivirals and vaccines and her PhD led to the identification of a novel class of viral proteins, viral ion channels (M2 protein).

From 1998, the professor has been heavily involved in development of vaccines for the avian influenza.